(CNN)   Day 52 of WW3: Zelenskyy warns that Russia could use nukes, civilian body count in Kyiv region is now 900, and we learn the attack on the Moskva killed over 400 Russian sailors. Tag is for Russia. It's your Saturday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
563 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Apr 2022 at 7:50 AM



110 Comments
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskytold CNN Friday that "all of the countries of the world" should be prepared for the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use tactical nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine.
Zelensky told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive interview from the office of the president in Kyiv on Friday that Putin could turn to either nuclear or chemical weapons because he does not value the lives of the people of Ukraine.
"Not only me - all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried because it can be not real information, but it can be truth," Zelensky said, speaking in English.
"Chemical weapons, they should do it, they could do it, for them the life of the people, nothing. That's why," Zelensky said. "We should think not be afraid, not be afraid but be ready. But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think."
Zelensky has remained in Ukraine throughout the course of the 50-day war with Russia, as Ukraine's forces have resisted the Kremlin's attempts to seize Kyiv and forced Russia to refocus its war efforts on the eastern and southern regions of the country, where Ukraine is anticipating a significant escalation in fighting in the days to come.
One of Russia's most important naval warships sunk in the Black Sea this week, which Ukraine said was the result of a missile strike, while Russia claimed it was due to a fire from the detonation of ammunition.
At the same time, Russia is firing cruise missiles into the outskirts of Kyiv and still maintains the ability to target Ukraine's capital with long-range weaponry.
US officials have warned about the possibility that Putin, if backed into a corner, could turn to the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. CIA Director Bill Burns said Thursday that the CIA watches "very intently" over the possibility, while emphasizing that the US has not yet seen any signs that Russia is preparing to take such a step.
"Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low yield nuclear weapons," he said in public remarks at Georgia Tech.

VHTS Comment:I think they probably use chemical weapons before nukes.  That has been their MO in the past.

Russian attacks have intensified in a range of locations in eastern Ukraine including Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk, according to Ukrainian military and regional officials.
Russian forces appear to be heavily shelling areas of all three regions ahead of a planned ground offensive.
Around Slobozhansky, which is an area south of Kharkiv, "the main focus of the Russian enemy is on the regrouping and strengthening of troops," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.
Russian forces aim to block off the city of Kharkiv, which continues to see persistent shelling, and have concentrated up to 22 battalion tactical groups around Izyum, the General Staff added. A battalion tactical group normally comprises about 1,000 troops.
"The main efforts of the enemy are focused on maintaining the previously occupied positions," it said, noting the deployment of additional Russian units.
In Donetsk region, Russian efforts were focused on taking the towns of Popasna and Rubizhne, while also establishing full control over the strategic port city of Mariupol, it added.
The General Staff also spoke of constant fire against Ukrainian positions around Popasna, saying that Russian forces are "trying to improve the tactical situation, to advance deep into the settlement of Popasna," but were eventually foiled.
It reported intensified shelling around the city of Severodonetsk, "in order to inflict losses, deplete our troops and possibly prepare for offensive operations," as well as shelling further south in Toretsk.
One person was killed in Kreminna, just to the north-west of Severodonetsk, a local official said.
Efforts are continuing to get residents of the towns of Rubizhne and Kreminna to safety amid heavy fighting in the area, Serhii Haidai, head of Luhansk regional administration said. He added that there is no water or gas in Severodonetsk.
In the last day, 10 Russian enemy attacks were held off in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the General Staff added.
"The main events that we will talk about in the coming days, or rather weeks, will be events related to the fighting in Ukrainian Donbas," Vadym Denysenko, an adviser at the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, said on Saturday.
Russian missile attacks have expanded to other areas beyond the Donbas region, Ukrainian officials say.
One person was killed in an attack on a village near the city of Poltava, Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava military administration, said.
The country's top general said he spoke with the top US military official on Friday.
Valery Zaluzhny said he discussed "heavy fighting on the Kharkiv-Izyum border, deterrence of the Russian offensive in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the critical situation around Mariupol, and rocket fire throughout Ukraine," with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley.
"I reiterated the urgent needs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in armaments and ammunition to strengthen our defense capabilities," Zaluzhny added.
The news comes as Russian preparations continue in eastern Ukraine for an offensive operation.

