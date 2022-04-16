 Skip to content
Ye olde Wisconsin castle
    Floor, Storey, brick floors, Trafalgar Square, Masonry, Fountain, Castle, Building  
posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2022 at 9:05 PM



gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They really love their fire pits.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The Knights must storm us from the front or else they are just attacking a suburban home."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
B.Y.O.T.P., every time:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

B.Y.O.T.P., every time:


[Fark user image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size

But probably in a antique brass tone instead of chrome, eh?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's nothing if no aspirational.

No thanks.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/true Wisconsin castle
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice lot.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


If you're going to go castle, you gotta go full-castle.  Having 1/4 of your exterior be siding kills the vibe.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know the backstory here.

The place is unfurnished, and someone probably was, "well we could rent shiat and stage it.....but.....uhh....how?"

WHAT DID THE ORIGINAL FURNISHINGS LOOK LIKE?

WHERE DID THE PERSON WHO OWNED THIS MOVE? WHY?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I much prefer
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And castles made of cheese melt into the fondue eventually...
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No dungeon? Lame.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have spent all their money on stone and bricks, so they had nothing left to build a fence.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They must have spent all their money on stone and bricks, so they had nothing left to build a fence.


They tried, but a moat permit is a biatch with all the topography, environmental reviews, drainage plans, etc.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For that price in my neighborhood you can get a mobile home in a park with $1k monthly space rent.

/it's worth it
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also baseboard heating in Wisconsin? The dude must have gone broke and been forced to sell due to his electric bill.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American painter  Frederick Church's

Olana

Fark user imageView Full Size


From that hill, a great view of the Hudson river.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They really love their fire pits.


and then opted for an electric cooktop
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also baseboard heating in Wisconsin? The dude must have gone broke and been forced to sell due to his electric bill.


It is radiant heat.  Hot water circulates through copper pipes inside the baseboards.  It is very effective.
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: I want to know the backstory here.

The place is unfurnished, and someone probably was, "well we could rent shiat and stage it.....but.....uhh....how?"

WHAT DID THE ORIGINAL FURNISHINGS LOOK LIKE?

WHERE DID THE PERSON WHO OWNED THIS MOVE? WHY?


When we sold in 2020, they added the furniture virtually for the ads. The future is here, people.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McCastle
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really hate too much about it. The dead animals can go. Some of the carpet could be hardwood. Some of the bathroom stuff could be scooped out and replaced with higher quality. Fill it with tasteful MCM inspired furniture - set aside a section to be the ad&d palace - and a room to be the rock n roll garage band room.

If it was local to me I could almost say it was "shut up and take my money" level neat. fark you biatches, I'm being Elminster now.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

B.Y.O.T.P., every time:


[Fark user image image 850x566]


Tell me you're a commoner who doesn't have his own Groom of the Stool without telling me y...
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They must have spent all their money on stone and bricks, so they had nothing left to build a fence.


Or replace the avocado toilet.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do the peasants live and are their daughters hot? It's good to be king!
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


What kind of animal puts shag carpeting in a bathroom?
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

The servants quarters
 
sporkupine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They really love their fire pits.


and burning the cheapest, most foul smelling wood they can find.  Campfires out here in Wisconsin never smell good.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/true Wisconsin castle

/true Wisconsin castle


That's the upgrade... the old one.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more cement lions and an iron fence tho.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nineteen eighty flowered couch is a nice touch. From Goodwill, or Salvation Army?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS what a monstrosity.
 
indylaw
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

/true Wisconsin castle

That's the upgrade... the old one.

/true Wisconsin castle

That's the upgrade... the old one.

[Fark user image 600x400]

[Fark user image 850x565]


F*ck, man, that's somehow more depressing than the "downtown" Wisconsin Dells.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Smelly Pirate Hooker: They must have spent all their money on stone and bricks, so they had nothing left to build a fence.

They tried, but a moat permit is a biatch with all the topography, environmental reviews, drainage plans, etc.


Just call it a pool.
Much easier to get a permit.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A child's drawing of a castle on the outside, an Olive Garden with animal heads on the walls inside.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mid-Century mod castle?   That thing is utterly ridiculous.. You might as well throw in some Eames chairs
along with your cheap stamped sheet metal suit of armour...yick...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
 I always wanted to live in an Episcopal church, so, I'll take it.
 
indylaw
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I always wanted to live in an Episcopal church, so, I'll take it.


That house is a Lutheran church at best.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They tried to make it look so extravagant, then got those crappy, cheap couches?
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry y'all but this place is farking awesome and if it had more acreage and was nearly anywhere other than Wisconsin it would be perfect.

Imagine being the guy running AD&D games in here. It's like Knights of Badassdom with wifi.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

/true Wisconsin castle

/true Wisconsin castle


Been there. Cheese curds suck. I hate how they squeak against my teeth.
 
indylaw
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: TheFoz: [Fark user image 425x273]

/true Wisconsin castle

Been there. Cheese curds suck. I hate how they squeak against my teeth.


That's what fresh curds are supposed to do.

/best curds are Carr Valley in and around Sauk County.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: TheFoz: [Fark user image 425x273]

/true Wisconsin castle

Been there. Cheese curds suck. I hate how they squeak against my teeth.


Username checks out.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

indylaw: Big_Doofus: TheFoz: [Fark user image 425x273]

/true Wisconsin castle

Been there. Cheese curds suck. I hate how they squeak against my teeth.

That's what fresh curds are supposed to do.

/best curds are Carr Valley in and around Sauk County.


I know, but I just can't stand the sensation. I love regular old cheese though, so I thought I'd really love the curds. Not so much...
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Big_Doofus: TheFoz: [Fark user image 425x273]

/true Wisconsin castle

Been there. Cheese curds suck. I hate how they squeak against my teeth.

Username checks out.


I'm so sorry that I don't like what you like. Fatass.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've seen some pretty cool faux castles over the years.  This was not one of them.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Moniker o' Shame: Big_Doofus: TheFoz: [Fark user image 425x273]

/true Wisconsin castle

Been there. Cheese curds suck. I hate how they squeak against my teeth.

Username checks out.

I'm so sorry that I don't like what you like. Fatass.


No you aren't.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Big_Doofus: Moniker o' Shame: Big_Doofus: TheFoz: [Fark user image 425x273]

/true Wisconsin castle

Been there. Cheese curds suck. I hate how they squeak against my teeth.

Username checks out.

I'm so sorry that I don't like what you like. Fatass.

No you aren't.


You're right. I'm not sorry for not liking what you like. But I am sorry for calling you a fatass. Kind of...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lol hartford

/so many idiot kids came out of their school systems
 
