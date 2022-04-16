 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   One of the few times opening a door at 33,000 feet and jumping would be the best action   (twitter.com) divider line
84
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1683 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2022 at 6:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This would be my reaction to that:

the volunteers tom hanks,rita wilson part 3.
Youtube 6l7wq6M0KLo
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Airplane! - River of Jordan
Youtube RMh9hPGNGKE
//Same Energy
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worf dislikes Geordi's music
Youtube N86icfWM03g
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That would be the first time in my life I'd be praying for The Rapture. I don't care if the pilot's one of them.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kermit the forg: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RMh9hPGNGKE] //Same Energy



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be banned from flying.  And it'd be worth it.

/ITG to the rescue!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark.
 
Taima
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I always fly with headphones.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just have to get up and walk to the bathroom and keep walking right through the shot.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere Jesus Christ is rolling over in his grave.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put in my ear buds, put this on at about as loud a volume as i can handle and go to sleep:
DOOM Eternal OST 05 BFG Division 2020 - 1 hour
Youtube u06zETUj2gs
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Somewhere Jesus Christ is rolling over in his grave.


That's not until tomorrow
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't "Hey There, Delilah"
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, fine.  But what would happen if it was a celebration of Allah in a peaceful way?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IANAL, but that must be some kind of crime.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What bugs me is seeing the comments from people going "I don't see what the big deal is?? Its just Jesus!" and like twisting themselves into knots trying to strawman something into existence to make it okay, like metal bands saying drugs and dead cops is good or whatever and how people wouldve been okay with rap but good wholesome christian music gets shamed.

Like dude do you even live in reality?
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Very Brady Sequel (7/9) Movie CLIP - Good Time Music (1996) HD
Youtube 6Tjcx6B5lbA
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like always getting randomly seated adjacent to the emergency exit door of an airplane. The steward asks something like "Do you understand your responsibility and capable to operate?"
"Entirely, in the emergency event of impromptu Christian folk music this door is popping within seconds"
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least, some drunken asshole isn't rushing the cockpit.

Let them have their moment.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Community - Kiss From a Rose - Jesus Loves Marijuana
Youtube 16dc0NiaaZA
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse.

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basicstock: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Tjcx6B5lbA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=5]


I just realized that we're further from that movie than it was from the series.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Song choice aside, what a farking douche to feel so entitled to an audience. "Everybody listen to me! I don't care whether you want to! I don't give a shiat about your personal comfort! I'm a devout Christian so everybody must listen to meeeeeee!"
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't bring myself to watch, just in case that's Dave Matthews.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably on their way to the Poland/Ukraine border to proselytize Catholic refugees

https://twitter.com/shaunwalker7/status/1507019467519275028?t=CYNVUjOSt6ChSkX1wYfKVw&s=19
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: At least, some drunken asshole isn't rushing the cockpit.

Let them have their moment.


Sure, but if I tried to play some music from our lord and savior Merzbow, I'd end up taped to a seat.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: basicstock: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Tjcx6B5lbA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=5]

I just realized that we're further from that movie than it was from the series.


Thank you for that.

I need a drink.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Somewhere Jesus Christ is rolling over in his grave.


I'm totally going to repeat this at the most inappropriate times.

Love it.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep that shiat to yourself.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a friend we have in earplugs
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are verses which tell you not to do that kind of thing... all it does is drive people away from your message. Also: if they say they don't want to hear it, that's fine. Don't bother them with it.

If they decide to be shiatty towards you because you're a believer, that's also fine. It shows what kind of person they actually are.. Not nice, not respectful. Probably the last person ANYone wants watching their back.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deploy the emergency bushels!
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sort of nonsense is why I always travel with one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ray_Finkle: You just have to get up and walk to the bathroom and keep walking right through the shot.


I'd be furiously cropdusting.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really making the rounds. It's perfect tho. Performative nonsense virtue signaling.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Display your piety and devotion, and you've already gotten all you will get from it. Says so in your big ole book.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I would start aging "Judith" on my phone as loudly AZ possible.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Put in my ear buds, put this on at about as loud a volume as i can handle and go to sleep:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/u06zETUj2gs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


a bit heavy for me.  can i get some rob zombie?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: I think I would start aging "Judith" on my phone as loudly AZ possible.


aging = playing jfc
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bit bigger than a regular carry-on.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And then the murders began
 
phedex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Smoking GNU: Put in my ear buds, put this on at about as loud a volume as i can handle and go to sleep:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/u06zETUj2gs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]

a bit heavy for me.  can i get some rob zombie?


NINETEEN SIXTY FAAAAIIIIIIIIIIVVVVEEEE  YEAAAAH! WHOAAAAHH!
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.