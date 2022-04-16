 Skip to content
(Insider)   Indian government employees may have taken things too far, specifically the 550 ton bridge they had stolen to sell for scrap   (insider.com) divider line
    Crime, Bihar, Industrial Revolution, Scrap, Janata Dal, BBC, Lok Sabha, Radhe Shyam Sing  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny we never hear about scrap metal folks being arrested for accepting obviously stolen goods.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... so they actually have a bridge they'd like to sell to you?
 
Running a-puck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny we never hear about scrap metal folks being arrested for accepting obviously stolen goods.


Why do you hate independent business owners?  Are you trying to choke the mighty engine of capitalism with more of your liberal bureaucratic red tape?

Now if you'll excuse me, some of us have to WORK.  I've a hobbyist coming in to sell me his catalytic converter collection.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny we never hear about scrap metal folks being arrested for accepting obviously stolen goods.


Scrap merchants here in Denmark have a pricelist, where they purchase copper cables by the Kilo.

They don't question why some east-European shows up once a week with random copper cables. Like, why should they?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This follow up is the needful...
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really do try to emulate Russia don't they?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...some villagers were happy that the disused bridge was finally being removed....

TFG had better not get any more ideas for the US.  BTW- has anyone checked Fort Knox since his term?

/before expenses that would be 18-20k at my local scrap company
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny we never hear about scrap metal folks being arrested for accepting obviously stolen goods.


Every scrap yard I've ever been to (I do rehabs, lots of scrap) takes a copy of your ID, in case the police come looking, to shift that liability to the people bringing materials in
 
fat boy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some government departments spend millions to demolish old/obsolete bridges, these folks did it for free
 
dryknife
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Endeavor to persevere.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh no. I hope the missing bridge doesn't prevent Officer Pajeet Steve of the Social Securities Service from going to his important job of phoning up folks who are in very big troubles and need to send Amazon gift cards to pay off their tax debts.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Big Kick, Plain Scrap
Youtube fF-xXT20lts
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The iron bridge across the Ara-Sone canal in Bihar, which was in a state of disrepair after being out of use since the early 2000s"

It was stolen but the owners obviously abandoned it over a decade ago. *shurgs*
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How the heck were they able to do this in broad daylight?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How the heck were they able to do this in broad daylight?


Hardhats, vests and a clipboard...
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wish I had that type of ambition/motivation/logistical ability.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Kumar reached out to local officials to ask why procedures were not being followed concerning the removal of the bridge, "

You see, if they had followed proper procedures, instead of just wearing government uniforms, they would have gotten away with it.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: FTFA: "Kumar reached out to local officials to ask why procedures were not being followed concerning the removal of the bridge, "

You see, if they had followed proper procedures, instead of just wearing government uniforms, they would have gotten away with it.


Meaning they didn't bribe the right local officials and agree to let them in on the grift.
 
Pew
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My daddy always taught me, if you're gonna steal, steal bridge.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fat boy: Some government departments spend millions to demolish old/obsolete bridges, these folks did it for free


I was thinking the people in charge were trying to work out a kickback to get the bridge demolished and these thieves cut them out of the deal.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Running a-puck: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny we never hear about scrap metal folks being arrested for accepting obviously stolen goods.

Why do you hate independent business owners?  Are you trying to choke the mighty engine of capitalism with more of your liberal bureaucratic red tape?

Now if you'll excuse me, some of us have to WORK.  I've a hobbyist coming in to sell me his catalytic converter collection.


as a scrap metal dealer, how can you tell if the bridge was stolen?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If only someone had stopped these brazen bridge thieves when they were still kids and only stealing rope ladders.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How the heck were they able to do this in broad daylight?


Where I live, we had a house with an old Bird's Eye Maple tree that was between the sidewalk the sidewalk and the street. If you are unaware it has a unique grain and the tree is so valuable even a small piece is extremely expensive. A cousin bought a piece small enough for a knife handle about twenty years ago. It was 1 inch by four inches and it cost him almost fifty dollars. Value is based on the grain and other factors.

Anyhow, the house on the lot had been removed for years when a company showed up. They placed cones in the road, got out their equipment and safely removed the tree, they even dug out the trunk. When they left everything except a few leaves was removed. It was only a few days later city officials realized they did not represent any of the companies contracted for removing trees. They just looked like they were legitimate and left without ever getting caught.

As long as you look the part people are almost always going to leave alone to do your job.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chitownmike: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny we never hear about scrap metal folks being arrested for accepting obviously stolen goods.

Every scrap yard I've ever been to (I do rehabs, lots of scrap) takes a copy of your ID, in case the police come looking, to shift that liability to the people bringing materials in


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny we never hear about scrap metal folks being arrested for accepting obviously stolen goods.


I do.

Can't say if it's a majority or rare exceptions but I do hear about it.  Just as I hear about ones who are involved in planning the heist and the many involved processes in "laundering" stolen goods to avoid suspicion before they go to the scrap merchant.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Carmen Sandiego's team strikes again
 
mute_ants
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How the heck were they able to do this in broad daylight?


You can get away with almost anything if you just act like you're supposed to be there
 
Saiga410
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder what scrap goes for there?  Locally for me it is 150 a ton.

550 × $150. $82500.  Subtract heavy equipment rental, less consumables fuel and cutting torch gas.  Wouldnt be worth while to do here.
 
