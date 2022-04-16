 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Minneapolis' newest attraction is a parking lot puddle dubbed "Lake Chipotle," where one sip of rainwater might incapacitate you   (axios.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Great Lakes, Downtown West, Minneapolis, South Minneapolis, Walker Art Center, Minnesota, Hennepin Avenue, Bde Maka Ska, new waterfront spot  
•       •       •

897 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2022 at 12:40 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The reviews are still there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can one purify oneself in its waters?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Can one purify oneself in its waters?


It's like the exact opposite of everything in that sentence
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least Minneapolis is making a headline for something we can laugh at, instead of the usual.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
4/5 Sense of humor. Would laugh at cheap joke about chipotle's parking lot drainage again.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Snapper Carr: Can one purify oneself in its waters?

It's like the exact opposite of everything in that sentence


/joke
//zooms over thealgorerhythm's head
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Chipotle Rain sounds like the name of a German porn film
 
kabloink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thorpe: The reviews are still there.

[Fark user image 529x258]


I was going to say, my experience with google maps is that their data maintainers do not respond to user-submitted corrections or requests at all.  I doubt 'lake chipotle' is going anywhere anytime soon.  I gave up in my area trying to get them to fix a road label that they tagged as being in a completely different town (i.e. road in correct place on map, but the data in the "directions" box says it's in another town across a body of water).
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Having spent several years in Minneapolis, I can tell you that this kind of passive aggressive biatching about poor drainage in a business's parking lot is 100% on brand for that town.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I left muddy streaks on the way out of the Chipotle parking lot. Also, what's a puddle?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought there was something spicy about the water, so it was dubbed Lake Chipotle.  Imagine my disappointment at learning the truth.

/Almost as much disappointment as when subby's mom learned the truth about my penis size.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: thorpe: The reviews are still there.

[Fark user image 529x258]

I was going to say, my experience with google maps is that their data maintainers do not respond to user-submitted corrections or requests at all.  I doubt 'lake chipotle' is going anywhere anytime soon.  I gave up in my area trying to get them to fix a road label that they tagged as being in a completely different town (i.e. road in correct place on map, but the data in the "directions" box says it's in another town across a body of water).


Google Maps has roads in my town labeled with highway designations that were abolished in the 1980s.  Stuff like this is why the metaverse will never supersede reality.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.