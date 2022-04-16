 Skip to content
(People Magazine) Hero Kristina Anderson started The Koshko Foundation to try to prevent shootings like the one at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007, which claimed the lives of 32 people and wounded 17 more, including her   (people.com) divider line
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pfft, crisis actors, amirite??
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I assume Marjorie Taylor Greene follows her around screaming at her, as she did to David Hogg.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I assume Marjorie Taylor Greene follows her around screaming at her, as she did to David Hogg.


From TFA this lady is trying to actually address the problem and not the tool used so maybe that's why your assumption is wrong.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"They try to evaluate the threat, and then they put a plan in place to manage it and make sure that no one commits harm or commits suicide or commits a mass shooting."

good luck with all that...
 
frankb00th
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Im sorry but no one's listening dear. Your devastatingly painful ordeal is a barely remembered footnote.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good luck.
 
Dryad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chitownmike: "They try to evaluate the threat, and then they put a plan in place to manage it and make sure that no one commits harm or commits suicide or commits a mass shooting."

good luck with all that...


Isn't that why VA Tech was the most lethal mass shooting for decades? The whole gun-free zone and ability to barricade the buildings was the reason he was able to lock everyone in and have run of it as he executed people.
It, like the majority of of the most lethal mass shootings, was done with a handgun. That is why VA Tech is not really welcome to discuss, nor lessons allowed to be learned from it.
Pretty much ever since gun control groups shifted from stopping gun violence to playing wypipo culture war games, discussion of the 40,000 annual deaths from handgun violence gets memory holed in the drive to focus on the 350 or so killed by shotguns and rifles.
 
Dryad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tabletop: From TFA this lady is trying to actually address the problem


Oh. That won't go over well with the banners at all.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Please stop violence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dryad: chitownmike: "They try to evaluate the threat, and then they put a plan in place to manage it and make sure that no one commits harm or commits suicide or commits a mass shooting."

good luck with all that...

Isn't that why VA Tech was the most lethal mass shooting for decades? The whole gun-free zone and ability to barricade the buildings was the reason he was able to lock everyone in and have run of it as he executed people.
It, like the majority of of the most lethal mass shootings, was done with a handgun. That is why VA Tech is not really welcome to discuss, nor lessons allowed to be learned from it.
Pretty much ever since gun control groups shifted from stopping gun violence to playing wypipo culture war games, discussion of the 40,000 annual deaths from handgun violence gets memory holed in the drive to focus on the 350 or so killed by shotguns and rifles.


Yes, it is definitely the gun control side to blame here, not the crazy swing by the NRA to stop any reasonable action once that specific man they didn't like started to run for office. I've covered this in other threads, but the sad state of it is one of the reasons it happened. VT never locked down campus partially based on what they thought happened. We found out there was an issue in our building because my research assistant texted that her building was in lockdown. Then right before everything happened in Norris, she actually texted that they had been cleared to leave.

The morning was assumed to be just run of the mill domestic partner violence so they could just wait it out, let him be caught and no major story (given they had bomb threat recently which was Cho and the escaped convict semester before, don't want it again). Had they taken things seriously, classes would have been cancelled due to a death on campus, but a DV shooting just doesn't register if you think he'll be caught and you can avoid a major issue. And man, if only there wasn't a particular group and voting bloc that tries to block even regulations against DV. Oddly, the wiki site doesn't cover the first time the on-campus alert system was used. The next year, a grad student decapitated a woman he felt wasn't returning his affections; that one doesn't even hit the radar.
 
dannysauer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Please stop violence.


I don't know if that image has sufficient watermarking to identify the source.
 