More than 900 bodies of civilians have been discovered since the Russian army withdrew from the area, the head of the Kyiv regional police said during a briefing on Friday.
Andrii Niebytov said the bodies were examined and transferred to forensic medical institutions for detailed examination.
Niebytov also said that the bodies of some people in the village of Shevchenko had been identified, adding that "they were ordinary locals, unfortunately also tortured, and we see that they were shot."
Niebytov said some of the people that were shot had white armbands on them to try to protect themselves from Russian forces.
"During the occupation of our cities, the occupiers forced citizens to wear white armbands as if this person had already been checked and was therefore not treated so meticulously. Therefore, in order to save their lives, our citizens wore these bandages themselves to protect themselves from gunshots," he said.
He said that wearing white armbands did not always work, "even if they hung white rags on the fences of their apartments," adding that there were also children who were living in those apartments.

Two Ukrainian Neptune missiles hit the Moskva - Russia's flagship in the Black Sea - earlier this week, a senior defense official said Friday.
A more detailed assessment from an American official said that the strike and subsequent sinking of the ship was the result of a Ukrainian missile.
CNN reported yesterday the US believed with "medium confidence" that Ukraine's version of events regarding a missile strike on the warship - which Moscow has disputed - was accurate, according to a source familiar with the intelligence.

UkrainianPresident Volodymyr Zelensky made a request to US President Joe Biden in one of their recent phone conversations to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Zelensky's ask didn't come with the same level of urgency with which he's requested Western leaders provide additional arms and financial assistance, the person said, but he did make it as part of an effort to scale up international condemnation of Russia.
Biden did not offer a firm commitment to Zelensky's request, which was first reported by the Washington Post.
US officials have previously declined to rule out adding Russia to the list of state sponsors of terror, which right now includes North Korea, Syria, Cuba and Iran.
"I don't have any assessment of that at this point in time. Obviously, we're continuing to look at the actions on the ground and the actions of leaders," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the White House last month.
Adding Russia would be a dramatic move that would escalate economic sanctions and have secondary effects on countries still doing business with Moscow.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, 400 sailors lost and a couple dozen survivors

WW1/2 numbers
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overnight missile strike in Kyiv kills at least one person. Several people were hospitalised and doctors are now fighting for their lives, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The site of the attack hasn't been disclosed for security reasons.

BBC: Russia bans British PM Johnson and other ministers from entering country. BBC reported that the decision was made over the U.K.'s "hostile" stance on Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Russia's war causes more than $5 billion in damage for Ukrainian educational institutions. According to Education Minister Serhiy Shkarlet, 91 institutions were completely destroyed and 923 others were damaged.

Mariupol official: Russian occupiers preparing to close Mariupol, prohibit movements from April 18 to 'filter' local men. According to advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, the plan is to recruit some for the Russian army, send others to clear the rubble, isolate unreliable ones.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Dnipro Governor: Missiles hit abandoned poultry farm in Dnipro Oblast. Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces targeted an "economic infrastructure site" in the region overnight.

Deputy PM: 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for April 16. The five evacuation routes from Luhansk Oblast will open if Russian shelling stops. Residents of Mariupol, Berdyansk, Tokmak and Energodar must go on their own cars as buses can't pass due to the road condition.

Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's war kills at least 200 children, injures over 360. These are not final figures as authorities continue to search for bodies in the areas formerly occupied by Russian forces. Also, there is no data from Mariupol, besieged since March 2.

Lviv Oblast governor: Air defense forces intercept Russian missiles in early morning of April 16. Four missiles were deployed by a Sukhoi Su-35 aircraft, according to Maksym Kozytskyi, governor and head of the regional military administration.

Russia launches rocket attacks on Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv oblasts overnight. Also, shelling took place in in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, according to local governors. Deaths and injuries have been reported.

70% of Severodonetsk destroyed.  Head of the Severodonetsk Civil Military Administration Oleksandr Striuk said on April 15 that Severodonetsk is under heavy fire by Russian forces and that only around 20,000 residents of the total 135,000 remain in the city.

Zelensky estimates up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed during the war. In an interview with CNN on April 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky compared these numbers to Russia's, an estimated 19,000 to 20,000 soldiers killed. Zelensky added that around 10,000 Ukrainian troops have been injured and that it's "hard to say how many will survive."

Russian troops set up booby traps in civilians' cars, houses before leaving Kyiv Oblast. Andriy Nebytov, head of Kyiv Oblast's police, reported a number of incidents that left locals injured, and killed at least one person.

US: 'Nothing will dissuade' us from supporting Ukraine. The Washington Post reported that it had a copy of a diplomatic note sent by Russia to U.S. claiming that U.S., NATO shipments of the "most sensitive" weapons to Ukraine could bring "unpredictable consequences." CNN: First flight of $800 million in new military aid for Ukraine from US expected in next 24 hours. The White House announced the new package, which includes 11 helicopters, 18 Howitzer cannons, and 300 Switchblade drones, on April 13.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The press secretary of the #Ukrainian Border Guard Service, Natalia Gumenyuk, reported that the crew of the cruiser "#Moskva" was almost completely sunk together with the ship. The sailors could not be evacuated because of a storm.

