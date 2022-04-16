 Skip to content
(Seven Days)   "I need these guns and bomb making instructions in case ANTIFA super soldiers come for me" says the guy with "an interest in Nazi history"   (sevendaysvt.com) divider line
drewogatory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean, instructions are perfectly legal as far as I know, or every HS kid with a copy of whatever the current version of The Anarchist's Cookbook is would be in trouble. This fool was actually making bombs.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shocking, those people are never paranoid
 
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But don't you dare call them racists.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There should be a farm in the country we can send these guys to live out their fantasies every day. Running around free to hide from Antifa. Blowing up pipe bombs and collecting Nazi memorabilia.

No one could visit them, because they'd just get sad and want to come home.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...and spoke about killing Black people and Democrats, federal prosecutors allege

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I mean, instructions are perfectly legal as far as I know, or every HS kid with a copy of whatever the current version of The Anarchist's Cookbook is would be in trouble. This fool was actually making bombs.


As a teenager, my friends and I would definitely have tried making the bombs, but we were so geeky it really would've been For Science. We were the coolest uncool kids.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

King Something: But don't you dare call them racists.


They're not racists--they're race realists!

/s
//barf
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One day, in the not too distant future..One of these loony toons is going to break through.
And there is going to be a massacre of some sort on a scale larger than what we've seen before.
It's going to be more in line with the Norwegian Mosque shootings, or worse..

And a lot of the weight of blame should go where it belongs..RWNJ media, RWNJ politicians, tv preachers
and talking head grifters who rile these mentally ill people up to the point they act..Hiding behind
"editorial content" and "religious speech" shouldn't shield  you from culpability from screaming fire
in a theater..
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cf-images.us-east-1.prod.boltdns.netView Full Size

What an Antifa super soldier might look like.

Duck when he throws his mighty shield.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: Hillard cannot legally possess firearms due to a 1997 felony conviction

If you really wanted to do something about assholes who really should not have guns getting guns...you'd fund the ATF more and really go after Straw Purchasers (people who buy guns for other people).
 
jayphat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Be honest, who clicked the link thinking this would be about Madison Cawthorn?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
instead of putting him on trial, how about just shooting him, 'cause he's a nazi and that's the only way to solve the nazi problem.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I keep an adamantium umbrella with me always, in case a meteor falls from the sky and tries to land on my head.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I had serious trepidation clicking on a link called Seven Days and was surprised that it describes itself as Vermont's Independent Voice.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the house along a suburban cul-de-sac where Hillard lives with his elderly mother. There, Hillard's mother explained to authorities that Hillard had been previously arrested for making bombs and had lost several fingers when one of them exploded

Wow. Just wow
 
Alebak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: One day, in the not too distant future..One of these loony toons is going to break through.
And there is going to be a massacre of some sort on a scale larger than what we've seen before.
It's going to be more in line with the Norwegian Mosque shootings, or worse..

And a lot of the weight of blame should go where it belongs..RWNJ media, RWNJ politicians, tv preachers
and talking head grifters who rile these mentally ill people up to the point they act..Hiding behind
"editorial content" and "religious speech" shouldn't shield  you from culpability from screaming fire
in a theater..


Dunno about that, I mean if dead kindergartners and 61 people in one go at Vegas wasnt enough to jolt society enough that dark money couldn't hold back meaningful legislation I dread to think what will.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There should be a farm in the country we can send these guys to live out their fantasies every day. Running around free to hide from Antifa. Blowing up pipe bombs and collecting Nazi memorabilia.

No one could visit them, because they'd just get sad and want to come home.


Give them Texas and let them secede
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: drewogatory: I mean, instructions are perfectly legal as far as I know, or every HS kid with a copy of whatever the current version of The Anarchist's Cookbook is would be in trouble. This fool was actually making bombs.

As a teenager, my friends and I would definitely have tried making the bombs, but we were so geeky it really would've been For Science. We were the coolest uncool kids.


My friends and I actually did build a few as teens.

Lots of cow pies blown up and geysers made in ponds.

We spent a good while considering how to make them without losing fingers or worse and amazingly succeeded. Wiping threads with a damp sponge is highly recommended.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, I think the picture of the rifle says it all.

White Power written on the receiver and a death's head on the optic is more than just interest.

FTFA - was willing to undergo a mental health assessment.

