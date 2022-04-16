 Skip to content
(Mental Floss)   Monday April 18 is tax day. You may not be happy about that, but at least you're not being taxed on your beard or urine   (mentalfloss.com) divider line
22
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My urine-soaked beard approves!

Good luck deciphering that sentence.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're not over-taxed, you're underpaid.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Taxes are for poor people.

/puts in monocle and adjusts tophat
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't have a beard.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was the date changed from the 15th (Friday) to Monday the 18th?

I know it was extended until the middle of June in 2020, and the middle of May in 2021 because of the pandemic, but this time it just seems random.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Why was the date changed from the 15th (Friday) to Monday the 18th?

I know it was extended until the middle of June in 2020, and the middle of May in 2021 because of the pandemic, but this time it just seems random.


Because April 15th is Emancipation Day in DC, so I think DC offices are closed.
Also if you're in MA, because the 18th is Patriot's Day, you don't have to file until the 19th
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: lindalouwho: Why was the date changed from the 15th (Friday) to Monday the 18th?

I know it was extended until the middle of June in 2020, and the middle of May in 2021 because of the pandemic, but this time it just seems random.

Because April 15th is Emancipation Day in DC, so I think DC offices are closed.
Also if you're in MA, because the 18th is Patriot's Day, you don't have to file until the 19th


And Maine as well, since Maine used to be part of Massachusetts.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ya know? In some countries the gummint figures your taxes and sends a refund or bill.  Further...

TurboTax/HR Block: shut up Freakstorm!
 
Ktonos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Peter the Great disagrees...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...and Vespasian had a couple of thoughts on that:

Fark user imageView Full Size


\Pecunia non olet would be those words...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Why was the date changed from the 15th (Friday) to Monday the 18th?

I know it was extended until the middle of June in 2020, and the middle of May in 2021 because of the pandemic, but this time it just seems random.


Good Friday
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ya know? In some countries the gummint figures your taxes and sends a refund or bill.  Further...

TurboTax/HR Block: shut up Freakstorm!


I did mine a few months ago, but I'm doing my MIL's today.  She had about 25 "capital gains reported to IRS" entries that I had to enter and it's such a waste of time considering these entries were literally reported to the IRS.  Her AGI including SS is something like $20,000 a year.  It's a total waste because her tax will be $0 when I'm done.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That was close.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Why was the date changed from the 15th (Friday) to Monday the 18th?


Because Praise Jebus.

Seriously, tax day gets moved if April 15 falls on a day that there is no postal service. If April 15th is on a Sunday, tax day usually becomes the 16th so that all the procrastinating morons out there can be shown on local news B-roll footage lined up at the post office to mail their tax return at the last minute. Some post offices used to stay open until midnight for that, and I don't know why. Should have told those lazy MFers tough shiat, we close at regular time and you knew (you always knew) when it was due because it's the same every year. It's the same as people who complain they didn't know or weren't notified when their driver license expires. It expires on your birthday in most states, and WHEN THE DMV ISSUED YOU THE LICENSE IT HAD THE EXPIRATION DATE PLAINLY VISIBLE ON IT.

Anyways, the excuse now is "April 15th this year is Good Friday." OK, great, a religious observance that has no affect on the post office. They were open on Good Friday. Mail was picked up and delivered. There was no reason to move tax day this year.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I did mine a few months ago, but I'm doing my MIL's today.  She had about 25 "capital gains reported to IRS" entries that I had to enter and it's such a waste of time considering these entries were literally reported to the IRS.  Her AGI including SS is something like $20,000 a year.  It's a total waste because her tax will be $0 when I'm done.


So don't file. If she has nothing withheld and her tax will be $0, there is nothing to file.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: lindalouwho: Why was the date changed from the 15th (Friday) to Monday the 18th?

I know it was extended until the middle of June in 2020, and the middle of May in 2021 because of the pandemic, but this time it just seems random.

Because April 15th is Emancipation Day in DC, so I think DC offices are closed.
Also if you're in MA, because the 18th is Patriot's Day, you don't have to file until the 19th


Oh, wow, that's right. My local news was saying "Because of Good Friday."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ya know? In some countries the gummint figures your taxes and sends a refund or bill.  Further...

TurboTax/HR Block: shut up Freakstorm!


There was a little while, 5-8 years, where I would be owed $5-$50 or something and just never bothered to send the forms in, around year ten or twelve years later I got a letter from the IRS, I was a little nervous that it was notice of an audit so I ignored the envelope for a few days to thinking I'd farked up at some point and may have years of fees. Turns out it was a check for all of the years I hadn't filed, PLUS INTREST!
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: My urine-soaked beard approves!

Good luck deciphering that sentence.


For some reason I have you farkied as "tits for trump."

I really need to start putting the thread number in those
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Rapmaster2000: I did mine a few months ago, but I'm doing my MIL's today.  She had about 25 "capital gains reported to IRS" entries that I had to enter and it's such a waste of time considering these entries were literally reported to the IRS.  Her AGI including SS is something like $20,000 a year.  It's a total waste because her tax will be $0 when I'm done.

So don't file. If she has nothing withheld and her tax will be $0, there is nothing to file.


I need to complete federal to pay state of which there will be a small tax in this state.  Georgia has a high income tax on low earners.   Only $6,000 puts you in the highest bracket.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The small town I grew up in August was No-Shave month and there was a beard contest at the Labor Day fair.  My father always bought a "Shave Permit", as he worked in a chemical factory and beards were not a good idea there.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I did my taxes back at the beginning of February, got the refund checks less than a week later, and spent those refund checks paying bills before the end of February.

/Usually I end up having to pay money to the State or Fed.
//Or both.
///to get a refund from both this year is a miracle.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only subby...Maybe we could take down the trust fund hipsters a notch or two by taxing beards
and tattoos...

/who the hell thinks that's a good look anyway?
// Dudes that look like Bluto after a bender
/// beardless slashies..
 
