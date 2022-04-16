 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Ophidia Guy)   Three scientists rescued after being trapped three days on island described as the biggest nope nest in the world   (mexiconewsdaily.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Crotalus, Baja California Sur, Gulf of California, Northwest Biological Research Center scientists, Reptile researchers, Baja California, news website Metropoli, marine biologists  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2022 at 1:02 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
calbert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Australia?
 
dryknife
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why yes, I'm a scientist as well...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Farewell And Adieu You Fair Spanish Ladies... Quint's Song in Jaws
Youtube yrpmv_zOa0k

You go on the island? Snakes on the island.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The marine biologists - two men and one woman from La Paz, Baja California Sur (BCS) - hired a boatman to take them from San Bruno, BCS, to Isla Tortuga (Turtle Island) last Saturday for a research trip.

We don't talk about San Bruno...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
...collect them from the island, located 40 kilometers east of Santa Rosalía, BCS. It is home to an endemic rattlesnake species commonly known as the Tortuga Island rattlesnake.

Shouldn't it be Serpiente Island?
 
brilett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Should have had an emergency sat text communicator with them.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.