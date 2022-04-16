 Skip to content
(CNN)   Delayed shipments in car parts, electronics, and $280 million dollars of spoiled fruits and vegetables, causing prices to spike at the grocery stores that could last for months are just a small price to pay to stick it to the libs   (cnn.com) divider line
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Greg Abbott will win re-election.
Joe Biden won't.
Abbott knows he has the political capital to screw over Biden while taking a hit to his own polling numbers. It's all political theater.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

And what IS NOT?

And I think you mean "Republican Governor" Greg Abbot. Who puts 'screwing over Biden' over the welfare of citizens of the USA.

Also....Biden isn't running for a second term. He said that ages ago, so I fail to see your theatrical point here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somehow the media discovered this is Governor Abbott's fault.  I wonder who ratted him out.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I hate to break it to you, but the TV has decided that Abbott is the bad guy here.  I think someone may have had "the talk" with them.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mitch McConnell really hates it when his fellow Republicans keep him from getting the freshest and tastiest lettuce and other vegetables.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
now imagine that you also recently flounced out of a decades-long, continent-wide alliance enabling trade, travel, alignment of standards, cooperation, and so on.  that would be extra stupid, wouldn't it.
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ollars of spoiled fruits and vegetables
Didn't Nick Cage use those to deter searches in Lord of War?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Uh.....what?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That's my point. Abbott can be seen as the bad guy because he can withstand the political blowback. Long term, the problems with supply chains and inflation will haunt Democrats in 2022 and Biden come 2024.
"It's the economy, stupid". Republicans are masters at political games.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Well, yes. If we can't trust a republican from New Jersey serving his 21st farken term. Writing basically a BSAB article for Vanity Fair.

Who can we trust?
Christopher Henry Smith is an American politician serving his 21st term as the U.S. representative for New Jersey's 4th congressional district.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Christ.  There are plenty of articles stating President Biden is running for re-election. Just Google it. Good lord.
Plus, the article states "President Joe Biden SAYS he intends to run for reelection in 2024".  It's the first line in the article.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republicans do all they do in order to win elections. If this hurts Biden and the democrats, it accomplishes the goal.
 
BigGary_ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just curious, but, is there data showing the results of this extended inspections on trucks? Has there been a crap load of arrests and such? Has it been worth the trouble? Or...is it just political theater as has been suggested?

Let's turn to the Googles and see what we come up with......
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Have some respect on this Holy Weekend.

Don't use Christ as a insult.

You can use it in many ways. like
"Christ, this is dam good ham"
Or in multi ways. That can be taken in both manners.
"Christ what an asshole"
Or in a positive way "Christ, what an asshole"

Context counts.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am very respectful.  I prayed to the Easter bunny this morning and left Easter eggs at the front door for him.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/culture/texas-agriculture-commissioner-sid-miller-warns-high-priced-produce-inevitable-amid-truck-backlog/vi-AAW9WnR
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is the time to rise up against government tyranny, Texas

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we letting a Governor control the border?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reminded me of garrison keillor...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs terrorists when you have Republicans?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo Texas, y'all talk a big game about fighting government tyranny, yet you keep voting for the tyrants who abuse their power and hurt the state.

This kind of shiat would never happen in CALIFORNIA.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh really? Citation needed.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Biden has apparently said he'd consider running for a second term, if he felt up to it.  and he'd be more likely to, if trump was running.

but I can only find it reported in places like wapo, which makes me slightly suspicious it's been taken out of context, or a casual remark is being amped more than it should.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Oh really? Citation needed.


It's like two years out. Zip it up and put back in your pants before you shoot your wad all at once-- in  public. Geeze we aren't gonna roll bernie out in a chair to be a candidate.
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I know that Biden not running for a second term is a thing that gets thrown around a lot...citation please?

I think you might be right, I'd just like to see where he's officially said it.
 
