(Yahoo)   Today's Kindergarten math lesson is: 1 tequila, 2 tequila, 3 tequila, floor
22
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[Main] Today's Kindergarten math less is: 1 tequila, 2 tequila, 3 tequila, floor

So, subtraction is today's lesson plan?

/less
//-
///
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hitting the juice a little early today aren't we Junior?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's 'The Tequila Splits'!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must be a prep school
Great place to pick up bad habits
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Whichever parent allowed their kid to go to school, at that age, with *that* stuff in their backpack, needs to have their parental rights at least suspended.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Whichever parent allowed their kid to go to school, at that age, with *that* stuff in their backpack, needs to have their parental rights at least suspended.


Eh, whichever parent bought ready-to-drink margaritas needs to have their drunk rights suspended.

/At that age I was drinking scotch, neat, before naptime
//Still do that
///Three for dizzies
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did it show her pic?....maybe just trying to get herself laid.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if they ever partied with the high preschoolers.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i have been drinking beer since i was 5. no big deal
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/what kindergarten tequila lunch time might have looked like
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"accidentally"
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This could be an important lesson permanently learned, and one that most people don't internalize until it's too late:  fark tequila.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

toraque: ClavellBCMI: Whichever parent allowed their kid to go to school, at that age, with *that* stuff in their backpack, needs to have their parental rights at least suspended.

Eh, whichever parent bought ready-to-drink margaritas needs to have their drunk rights suspended.


I remember one time when I was a kid, I was shopping with dad and asked him to buy a neat looking bottle of juice.  He laughed and explained that it wasn't juice.  Then put it in the cart anyway.  Stepmom thought it was hilarious and they got pretty hammered.  If it helps fill out the image, they always had a jug of wine in the fridge.
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
South Park. Is. Not. A. Documentary.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tequila!

*cue horn solo*
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did anyone's clothes fall off?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hello, I'm 5 years old and and require learning.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It's unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks."

I recall this story from many years back where some guy bought his kid a Mike's Hard Lemonade at some kind of sporting event thinking it was regular lemonade. I guess he wasn't aware the term hard meant alcoholic.

https://www.mlive.com/news/2008/04/ann_arbor_man_gives_7yearold_s.html
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also, I have Cactus cooler. And taquitos.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
does "accidentally" mean they forgot the "training wheels"?

/salt and lime
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ReapTheChaos: "It's unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks."

I recall this story from many years back where some guy bought his kid a Mike's Hard Lemonade at some kind of sporting event thinking it was regular lemonade. I guess he wasn't aware the term hard meant alcoholic.

https://www.mlive.com/news/2008/04/ann_arbor_man_gives_7yearold_s.html


I think the insane mark up for booze at sporting events should have tipped him off. I mean regular lemonade is overpriced at sportsball but I think the $11 (ballparking, pun intended) have raised some flags of some sort of color.
 