That's a good sign.  Hopefully, it works out for him and he gets the help he needs.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There should be a farm in the country we can send these guys to live out their fantasies every day. Running around free to hide from Antifa. Blowing up pipe bombs and collecting Nazi memorabilia.

No one could visit them, because they'd just get sad and want to come home.


Just give them Montana or Wyoming or whatever and fence it off.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JessieL: Bennie Crabtree: drewogatory: I mean, instructions are perfectly legal as far as I know, or every HS kid with a copy of whatever the current version of The Anarchist's Cookbook is would be in trouble. This fool was actually making bombs.

As a teenager, my friends and I would definitely have tried making the bombs, but we were so geeky it really would've been For Science. We were the coolest uncool kids.

My friends and I actually did build a few as teens.

Lots of cow pies blown up and geysers made in ponds.

We spent a good while considering how to make them without losing fingers or worse and amazingly succeeded. Wiping threads with a damp sponge is highly recommended.


i also made explosives as a stupid kid with my friends, but what my friends also weren't doing online was jerking off about committing genocide against minorities unlike the trash in the article.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

replacementcool: JessieL: Bennie Crabtree: drewogatory: I mean, instructions are perfectly legal as far as I know, or every HS kid with a copy of whatever the current version of The Anarchist's Cookbook is would be in trouble. This fool was actually making bombs.

As a teenager, my friends and I would definitely have tried making the bombs, but we were so geeky it really would've been For Science. We were the coolest uncool kids.

My friends and I actually did build a few as teens.

Lots of cow pies blown up and geysers made in ponds.

We spent a good while considering how to make them without losing fingers or worse and amazingly succeeded. Wiping threads with a damp sponge is highly recommended.

i also made explosives as a stupid kid with my friends, but what my friends also weren't doing online was jerking off about committing genocide against minorities unlike the trash in the article.


Farkin' A.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: FTFA: Hillard cannot legally possess firearms due to a 1997 felony conviction

If you really wanted to do something about assholes who really should not have guns getting guns...you'd fund the ATF more and really go after Straw Purchasers (people who buy guns for other people).


I see articles about them getting caught and they always drop those charges.  The laws are already there to deal with this shiat but for some reason, we choose not to.

Watch this case, chances are the felon in possession will get dropped and they won't go after whoever he got the guns from.

Pisses me off, but it's the norm.  He should do 5 years for each gun and whoever he got them from should do 10 years per gun.  None of them will because for some farking reason we just let them go.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And no picture of him anywhere. Good 'ol right wing law enforcement. They just can't expose one of their own.

But the Brooklyn shooter, all over the news and internet. Law enforcement made sure everyone knew he was black.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad and the ATF agent disassembled the two-inch long bomb provided by the informant and identified explosive powder inside.

A bomb for ants?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: iheartscotch: FTFA: Hillard cannot legally possess firearms due to a 1997 felony conviction

If you really wanted to do something about assholes who really should not have guns getting guns...you'd fund the ATF more and really go after Straw Purchasers (people who buy guns for other people).

I see articles about them getting caught and they always drop those charges.  The laws are already there to deal with this shiat but for some reason, we choose not to.

Watch this case, chances are the felon in possession will get dropped and they won't go after whoever he got the guns from.

Pisses me off, but it's the norm.  He should do 5 years for each gun and whoever he got them from should do 10 years per gun.  None of them will because for some farking reason we just let them go.


I've noticed that as well. The only times I've heard of them pressing felony possession or even trying to go after the straw purchaser is when the suspect is non-white.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mental health counseling? Too late. For everyone of these ass-clowns that's caught hiding out in mom's basement with these delusional ideas, there's probably hundreds or thousands more that are still living the dream. Meanwhile, Fox News continues the brainwashing and there's not a goddamn thing anybody can do about it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In his mother's basement
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How can "antifa" be both a bunch of scrawny little "soy boys" and yet at the same time be an unstoppable juggernaut that requires massive amounts of firepower to stop their rampage?

I wish these MAGAts would make up their farking minds!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I keep an adamantium umbrella with me always, in case a meteor falls from the sky and tries to land on my head.


Diamondium is stronger
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: How can "antifa" be both a bunch of scrawny little "soy boys" and yet at the same time be an unstoppable juggernaut that requires massive amounts of firepower to stop their rampage?