#Russian senator Konstantin #Kosachev says he received the information that the United States plan to create biological laboratories in #Mongolia.
VHTS Comment:So Mongolia is next? I'm sure China will be happy about that, Konstantin.

From February 28 to April 15, at least 824 new graves appeared in #Kherson cemetery, reports the #British Center for Information Resilience (CIR). Kherson has been under #Russian occupation since March 3.

In occupied #Kherson, people are being brainwashed by #Russian propaganda. For example, they are getting told about biological weapons in the form of war geese.
VHTS Comment:Canada has entered the chat.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told #European allies that the United States believes the #Russian war in #Ukraine could last through the end of 2022.

#Poland imposes embargo on coal supplies from Russia and #Belarus The embargo is imposed as part of the law on measures to counter #Russian aggression in #Ukraine. The law also allows freezing the property of those who support Russia's war in Ukraine.
VHTS Comment:When can we in the US freeze the property of those who support Russia's war in Ukraine?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua


You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia: "Stop helping Ukraine defend itself from us, it's not fair".
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"#BuchaMassacre. We can do it again". These t-shirts are very popular in #russia now. Gentle reminder that 80% of #russians support war in #Ukraine. They know about the atrocities and are actually proud of them.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

#russia can't be a member of #UN Security Council. But they have never been a member of
@UN Security Council. Moreover, they have never been a member of UN. And never joined UN. This thread is based on an interview with #Ukraine's representative to UN @SergiyKyslytsya.

#Russia isn't a permanent member of the UN Security Council. A permanent member of the UN Security Council is a privilege that allows you to veto any decision. The UN Charter clearly states 5 permanent members of the UN Security Council: the US, the UK, France, China & USSR.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Yeah, It's the Soviet Union, which disintegrated 30 years ago, that is a permanent member of the #UN Security Council. Legally, it still exists in UN documents. This is a big manipulation of #Russia. They've appropriated a seat in the Security Council without any rights to it.

Back in 1945, when the #UN was established, #Russia decided not to join it. The Ukrainian Socialist Republic joined, the Belarusian Socialist Republic joined, and the USSR also joined, but the Russian Socialist Republic refused to do so.

The global manipulation took place on Dec 24, 1991, at UN Security Council (chaired by the USSR) At the end of the meeting, USSR's ambas informed that the UN had received a letter from President Yeltsin stating that  intended to be a successor to USSR at the UN & SecCouncil.

Soviet Ambassador Voronin adds: From now, I won't be the ambassador of the Soviet Union, but of the #Russian Federation. And closed the meeting. He had the right to close the meeting, as the USSR chaired this meeting.

No one voted for this decision. No one recognized #Russia as the successor to USSR, and no one accepted Russia into the UN, as was the case with other Soviet republics after the collapse of USSR or Yugoslavia. All UN countries have passed the accession procedure. All but Russia.

#Russia fooled everyone. Because to become a permanent member of the #UN Security Council, it was necessary to change the UN Charter. This requires the approval of 2/3 of UN members and ratified by the parliaments of countries. Have we been through this process? No.

What does the UN say? UN Secretariat refuses to provide any documents that confirm #Russia's membership in the UN (of course, because they don't exist). Moreover, we hear the answers: Don't even think to raise this issue, 30 years everything worked, it's better not to touch.

What to do next? Immediately remove from UN a country that isn't a member of UN. If #Russia wants to become a member of the UN, let it go through all the procedures according to the charter. But according to the UN Charter, only a peaceful state can become a member(gloat).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

russian media have once again written about the detention of
@OSCE workers. This time for "treason". How does OSCE react to the illegal detention of several of its workers? They don't react. They don't even want to expel #russia from the OSCE. I still wonder why OSCE or UN exist.

-- Inna Sovsun, member of Ukraine parliament

VHTS Comment:I love how she refuses to capitalize russia. It is wonderfully petty.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Russia: "Stop helping Ukraine defend itself from us, it's not fair".


And don't forget about the 'mommy, he'shiatting me' type whining when Ukraine punched back, too
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russia bans British PM Johnson and other ministers from entering country. BBC reported that the decision was made over the U.K.'s "hostile" stance on Moscow's war in Ukraine.


