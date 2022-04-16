 Skip to content
(Twitter)   In Russia, it isn't just the captain that goes down with the ship   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In Russia, it is good to arrest an admiral from time to time to encourage the others.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
John Paul Jones wants another Crack at it!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At some point, the generals/admirals have to look at each other and do the math here. Take out Putin and maybe fail or keep supporting him and probably be jailed.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am trying to come up with a Dennis Miller style crack about the Battle of Tsushima...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obviously for the bad weather and an accidental fire on board of Moskva.

The U.S. military determined the Moskva was hit by Ukrainian Neptune missiles, which caused the damage and fire.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: At some point, the generals/admirals have to look at each other and do the math here. Take out Putin and maybe fail or keep supporting him and probably be jailed.


I should rewatch The Death of Stalin.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not the act of a deranged madman at all
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess the ones that aren't sniped by Ukrainians get arrested by the FSB.

Bad time to be a Russian military commander these days.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or maybe something like

Sodomy, vodka and the lash. And Putin is all out of Vodka
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: NeoCortex42: At some point, the generals/admirals have to look at each other and do the math here. Take out Putin and maybe fail or keep supporting him and probably be jailed.

I should rewatch The Death of Stalin.


Death of Stalin but it's just the doctors
Youtube 78gj3AaWCjU
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: At some point, the generals/admirals have to look at each other and do the math here. Take out Putin and maybe fail or keep supporting him and probably be jailed.


Plus Putin keeps having people in the FSB arrested too. I'm sure the FSB is getting tired of arresting themselves. At some point the military and the FSB is going to be like 'You know what? Fark this guy'.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: NeoCortex42: At some point, the generals/admirals have to look at each other and do the math here. Take out Putin and maybe fail or keep supporting him and probably be jailed.

Plus Putin keeps having people in the FSB arrested too. I'm sure the FSB is getting tired of arresting themselves. At some point the military and the FSB is going to be like 'You know what? Fark this guy'.


But in the meantime, it's kinda fun watching some other bunch of leaders get stupid.  Watching American leadership gets boring, we never flip the script.

The Russians get themselves killed, jailed, vanish, and rapidly emigrate.  You just never who's going to do what on any given day.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you're the baddies when everyone who fails is incompetent and must be executed.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Obviously for the bad weather and an accidental fire on board of Moskva.

The U.S. military determined the Moskva was hit by Ukrainian Neptune missiles, which caused the damage and fire.


That's the joke.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bye-bye, off to gulag now" stops being an effective threat when economic sanctions turn your entire country into one big gulag.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IgG4: I am trying to come up with a Dennis Miller style crack about the Battle of Tsushima...


Tsushima they were at least fighting another NAVY.

This is getting ridiculous. :)
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: At some point, the generals/admirals have to look at each other and do the math here. Take out Putin and maybe fail or keep supporting him and probably be jailed.


Russia's admitted casualties are like 20% among the officer corps.

While it's pretty obvious evidence that they're lying liars who lie, it's also like, evidence that there's nobody who's been endowed with a spine who could stand up to Poutine anymore. Those people are all dead, now.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IgG4: Or maybe something like

Sodomy, vodka and the lash. And Putin is all out of Vodka


The British lower-decks version had more rhythm: Rum, bum, and concertina...

/ Oxford comma included for no extra cost
 
Percise1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It really sucks that when you kick yourself free of anchor chain and get out of the handcuffs, that you realize it is your medals that are dragging you down....
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I guess the ones that aren't sniped by Ukrainians get arrested by the FSB.

Bad time to be a Russian military commander these days.


Three words a Russian serviceman hates to hear:  "You've been promoted."
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
/do you think god stays in heaven because he too fears his creations?
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The accidental deaths will continue until morale improves.
 
AntiNerd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Remember when the U.S Navy fired Capt. Brett Crozier for having concerns about COVID-19 in his crew?

I think Russia had more cause than that.  Any captain or admiral in any navy who is running things such that their flagship could get sucker-punched like the Moskva did automatically has few career options in that navy going forward.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: I'm sure the FSB is getting tired of arresting themselves.


"Quis custodiet ipsos custodes"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I guess the ones that aren't sniped by Ukrainians get arrested by the FSB.

Bad time to be a Russian military commander these days.


I think you are forgetting the whole being shot by your own soldiers cos they mad.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: At some point, the generals/admirals have to look at each other and do the math here. Take out Putin and maybe fail or keep supporting him and probably be jailed.


If they're lucky. The uranium mines in Siberia are still open.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: At some point, the generals/admirals have to look at each other and do the math here. Take out Putin and maybe fail or keep supporting him and probably be jailed.


That's why bunker boy Jr. is living in his bunker with 30 feet of table between him and his military.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have a feeling he'll be going down. A lot. In Putin's office.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: NeoCortex42: At some point, the generals/admirals have to look at each other and do the math here. Take out Putin and maybe fail or keep supporting him and probably be jailed.

Plus Putin keeps having people in the FSB arrested too. I'm sure the FSB is getting tired of arresting themselves. At some point the military and the FSB is going to be like 'You know what? Fark this guy'.


Putin has spent 20 years degrading (figuratively and literally) the Russian military and intel services while creating his own SS that are loyal only to him.

A revolt against him would be even more difficult than Valkyrie was against Hitler.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Doez it matter who iz captain on ship of foolz?
You vill all swirl down ze bowl like ze incompetent turdz you are!'
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: In Russia, it is good to arrest an admiral from time to time to encourage the others.


"Pour encourager les autres"
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't this a known risk of the historical and contemporary Russian political / military system?

Anyone who is greedy and politically savvy enough works to get themselves into the best position to keep climbing the metaphorical pyramid of sleaze, corruption & grift. It works fine until shiat inevitably happens, then they get the chop (or the elevator shaft, defenestration, a Polonium / Novichok cocktail etc).

The honest, earnest, altruistic & hardworking are either prevented from getting further ahead or know enough to stay the hell out of the others way, so they stay at the bottom of the pyramid. The somewhat greedy & politically savvy work their way up through the system, having to watch out all the time for the aspirational knife-weilding climbers below & the downward stomping boots of those above them.

\this may or may hold true for other human oriented systems
\\Russia just seems to be more open about things
\\\oblig
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Putin's running a mad fire sale on his inner circle. At this rate, all his top commanders are going to be outsourced from temp agencies by the beginning of May.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

starsrift: NeoCortex42: At some point, the generals/admirals have to look at each other and do the math here. Take out Putin and maybe fail or keep supporting him and probably be jailed.

Russia's admitted casualties are like 20% among the officer corps.

While it's pretty obvious evidence that they're lying liars who lie, it's also like, evidence that there's nobody who's been endowed with a spine who could stand up to Poutine anymore. Those people are all dead, now.


russia returns bodies of officers.  enlisted troops they just leave your body in a ditch by the roadside.

casualty numbers trend a lot higher toward officer numbers b/c theyre trying to account for all the officers who have inconveniently got shot right in front of a bunch of witnesses and they've been forced to return the bodies in a way that can't be covered up.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm still surprised that Putin's supporters haven't turned on him yet. They had it all before the invasion: they had their riches, the USA has fallen in stature, the Russian military still had an (undeserved) reputation of being formidable, and Russia has Crimea! Even if/when Russia takes Ukraine, do they really think they will rebuild the Iron Curtain?
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Diogenes: Badmoodman: Obviously for the bad weather and an accidental fire on board of Moskva.

The U.S. military determined the Moskva was hit by Ukrainian Neptune missiles, which caused the damage and fire.

That's the joke.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
