(WDTN Dayton)   Remember those stories warning you that thumbprint access would result in someone cutting your finger off to access your phone? Welp, here we are   (wdtn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This can't be the first time someone's done this. Anyway, design the plate to require a pulse.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good thing mine can only be unlocked with my face. Oh wait.
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Biometrics are fundamentally insecure and it is absolutely idiotic to use them for security.  If a database of saved prints gets into the wild, you can't just go and change your fingerprints like you change a password.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*criminals like this*
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Tiffany Case will check too...
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo:

Break out the shavette blades and turn on an electric stove.

Cut and cauterization.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
McKinney said Higgins took Ho's car to dump his body in Indiana, drove the car to Kettering where he left it, then took an Uber back to Troy.

This is smart.  There's no way to track an Uber.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That was a very Ohio story. Very Ohio, indeed!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Biometrics are fundamentally insecure and it is absolutely idiotic to use them for security.  If a database of saved prints gets into the wild, you can't just go and change your fingerprints like you change a password.


That's not how iPhones work.
"Secure Enclave
The chip in your device includes an advanced security architecture called the Secure Enclave, which was developed to protect your passcode and fingerprint data. Touch ID doesn't store any images of your fingerprint, and instead relies only on a mathematical representation. It isn't possible for someone to reverse engineer your actual fingerprint image from this stored data.

Your fingerprint data is encrypted, stored on device, and protected with a key available only to the Secure Enclave. Your fingerprint data is used only by the Secure Enclave to verify that your fingerprint matches the enrolled fingerprint data. It can't be accessed by the OS on your device or by any applications running on it. It's never stored on Apple servers, it's never backed up to iCloud or anywhere else, and it can't be used to match against other fingerprint databases."
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204587
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: This can't be the first time someone's done this. Anyway, design the plate to require a pulse.


Hand-scanners usually take a temperature too, so if you cut off the limb, you gotta use it fast or stuff it down your pants to keep it warm.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