Oh no! Now where will he go on holiday?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, it's another day of Fark War.

Y'all know real news outlets provide this information without all the... fat, right?
But I guess it's no fun if you can't post lame memes and make the war about yourselves.

Back to Liga I go.
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Russia: "Stop helping Ukraine defend itself from us, it's not fair".


"If any more weapons are sent to defend Ukraine against our unprovoked aggression, then the west is just provoking us to commit further violence!"

Yeah. Go fark yourself, loser.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/15/opinion/russia-war-currency-reserves.html

$100 Billion. Russia's Treasure in the U.S. Should Be Turned Against Putin.

By Laurence H. Tribe and Jeremy Lewin
Mr. Tribe taught constitutional law at Harvard for 50 years. Mr. Lewin is in his third year at Harvard Law School.

As Vladimir Putin vows to continue his genocidal invasion of Ukraine, investigators at the Treasury Department and Justice Department are scrambling to seize Russian yachts, mansions and the other spoils of his despotic regime. Meanwhile, in Washington, Representatives Tom Malinowski of New Jersey and Joe Wilson of South Carolina have advanced a bipartisan measure to clarify exactly how much power the executive branch has to liquidate those assets.

These efforts are laudable and important. But they are neither bold enough nor swift enough to provide what Ukraine needs.

Even if the Justice Department were able to sell every yacht and mansion it seizes over the coming months, earmarking the profits for military and humanitarian aid, the process would be too slow, and the proceeds too insignificant, to meet Ukraine's growing and urgent needs: for tanks, antiaircraft missiles, food and medicine. And as the war enters its eighth week and its costs balloon, the American people may not be willing to foot the bill much longer.

An obvious solution is staring us in the face: President Biden could liquidate the tens of billions of dollars the Russian central bank has parked in the United States as part of its foreign exchange reserves; by some estimates, those funds may total as much as $100 billion. These assets are already frozen at the Federal Reserve and other banks thanks to Treasury sanctions banning transactions with the Russian central bank. With new details of Russian atrocities making the prospect of lifting those sanctions increasingly untenable, those funds have, in effect, been seized indefinitely. Liquidating them now would not only be likely the fastest way to increase American aid to Ukraine without further burdening and fatiguing American taxpayers. It would also send a potent signal that the United States is committed to making even the world's most powerful states pay for their war crimes.

The seemingly radical character of this step explains why it has not been taken already, but, contrary to recent misapprehensions, it would be anything but "unprecedented." The United States has occasionally made hostile foreign government funds available for various humanitarian and remedial purposes.
In 2003, President George W. Bush seized approximately $1.7 billion in Iraqi funds sitting in American banks, allocating the proceeds to aid the Iraqi people and to compensate victims of terrorism. In 2012, Congress made frozen Iranian central bank assets available to settle lawsuits with the families of those who had died in Iranian terror attacks. In 2019, the Trump administration made some frozen Venezuelan central bank assets available to the exiled opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

And just this February, the Biden administration began the process of liquidating around $7 billion in assets of the defunct Afghan central bank rather than hand them over to the Taliban, reserving half for Afghan humanitarian efforts and half to satisfy court judgments in suits filed by the relatives of those killed or wounded in the Sept. 11 attacks. That move has been controversial, owing mostly to unsettled questions regarding court attachment of assets and allocating claims among dueling plaintiffs, but those questions would fall away if Russian assets were transferred directly to assist humanitarian organizations and the Ukrainian government.
While Congress should certainly consider new legislation refining the tools with which it has armed the executive, Mr. Biden already has ample statutory authority to liquidate Russian assets under a section of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, enacted in 1977 to clarify the previously overbroad and tangled mess of presidential emergency economic powers. As the Supreme Court affirmed in a landmark case about the Iran hostage crisis, the act gives the president "broad authority" to act in times of national emergency and the power to "nullify, void, prevent or prohibit" any foreign country from "holding" or "exercising any right, power, or privilege" over property in which it has "any interest." It also authorizes the president to "direct and compel" the "transfer, withdrawal" or "exportation" of such property.

Since the reserves in question are Russian state property - unlike the assets of oligarchs - they are not shielded by the usual protections our legal system affords private property. The Fifth Amendment's guarantee against government seizure of property "without due process of law" applies only to "persons" - not foreign governments - as the Supreme Court suggested in 1992 and multiple federal courts have since held. Protections against the "taking" of property without "just compensation" likewise apply only to "private property," a category that clearly excludes Russia's sovereign reserves, even if they are conveniently parked within the United States and in dollars.

