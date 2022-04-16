 Skip to content
(AP News) So is Ric Romero now writing for the Associated Press? (apnews.com)
16
    Race, Black people, White people, African American, Patrick Lyoya, traffic stop, Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's a turducken of obviousness.
Like if you stuck captain obvious up Ric Romero's ass.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sidebar: White people, especially "the right kind," tend go be let go with warnings and minimal hassle. (Unless they have the ghey.)
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And bullets. Fear, anxiety, and bullets.
 
10Speed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"The struggle ended when the officer shot Lyoya in the head as Lyoya was facedown, with the officer straddling him."

Yeah, that's not a proper response to resisting arrest, that's extrajudicial execution.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abolish the police.

/your Funnies mean nothing. I've seen what you Smart.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Because of the way police are commonly portrayed..."

Yes, it's the media's fault, not reality.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Let's start where you live. We'll keep ours for now to prevent the destruction from spreading too much.  You don't get to live anywhere else until you vote to bring them back.

Also, trying to grab a cops tazer is essentially suicide, and a completely justifiable reason to shoot someone, regardless of whether they're black. If a white person had gotten shot this way, and they have, their family would be the only people who gave a rats ass.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Because of the way police are commonly portrayed, there can be anxiety for young men of color when they are pulled over,"

They are portrayed that way because that is how they actually act.

Stop being roided up assholes that pull over minorities for a slightly askew tail lights 3 times a week and you'll be portrayed in a better light.
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

While I agree trying to grab a cop's weaponry will usually end with the civilian being beaten or killed.  That doesn't mean that's what should happen.

They had the vehicle.  They had the passenger of the vehicle.  They should have let him run and caught up to him either at his residence or found him via cell phone tracking.  There was no reason for the cop to escalate the situation as the civilian did not raise a weapon to the officer.  The civilian only grabbed at the tazer after the officer brandished it and attempted to use it.

A lot of areas have made officers stop chasing high speed vehicle situations and just track the person after for arrest.  The same could and should be applied to these situations.  An officer's job is not to escalate a situation to the point of lethal force.  People, including the people who train officers, seem to have forgotten this.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*BANG, BANG, BANG, BANG* This is the police, Freeze!
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: turducken of obviousness.


I found the name for my next album.

Thanks.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Or, he could (this is gonna sound crazy) NOT RUN FROM THE POLICE!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Police are not to summarily execute people for simply fleeing.

I agree that you shouldn't flee from police.  That doesn't mean that it's ok for the police to kill someone who is fleeing.

This isn't judge dredd.  Just sayin.
 
dolphinsgonwild
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My father retired from the police department. He always referred to giving traffic tickets as "Selling safety"

/But what if don't wanna buy it?
//ya, he could be a jerk
///3
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sorry but that's racism. In fact everything is racism. Black people should be allowed to run from the cops because they are scared they will get a ticket something something slavery.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
