(NBC Philadelphia)   If you stole a car in Philly yesterday, we found it. But what'd you do with the radioactive stuff that was in it?   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
18
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Were other items stolen out of the vehicle?

If so, then likely it was just a fairly conventional theft of expensive equipment to sell.

If not when there are other devices present that are potentially valuable, then I start having dirty-bomb concerns.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fifty Bucks....
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use one of those nuke gauges. The only way it is dangerous is if you broke open the source and ate it or continually used the extended probe as a dildo. (It probably extends 12 inches!)
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

With 70 millicuries?  That's a pretty small dirty bomb.  More like an untidy bomb.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for the glowing Rambler , leaving happy
 
GielZwerg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like the makings of...
The Pennsylvania Goiânia accident
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goi%C3%A2nia_accident
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Damn your eyes!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it sounds more dangerous than it actually is, or at least I hope that.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this a Chernobyl or a mere Three Mile Island?
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It is fairly fresh on everyone's minds since it was posted here 3 or 4 days ago.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An old friend of mine had his beater stolen while he was in class.

Either the next day or two days later, his vehicle reappeared in the same parking spot he had originally left it in. Nothing was taken that he could figure out with the exception of the trash on the floor of the passenger side. The wires that he had rigged up to his different speakers were gone but all of his el cheapo audio stuff still worked. For whatever reason, the thief rewired things so that the cords were out of sight.

There was a note with one word written on it inside the vehicle: "If."

Oops. Different story, a much older one. The actual word was "Sorry."

He never did find out who took his vehicle and then returned it in better condition than it was found.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We are done here.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

While this is also an orphan source, it's on a completely different scale than a radiotherapy source, it's closer to a smoke detector than it is to that incident.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Souvenirs!

https://www.voanews.com/a/photos-indicate-russian-looting-of-radioactive-materials-from-ukraine-s-chernoby/6526620.html
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

My uncle lived in Buffalo and his beater Malibu was stolen. A number of days later he found it parked like a block from where he last left it. Turns out the auto repair shop in that neighborhood had a beater Malibu as a loaner car and the ignition on his car was so loose that the key from the shop worked in his car. Someone used his car as a loaner not knowing it was the wrong card.
 