The Russian government would no doubt complain bitterly that liquidating its currency reserves was "thievery," just as it did with the existing sanctions. But Russia's continued violation of the most basic principles of international law and human rights - and the Ukrainian people's dire needs - must count for more than its self-serving rhetoric.

To challenge the seizure and liquidation of its assets, the Russian government would have to look not to the Constitution but to a more obscure body of law that shields governments from liability in certain circumstances: "sovereign immunity." But that immunity protects foreign assets only from judicial process- not from liquidation by the combined action of Congress and the executive branch. And as a mere creation of Congress, as the Supreme Court emphasized as recently as 2016, such immunity cannot survive a congressional enactment like the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Congressional Republicans might push back, claiming that any such seizure would constitute a grand expansion of presidential power at Mr. Biden's behest. But the act's clear grant of authority should alleviate any genuine concerns. So too should the clear precedent of similar moves by presidents of both parties who have seized the central bank assets of human rights violators like Venezuela, Iran and Iraq.

Mr. Putin's genocidal regime belongs in that dastardly category - and by treating Russia as such, Mr. Biden can do a lot to smoke out the Trump wing of the Republican Party, which, like its leader, has been reluctant to acknowledge the extent of Mr. Putin's atrocities and the threat he poses to the United States.

Mr. Putin's Russia knows no rule of law - only brute force. He views our legal protections as "obsolete" sources of weakness, part of his broader boast that free societies cannot stand up to him and other despots around the world. He's wrong. As Harold Hongju Koh, a professor at Yale, has persuasively argued, our adherence to the rule of law, far from serving as a straitjacket, "frees us and empowers us to do things we could never do without law's legitimacy." To meet Mr. Putin's challenge, we needn't sacrifice our historic principles or confirm his nihilistic vision of governance. By deploying the powers our legal system affords, we have the tools we need to help the courageous people of Ukraine survive and defeat him. It will be poetic justice under law for us to do so by turning his own treasure against him.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Oh good, it's another day of Fark War.

Y'all know real news outlets provide this information without all the... fat, right?
But I guess it's no fun if you can't post lame memes and make the war about yourselves.

Back to Liga I go.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Once again, 400 sailors lost and a couple dozen survivors

WW1/2 numbers


When was World War One Half fought?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia: Ukraine had nothing to do with Moskva tragedy! Was terrible accident!

Also Russia: We will bombard Kyiv to avenge loss of Moskva!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how in the chocolate covered f*ck is Putin supposed to fund a NEW war effort to tame Finland and the others from joining NATO, after expending all this ammunition, that they are going to have a hard time replacing? I mean, the US is going to take years to replace all the MANPADs we're sending, and we haven't fired a shot yet, meanwhile, Putin is spending cruise missiles like they're party favors, but already run out of guided munitions for his air force.

It's an expenditure at this point that, at this point, seems way too high for what they'd get. And what they'll get are regions with insurgents, with Western backed intel and military supplies, even IF they secure the lands.

In a weird way, this is starting to look like a desperate cry for help on the part of Putin. He can't show weakness to his oligarchs and allies, because that's the way that leads to falling down an elevator shaft onto a lot of bullets after having a heart attack, but likewise, Russia is on the verge of becoming a Chinese client state, which is likewise even worse than their own degradation of their infrastructure and economy to social and governmental decay. You can see how Germany and Japan fared after WWII, and yet, the former Soviet states all went slightly different routes, and without a lot of guidance or assistance from the West. It's like he's begging to be removed from power, and in a way that will let him retire relatively peacefully, but with some pride intact, but maybe get the nation out of the shame spiral they're circling with, as their factories increasingly rely on foreign made parts, and foreign made software even. But, since they're Russian, they can't just say, "dudes, can we get a hand here? Sh*t has gone all tits up, and we could use a li'l help." Running into an invasion of a former Soviet state, and hitting the wall of the opposition of people who used to be your countrymen until 30 years ago would maybe be the most Russian way of asking for help.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pesky_Humans: Slaxl: Russia: "Stop helping Ukraine defend itself from us, it's not fair".

"If any more weapons are sent to defend Ukraine against our unprovoked aggression, then the west is just provoking us to commit further violence!"

Yeah. Go fark yourself, loser.


The usual refrain of the abuse.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Oh good, it's another day of Fark War.

Y'all know real news outlets provide this information without all the... fat, right?
But I guess it's no fun if you can't post lame memes and make the war about yourselves.

Back to Liga I go.


You're welcome to fark off forever.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskytold CNN Friday that "all of the countries of the world" should be prepared for the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use tactical nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine.


