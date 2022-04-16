 Skip to content
"When you're teaching your phone number, sing it to the tune of 867-5309"
36
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got it
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everybody knows the sexier, quicker, smarter first responders can be found with the easily remembered number of 0118 999 881 999 119 7253.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just gave my kid a cell phone and I'm in the contacts list.

If he ever wants to come home, he knows how to get in touch.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BEechwood 4-5789

The Marvelettes - Beechwood 4-5789
Youtube Us18AUBM2RI
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My number  doesn't sound good to 867-5309, I guess I would have to come up with another tune if my kids weren't in their 20's and having cell phones
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1 800 588 2300 empire
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damn you Tommy Tutone!!!
Youtube qM3Y_pAqGT0
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had the opportunity to pick the last four digits of my work number. Naturally I picked x-5309. Easy to remember, but alas, I got more prank calls than I bargained for.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
OK, if I must....

***-****


Oh, wow, that trick still works! Good to know
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: My number  doesn't sound good to 867-5309, I guess I would have to come up with another tune if my kids weren't in their 20's and having cell phones


I found out recently that if your cell phone dies and you really need to make a call, the only number you can remember is coincidentally the number of last resort that you hoped you would never have to dial again.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
202-456-1111. Ask for Joey
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This was a little easier in my childhood, it was only five digits (and started with a choice of only two numbers in my town).  Also, "home phone" being a near-anachronism, there's "Mom's cell" and "Dad's cell", so double.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
919 867 5309 gets you the song, if you want to kill a minute getting an earworm.

And what?  No love for Squeeze and 853-5397?
853-5937
Youtube QEHdyuB-ozE
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I got in trouble for doing this with my kids.  The kindergarten teacher asked if he knew mommy's telephone number and he started singing, "MOMMY I'VE GOT YOUR NUMBER!  I'M GONNA MAKE YOU MINE!"  Thankfully he didn't get to the call-and-response after the second chorus.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: 202-456-1111. Ask for Joey


Back in the days before cell phones, and people could immediately test the number you gave them, my mom complained that there were guys at singles dances who wouldn't go away until you have them your phone number.

I had her memorize some number from a gay-curious advert in the DC city paper
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I used that number as a PIN for telecom company that has physical stores. I went in one day to replace a mobile phone and gave it to them. The idiot behind the counter kept asking to repeat to it. I eventually said "it's the Tommy Tutone" song. I started singing it and his manager joined in. The guy didn't know the song at all.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


877 CASH NOW!!!!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Up until just 4-5 years ago Kip wide format printers had always used 8675309 as the master password for service mode.  They changed it finally a couple years ago.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This will not work.  Now you need to "dial" the area code before the number even if your phone uses the same area code that you are calling.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

p51d007: Up until just 4-5 years ago Kip wide format printers had always used 8675309 as the master password for service mode.  They changed it finally a couple years ago.


Now it's WARMACHINEROX.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The only emergency number they'll need: 362-4368.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, whatever you do, don't write it on bathroom stalls because that could help OTHER people remember it.
 
12349876
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Blew my kid mind when I learned different cities did the same jingle to different phone numbers.

Budget Car Rental, Louisville, Kentucky -- that catchy 363-4300 jingle, commercial, June 1995
Youtube eciQHl_hs_E
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: BEechwood 4-5789

[YouTube video: The Marvelettes - Beechwood 4-5789]


"PENNSYLVANIA 6-5000" BY GLENN MILLER
Youtube m_muFwwTSMs
 
chin_chillin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Created a FARK account just to post this here. Don't forget the 3 at the end!
https://youtu.be/ab8GtuPdrUQ
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With the disappearance of landlines, and most people locking their cell phones these days, kids being able to make a phone call in an emergency has become less likely.

The "emergency call" button isn't in the same place on every phone. Ideally, it would be visible on the lock screen. On some phones, like mine, you have to swipe up, or hold down the power button for a second. It's easy to figure out, but not as obvious as it should be.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The tune is more 8675-309
 
drayno76
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Empire Today Logo History (1977-Present)
Youtube s73v79TyASI
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: 1 800 588 2300 empire


I remember when it was just 588 2300 .

/ grew up in Chicago .
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: 1 800 588 2300 empire


Came for this!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I taught my kid all of my contacts and phone numbers.
I call him "my little speed-dialer".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The B-52's - 6060-842 (With Lyrics)
Youtube hik5y1lNGbY
 
Spectrum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: thehellisthis: 1 800 588 2300 empire

I remember when it was just 588 2300 .

/ grew up in Chicago .


Me too. I grew up in Missouri. I could pick up Los Angeles AM stations after dark. Empire was a sponsor of Dr. Demento.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Too many syllables in my number to make the cadence work.  No need to memorize phone numbers when they are right in front of you anytime.  I do keep my contacts synced so I can access from a computer or different device anytime if needed - and I do have the most importantly numbers memorized (wife, dad, bail agent - wait, scratch that).
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Won't help: my area's about to go 10-digit.
 
