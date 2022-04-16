 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Inflation at local mall leads to rising prices and speeding bullets   (theguardian.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time you go shopping, be sure to bring your reusable shopping bags and your kevlar. This is America, after all.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And police have three in custody and say this was not a random act
Amazing what the lack of the newsflash tag does to a story
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This image was taken from security camera footage just moments before the shooting started...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean, it's been what, a little over a week since our last mall shooting (new jersey) and like 10 days before that for the prior one (Colorado)? I think averaging one mall shooting per every ~2 weeks is a fair price to pay for being the greatest country in the world.


/s
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fox News will somehow blame Ukraine for this
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Get out your riot guns
Get out your knives
Just drop your shopping bags
And struggle for your lives
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
🎵 I DONNA WORK, I JUST WANNA RESET THE CLOCK ALL DAY! 🎵
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's a mall?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Next time you go shopping, be sure to bring your reusable shopping bags and your kevlar. This is America, after all.


Tell me about it

Fark user imageView Full Size


Between the twu Americans and the local street pharmacologists and soldiers, it's gotten tough
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LEO needs to clean up their uniforms and look in the wake of recent activities.  I would have blasted that crew in mismatched green outfits to the jello instant pudding factory thinking they were suspects or outside agitators.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: What's a mall?


It's a large building where people get shot.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

litespeed74: WalkingCarpet: What's a mall?

It's a large building where people get shot.


is that important right now?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Get out your riot guns
Get out your knives
Just drop your shopping bags
And struggle for your lives


How to Protect Your Shopping Trolley From Improvised Explosives
Youtube _1btDc5xJe0
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't know anyone still went to malls.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Soon enough these kinds of events will be showing up on the news alongside weather and traffic.
"... and clearing later tomorrow."
"That was Bob with the weather and now for Jenny with the shooting report."
"Thanks Jim. If you were Downtown around Noon today you probably didn't miss the familiar *pop-pop* of small handguns fire. Apparently a dispute about tipping led to the exchange at a child's birthday party. More on that later. Back to you, Jim."
"Thanks Jenny. Boy, tipping - that's a hot-button topic, for sure." And now here's Bill with traffic."
"Thanks, Jim. Three people were shot in traffic today ..."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

labman: I didn't know anyone still went to malls.


No one goes to malls anymore. They're too crowded.
 