It would not surprise me if Putin announced Zelenskyy is lying, that he'd never use nukes despite threatening to do that for a while, and then go on to threaten using nukes again in the next sentence.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
After repeated attacks by Ukrainians targeting convoys and other targets behind the front lines, Russian rear area units have begun to embrace the Mad Max aesthetic. -- OSINTTechnical

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If Russia actually uses a nuclear weapon, then we must go all-in, full savage, and erase Russia from the map.  And that includes complete destruction of any place in Russia with a significant population.

I'm absolutely serious.  The price of using nuclear weapons must be total destruction.  Like bloodthirsty monsters, we should kill every last person in Russia we can - this is assuming WMDs are in play and we can't selectively save children.

It sounds awful, but humanity cannot tolerate nuclear weapons becoming an acceptable weapon of war.  We have to keep the cost of use prohibitively high.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, how in the chocolate covered f*ck is Putin supposed to fund a NEW war effort to tame Finland and the others from joining NATO, after expending all this ammunition, that they are going to have a hard time replacing?


As long as it's got a supply of expendable ethnic minorities and pointy sticks, I imagine Russia thinks it can wage war.

/Z is for Zerglings.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: baka-san: Once again, 400 sailors lost and a couple dozen survivors

WW1/2 numbers

When was World War One Half fought?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Civil_War
 
0lorin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Oh good, it's another day of Fark War.

Y'all know real news outlets provide this information without all the... fat, right?
But I guess it's no fun if you can't post lame memes and make the war about yourselves.

Back to Liga I go.


You DO KNOW that you can literally fark off and not be here ... Right?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Oh good, it's another day of Fark War.

Y'all know real news outlets provide this information without all the... fat, right?
But I guess it's no fun if you can't post lame memes and make the war about yourselves.

Back to Liga I go.


Y'all know that Fark is a news aggregator, right?

We come here also to share stories.
Like a community of people that take a bit of comfort posting lame memes, and other such things, to find a bit of comfort during very stressful times.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have seen this Claim going around a lot since the Moskva sunk in the Black Sea and while it is possible that she may have been carrying some form of Nuclear Tipped Anti-Ship Missiles it is doubtful primarily because of the Body of Water she was in where it wouldn't be useful.

Also if she did Sink with any form of Nuclear Munitions on Board; I guarantee you that U.S Intelligence would have known about it and we would be seeing USAF WC-135 Constant Phoenix "Nuke Sniffer" Flight all near the Black Sea to possibly detect any Radiation Signs or Leaks.

--OSINTDefender
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
British SAS special forces soldiers reportedly in Ukraine: SAS troops have trained local forces in Kyiv for the first time since the war with Russia began, Ukrainian commanders have told The Times.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/sas-troops-are-training-local-forces-in-ukraine-32vs5bjzb
 
fasahd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
VHTS, Thanks, as always
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reminds the russian navy that the Black Sea straits are closed for entry only. The part of your fleet that remains afloat still has a way out. -- Actual Ukraine Ministry of Defence Tweet

They are also refusing to capitalize russia.

I think we all should start doing that, LOL.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: If Russia actually uses a nuclear weapon, then we must go all-in, full savage, and erase Russia from the map.  And that includes complete destruction of any place in Russia with a significant population.

I'm absolutely serious.  The price of using nuclear weapons must be total destruction.  Like bloodthirsty monsters, we should kill every last person in Russia we can - this is assuming WMDs are in play and we can't selectively save children.

It sounds awful, but humanity cannot tolerate nuclear weapons becoming an acceptable weapon of war.  We have to keep the cost of use prohibitively high.


You mean like what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Good thing the rest of the world went "full savage" on that country and erased it off the map. Phew!

/sERENETY NOW
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Oh good, it's another day of Fark War.

Y'all know real news outlets provide this information without all the... fat, right?
But I guess it's no fun if you can't post lame memes and make the war about yourselves.

Back to Liga I go.


Thanks for stopping by!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Oh good, it's another day of Fark War.

Y'all know real news outlets provide this information without all the... fat, right?
But I guess it's no fun if you can't post lame memes and make the war about yourselves.

Back to Liga I go.


See you tomorrow!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: Unsung_Hero: If Russia actually uses a nuclear weapon, then we must go all-in, full savage, and erase Russia from the map.  And that includes complete destruction of any place in Russia with a significant population.

I'm absolutely serious.  The price of using nuclear weapons must be total destruction.  Like bloodthirsty monsters, we should kill every last person in Russia we can - this is assuming WMDs are in play and we can't selectively save children.