I wish these MAGAts would make up their farking minds!


Because, silly, if they get any soy on the UBER Maga Red Hat...COMMUNISM wins and god is dead.

/ this is what Red Hats believe
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Godscrack: And no picture of him anywhere. Good 'ol right wing law enforcement. They just can't expose one of their own.

But the Brooklyn shooter, all over the news and internet. Law enforcement made sure everyone knew he was black.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Pretty sure he looks like this
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When does he start working for the Trump 2024 campaign?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: How can "antifa" be both a bunch of scrawny little "soy boys" and yet at the same time be an unstoppable juggernaut that requires massive amounts of firepower to stop their rampage?

I wish these MAGAts would make up their farking minds!


First they have to have minds to make up that have more than 2 brain cells to rub together.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: When does he start working for the Trump 2024 campaign?


He probably worked for the 2020 campaign.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: How can "antifa" be both a bunch of scrawny little "soy boys" and yet at the same time be an unstoppable juggernaut that requires massive amounts of firepower to stop their rampage?

I wish these MAGAts would make up their farking minds!


Classic doublethink, which clowns excell at.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I need these guns and bomb-making instructions in case Trump's goons come after me.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: One day, in the not too distant future..One of these loony toons is going to break through.
And there is going to be a massacre of some sort on a scale larger than what we've seen before.
It's going to be more in line with the Norwegian Mosque shootings, or worse..

And a lot of the weight of blame should go where it belongs..RWNJ media, RWNJ politicians, tv preachers
and talking head grifters who rile these mentally ill people up to the point they act..Hiding behind
"editorial content" and "religious speech" shouldn't shield  you from culpability from screaming fire
in a theater..


Have you forgotten Breivik, from Norway?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There should be a farm in the country we can send these guys to live out their fantasies every day. Running around free to hide from Antifa. Blowing up pipe bombs and collecting Nazi memorabilia.

No one could visit them, because they'd just get sad and want to come home.


well, I hope they serve them lots of pink juice when they go visit that farm
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why no pictures of this defendant? Why do discussion of his criminal history? His high school grades?

One wonders.
 
reign424
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Godscrack: And no picture of him anywhere. Good 'ol right wing law enforcement. They just can't expose one of their own.

But the Brooklyn shooter, all over the news and internet. Law enforcement made sure everyone knew he was black.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Here is the responsible explosive owner
 
litespeed74
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
but but but but but burning cities!!!
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't do that sh*t in your mom's house. It blows, you're both homeless.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

desertfool: Why no pictures of this defendant? Why do discussion of his criminal history? His high school grades?

One wonders.


"Hillard cannot legally possess firearms due to a 1997 felony conviction in New Hampshire for possessing an explosive device."[FTFA]
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

reign424: Godscrack: And no picture of him anywhere. Good 'ol right wing law enforcement. They just can't expose one of their own.

But the Brooklyn shooter, all over the news and internet. Law enforcement made sure everyone knew he was black.

[Fark user image 400x480]
Here is the responsible explosive owner


He is damn near whiter than I am. And, apparently about 100 times stupider.
 
advex101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: How can "antifa" be both a bunch of scrawny little "soy boys" and yet at the same time be an unstoppable juggernaut that requires massive amounts of firepower to stop their rampage?

I wish these MAGAts would make up their farking minds!


They don't make up their minds.  They are told what to think.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Godscrack: And no picture of him anywhere. Good 'ol right wing law enforcement. They just can't expose one of their own.

But the Brooklyn shooter, all over the news and internet. Law enforcement made sure everyone knew he was black.


here you go:

gray-wcax-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RasIanI: desertfool: Why no pictures of this defendant? Why do discussion of his criminal history? His high school grades?

One wonders.

"Hillard cannot legally possess firearms due to a 1997 felony conviction in New Hampshire for possessing an explosive device."[FTFA]


Yep, he gets to spend some time in a Federal prison, regardless of any other charges. Federal prosecutors love felony firearms possession charges, because they are an easy conviction for them for the most part.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad and the ATF agent disassembled the two-inch long bomb provided by the informant and identified explosive powder inside.

A bomb for ants?


That much gunpowder in a 2x1 inch pipe is enough to send a ball bearing through a car door at twenty feet.

Just because it's not a rental truck packed with ammonium nitrate doesn't mean it couldn't be devastating.
 
