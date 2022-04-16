 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   Only 15? Surely we can add to this helpful parenting list   (lifehacker.com) divider line
RodneyToady
‘’ 4 hours ago  
16) "If you want good advice, check out Lifehacker."
 
nvmac
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I have no son."

\yeah, that sticks
 
Hoban Washburne
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, the day I take parenting advice from a website that peaked with "push the bottom of a chip bag up so it makes a bowl" like ten years ago, I'll just drop them off at a fireshouse
 
Notabunny
‘’ 3 hours ago  
17) Do you like gladiator movies?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, that is horrible advice.  I'm pretty sure that just reading that Lifehacker article just created another Trump somewhere in the world.
 
offacue
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stop constantly complimenting little girls for their appearance

Was that wrong, should I not have done that?  She liked the candy medicine.
 
enry
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I think that's enough mayo"
 
bearded clamorer
‘’ 3 hours ago  
18) "The best part of you ran down the crack of your mama's ass and ended up as a brown stain on the mattress."
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yesterday I told my son pizza is like sex even if it's bad it's still pretty good. I also have a mini me she's gonna be a great lawyer because she has a trait I do.We can see both sides of any argument even horrible things.
 
Combustion
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Technically, that money in your piggy-bank came from me, so I can spend it on beer if I want."
 
johnsoninca
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: Wow, that is horrible advice.  I'm pretty sure that just reading that Lifehacker article just created another Trump somewhere in the world.


That implies Trump's parents ever talked to him.
 
syrynxx
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snape killed Dumbledore!
 
SpaceMonkey-66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
19).  There is no Santa Claus
 
discordium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid takes after my wife. He's a stubborn kid. We, however, call him "hard headed." I assume that's ok.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about also having a list of things that parents SHOULD say to their kids, but don't? We all have advice that we wish we had been told as kids.

My favorite thing my parents ever did for me was all throughout K-12 schooling. It was an unbelievably frustrating argument to have year after year with teachers (both for me and my sister). My parents never had us do homework because it was unproductive busywork that shouldn't exist. My parents explained to me (and my teachers): "Homework is not a thing that exists in real life. I [dad] don't bring tires home from the tire factory to finish on my weekends. Work is done at work, and it doesn't exist at home because you aren't being paid to do it there."
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 - People love slideshows, Submit them whenever possible.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20. Old people on the internet love slideshows. It reminds them of filmstrips from grade school.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size


That one hurt. I don't know many parents who didn't emulate this line thinking they were funny. May have gave them a chuckle, but I know for me and others who also had this said to them, it erased my worth to my parents. I wasn't special to them, and knew that in the end they wouldn't protect me since I was disposable.

I despise Bill Cosby. He's barely a step above Jimmy Savile.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course I can add to this helpful parenting list . . . and don't call me Shirley.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just at the grocery store and I heard a guy the next aisle over growl at his kid: "Get back here or I'll punch you."

Piece of shiat.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's my old Smith and Wesson. If you're gonna play with it, be careful, 'cause its loaded."
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister was an incredibly biatchy toddler, youth, teenager, and continues to be so as an adult. We went through family counseling a bit when she was in her teens, and my sister was wailing and complaining and blurted out to the therapist "I swear to GOD that I was adopted into this family!"

Dad: "Yeah, right, if we got to pick a child it SURE THE FARK WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN YOU!"
Mom: "If I had known having a second child would be this difficult, we would have just got a dog instead."
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
21) I love you


Just makes them cocky and weak
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: [azquotes.com image 850x400]

That one hurt. I don't know many parents who didn't emulate this line thinking they were funny. May have gave them a chuckle, but I know for me and others who also had this said to them, it erased my worth to my parents. I wasn't special to them, and knew that in the end they wouldn't protect me since I was disposable.

I despise Bill Cosby. He's barely a step above Jimmy Savile.


OTOH that was basically classical parenting tradition from Greco-Roman and Judeo-Christian traditions until about 1950.

So you can understand why the western world and Bill Cosby have a lot of hang ups.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
22) Do you prefer your imitation crabmeat with or without siracha sauce?
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually resonated a little with the "mini-me" one. My teenage daughter seems like a carbon copy of me, which I've been known to proudly point out on occasion. But honestly I'm a shiat person by most people's metrics and I've considered before that she probably doesn't appreciate the comparison.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: 19).  There is no Santa Claus


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've aborted you when I had the chance.

Ask your mom who your dad is, I just pay the bills and hit it.

Ever seen a grown man naked?