It sounds awful, but humanity cannot tolerate nuclear weapons becoming an acceptable weapon of war.  We have to keep the cost of use prohibitively high.

You mean like what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Good thing the rest of the world went "full savage" on that country and erased it off the map. Phew!

/sERENETY NOW


You mean the FIRST EVER USE?  The one that gave most of the world the fear and revulsion of nuclear weaponry we have today?  Apples vs Potatoes.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fasahd: VHTS, Thanks, as always
[Fark user image 400x400]


Ooooooo, thank you!

Kitties are fed.

My god, our elder cat is sooooo spoiled now.

I was heading out the door yesterday to tell the upstairs neighbor to quiet his stupid bird and Mrs VHTS was giving me pointers (I don't do well in confrontations, or any live human interaction really) and the older cat just marches out into the hallway like "Ohhhh what's all this, then?" Mrs VHTS had to pick him up to dissuade him.

45 minutes to my own breakfast.

I think I'll try playing some Northgard today. I just picked up a copy for like $12 and used work bonus money, so it was basically free, LOL.

I have been playing a naval warfare game against the russians, LOL. Sinking the entire russian fleet has never felt so good.

I'm also considering firing up HoI4 with the Kaiserreich mod and dedicating my entire existence to wiping russia off the map.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: oyster_popsicles: Unsung_Hero: If Russia actually uses a nuclear weapon, then we must go all-in, full savage, and erase Russia from the map.  And that includes complete destruction of any place in Russia with a significant population.

I'm absolutely serious.  The price of using nuclear weapons must be total destruction.  Like bloodthirsty monsters, we should kill every last person in Russia we can - this is assuming WMDs are in play and we can't selectively save children.

It sounds awful, but humanity cannot tolerate nuclear weapons becoming an acceptable weapon of war.  We have to keep the cost of use prohibitively high.

You mean like what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Good thing the rest of the world went "full savage" on that country and erased it off the map. Phew!

/sERENETY NOW

You mean the FIRST EVER USE?  The one that gave most of the world the fear and revulsion of nuclear weaponry we have today?  Apples vs Potatoes.


He definitly went potato there, this is true.
 
AmorphousNomine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fasahd: VHTS, Thanks, as always
[Fark user image 400x400]


I was hoping for the other kind of pic. 50/50 shot, I suppose, I'll check in again tomorrow.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, how in the chocolate covered f*ck is Putin supposed to fund a NEW war effort to tame Finland and the others from joining NATO, after expending all this ammunition, that they are going to have a hard time replacing? I mean, the US is going to take years to replace all the MANPADs we're sending, and we haven't fired a shot yet, meanwhile, Putin is spending cruise missiles like they're party favors, but already run out of guided munitions for his air force.

It's an expenditure at this point that, at this point, seems way too high for what they'd get. And what they'll get are regions with insurgents, with Western backed intel and military supplies, even IF they secure the lands.

In a weird way, this is starting to look like a desperate cry for help on the part of Putin. He can't show weakness to his oligarchs and allies, because that's the way that leads to falling down an elevator shaft onto a lot of bullets after having a heart attack, but likewise, Russia is on the verge of becoming a Chinese client state, which is likewise even worse than their own degradation of their infrastructure and economy to social and governmental decay. You can see how Germany and Japan fared after WWII, and yet, the former Soviet states all went slightly different routes, and without a lot of guidance or assistance from the West. It's like he's begging to be removed from power, and in a way that will let him retire relatively peacefully, but with some pride intact, but maybe get the nation out of the shame spiral they're circling with, as their factories increasingly rely on foreign made parts, and foreign made software even. But, since they're Russian, they can't just say, "dudes, can we get a hand here? Sh*t has gone all tits up, and we could use a li'l help." Running into an invasion of a former Soviet state, and hitting the wall of the opposition of people who used to be your countrymen until 30 years ago would maybe be the most Russian way of asking for help.


I completely agree with this assessment. What bothers me is that there is now a ticking clock in place- We know it's a matter of time before China decides to replace Putin with a vassal who is less reactionary and more receptive to the interests of the Chinese government. China already knows it's on the hook to rebuild Russias military and simply cannot afford to let Putin continue to run up the bill while massively eroding Russia's geopolitical power. What frightens me is that I believe China have yet to do this because they are facing their own extreme internal problems as well and it's likely things are going to get far messier in both nations very soon.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, how in the chocolate covered f*ck is Putin supposed to fund a NEW war effort to tame Finland and the others from joining NATO, after expending all this ammunition, that they are going to have a hard time replacing? I mean, the US is going to take years to replace all the MANPADs we're sending, and we haven't fired a shot yet, meanwhile, Putin is spending cruise missiles like they're party favors, but already run out of guided munitions for his air force.

