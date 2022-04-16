 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's going to be a cruel, cruel summer   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Air travel tends toward sucky in good times. Can't expect better now.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leave me here on my own.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To hell with trying to travel this year and probably next. Between inflation and the fact that the pandemic is not over, it won't be worth it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't understand the allure of travel, vacations, or family.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bananarama - Cruel Summer (Official Video)
That's nuts
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I think it's a preview of things to come -- and I do think things are going to get worse," says consumer advocate Christopher Elliott

Would he like to buy a monkey?

Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I don't understand the allure of travel, vacations, or family.


Some people like to see the world
Some people like to take a break from working
Some people like their family.

I understand the latter two. To each their own.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

That's nuts


Damn, those chicks were sofaking hot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ace of Base - Cruel Summer [U.S. Version] (Official Video)
Azz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [YouTube video: Ace of Base - Cruel Summer [U.S. Version] (Official Video)]


Ah fark off with that neo nazi cover. The original Bananarama version runs circles around it
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: Air travel tends toward sucky in good times. Can't expect better now.


A. We rarely fly anywhere. As in twice* in 12 years of marriage.
B. Camping is our preferred option.
C. No kids, so we travel while school is in session.

* Once on United, which lived up to it's reputation of massive suckage. Equipment failures on three planes turned a  five-hour non-stop into a 13-hour two-hop.
Once on Hawaiian Air - easily the best flying experience I've had in 40 years.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of canceled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to understaffing

It's almost like if people aren't paid well , don't feel like it's a safe working environment and aren't treated well by management they don't want these jobs.

But nah, it can't be that. Surely not.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Azz: neo nazi cover


Lolwut?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Azz: neo nazi cover

Lolwut?


Ulf Ekburg
 
killershark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of canceled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to understaffing

It's almost like if people aren't paid well , don't feel like it's a safe working environment and aren't treated well by management they don't want these jobs.

But nah, it can't be that. Surely not.


It's also the fact that the airlines laid off a bunch of people when Covid hit and didn't remember that they may actually need those workers when Covid slowed down. All the flight attendants, gate checkers and customer service reps probably have jobs someplace else now with no desire to return to an airline job dealing with airline customers who have lost their damn minds.
 