Need you to look at something on my scroat and tell me if it's infected.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Step son, what are you doing??"
 
King Something
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"....and that's why I'm not allowed in beaches or aquariums anymore, except on Tuesdays."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

offacue: Stop constantly complimenting little girls for their appearance

Was that wrong, should I not have done that?  She liked the candy medicine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XrayVision
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Esroc: I actually resonated a little with the "mini-me" one. My teenage daughter seems like a carbon copy of me, which I've been known to proudly point out on occasion. But honestly I'm a shiat person by most people's metrics and I've considered before that she probably doesn't appreciate the comparison.


An example of that metric. No idea why I wrote this but it is a friendly green
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

offacue: Stop constantly complimenting little girls for their appearance

Was that wrong, should I not have done that?  She liked the candy medicine.


"You're pretty" is... Benign.

"Smile, you look pretty when you smile" can be well-intentioned, but it's compliance conditioning.

"It's just like sucking on a lollipop" is right out.
 
Xythero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I once heard that if a kid shows you something they worked on, you shouldn't tell them "Wow you're really smart," or "Wow, you're really talented." You should instead say "Wow, that's good. It looks like you worked really hard on that.". It instills a sense that effort is important so if they try something they aren't immediately good at they don't get discouraged.

I tried it on a kid and she just said, "Not really.  I don't really like doing this but my mom makes me." So I just ended up with a bored kid and an angry mother.
 
XrayVision
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"What do you want me to do, spit in a cup?"
As a reply to thirsty kid.
Still haunts me
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After my father died my mother would tell her friends how spoiled I was. I had lived with him after their divorce and was far from spoiled. He worked himself to death raising 5 kids on his own.

She also took me to family therapy after his death and proceeded to tell the therapist how awful and controlling my father was.

I was 11 years old, BTW.
 
hungryI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I quit reading the article about 2/3 of the way in, out of sheer disbelief.

Pro Tip:
Love your children, respect your children and protect your children. And teach your children to behave the same to others. Set a good example.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Like Ms Bossypants would even listen
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here are...
Fark user image
...some things...
Fark user image
...we really should...
Fark user image
...try to stop...
Fark user image
...saying...
Fark user image
...to our...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do you want to go an cut a switch?
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"You are not special"
"No one, not one of your friends at school cares about you at all.  The only people who care about you are your family"
"You're ugly when you cry"
"You stupid piece of shiat" (this one is great to yell at toddlers and teenagers alike)
"It will do my heart good to take something away from you little shiats"

Etc etc etc
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"How are babies made?"

"Well, on the night you were conceived, your mother was dressed head to toe in black latex while I was wearing a saddle with a horse tail butt-plug shoved up my ass."
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't tell your toddler that "A fart is just a joke that comes out of your butt."

They'll grow up to become regular comedians.
 
Snort
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stop making stupid listicles.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: My parents explained to me (and my teachers): "Homework is not a thing that exists in real life. I [dad] don't bring tires home from the tire factory to finish on my weekends. Work is done at work, and it doesn't exist at home because you aren't being paid to do it there."


Not all work is the same.  My father routinely brought exams and papers his students had done home, and graded them, and did that from when I was 3 until his retirement.  My mother did the same thing when she was in grad school.  In the past, I routinely had to get up at 0-dark-thirty and log in and fail over the master database or NFS or other heartbeat/DRBD servers from home.  For years, I've had to work 6-8 hours on both Superb Owl and Selection Sunday.

If you're in education or computers, you will be working at home.  Also, how did you manage college without doing homework?  AFAICT, the real purpose of most high school homework is practice for college homework.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stop calling kids "stubborn"

Our family motto was "I may be stubborn, but you're just pigheaded!"
 
hungryI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: 20. Old people on the internet love slideshows. It reminds them of filmstrips from grade school.


Very true! However, we miss INTELLIGENT sideshows, like the fire eater, the bearded lady, etc....Oh SLIDE shows. Never mind.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll add one.

Get irony and sarcasm out of your life. Kids don't naturally understand it and neither tone does anyone any good. Tell the unvarnished truth and your actual feelings. It will help you too.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

XrayVision: "What do you want me to do, spit in a cup?"
As a reply to thirsty kid.
Still haunts me


WTF was the context of that?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: After my father died my mother would tell her friends how spoiled I was. I had lived with him after their divorce and was far from spoiled. He worked himself to death raising 5 kids on his own.

She also took me to family therapy after his death and proceeded to tell the therapist how awful and controlling my father was.

I was 11 years old, BTW.


Did you stick her in a shiatty nursing home? I would have
 