It's an expenditure at this point that, at this point, seems way too high for what they'd get. And what they'll get are regions with insurgents, with Western backed intel and military supplies, even IF they secure the lands.


Russia lacks conventional arms and troops for that kind of force projection, so Putin would have to threaten to use those secret, totally real superweapons he claims he has, or will fall back on the stockpile of good ol' fashioned nukes.

Yes, it would be reckless and deserves a retaliatory beatdown.

Or maybe he'll cut off the flow of flammable dinosaur juice to Europe and hope we capitulate because OMG ECONOMY. Also a self-throat-cutting move, but less radioactive than the previous option.

The best possible outcome of this shiatshow would be Putin suffering a sudden and mysterious affliction that removes him from the board, to be replaced by a slightly less terrible person who at least isn't willing to destroy his own country by continuing an unprovoked, unjust war on its neighbor.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Russia using nukes on Ukraine would be an admission to the entire world that the only hard power that Russia has left is its nuclear arsenal.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: British SAS special forces soldiers reportedly in Ukraine: SAS troops have trained local forces in Kyiv for the first time since the war with Russia began, Ukrainian commanders have told The Times.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/sas-troops-are-training-local-forces-in-ukraine-32vs5bjzb


They've gone and done it. They sent Price.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Makes sense in that he KNOWS his way around Pripyat...
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: oyster_popsicles: Unsung_Hero: If Russia actually uses a nuclear weapon, then we must go all-in, full savage, and erase Russia from the map.  And that includes complete destruction of any place in Russia with a significant population.

I'm absolutely serious.  The price of using nuclear weapons must be total destruction.  Like bloodthirsty monsters, we should kill every last person in Russia we can - this is assuming WMDs are in play and we can't selectively save children.

It sounds awful, but humanity cannot tolerate nuclear weapons becoming an acceptable weapon of war.  We have to keep the cost of use prohibitively high.

You mean like what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Good thing the rest of the world went "full savage" on that country and erased it off the map. Phew!

/sERENETY NOW

You mean the FIRST EVER USE?  The one that gave most of the world the fear and revulsion of nuclear weaponry we have today?  Apples vs Potatoes.


Well, technically that was 2 uses, the first and the second.
And i fear bio/chem just as much as nukes.

/potatoEs vs yams
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, how in the chocolate covered f*ck is Putin supposed to fund a NEW war effort to tame Finland and the others from joining NATO, after expending all this ammunition, that they are going to have a hard time replacing? I mean, the US is going to take years to replace all the MANPADs we're sending, and we haven't fired a shot yet, meanwhile, Putin is spending cruise missiles like they're party favors, but already run out of guided munitions for his air force.

It's an expenditure at this point that, at this point, seems way too high for what they'd get. And what they'll get are regions with insurgents, with Western backed intel and military supplies, even IF they secure the lands.

In a weird way, this is starting to look like a desperate cry for help on the part of Putin. He can't show weakness to his oligarchs and allies, because that's the way that leads to falling down an elevator shaft onto a lot of bullets after having a heart attack, but likewise, Russia is on the verge of becoming a Chinese client state, which is likewise even worse than their own degradation of their infrastructure and economy to social and governmental decay. You can see how Germany and Japan fared after WWII, and yet, the former Soviet states all went slightly different routes, and without a lot of guidance or assistance from the West. It's like he's begging to be removed from power, and in a way that will let him retire relatively peacefully, but with some pride intact, but maybe get the nation out of the shame spiral they're circling with, as their factories increasingly rely on foreign made parts, and foreign made software even. But, since they're Russian, they can't just say, "dudes, can we get a hand here? Sh*t has gone all tits up, and we could use a li'l help." Running into an invasion of a former Soviet state, and hitting the wall of the opposition of people who used to be your countrymen until 30 years ago would maybe be the most Russian way of asking for help.


Beau (of the Fifth Column) was saying that The Fifth Directorate (Russian Intelligence) has been getting money to fund separatists groups in Ukraine.

Thing is....those groups never actually existed and they just pocketed the cash. Russia's initial moves make a lot more sense when you add a local separatists groups into the mix. It's not inconceivable that they filed similar reports for all sorts of countries, like Finland and Sweden.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Oh good, it's another day of Fark War.

Y'all know real news outlets provide this information without all the... fat, right?
But I guess it's no fun if you can't post lame memes and make the war about yourselves.

Back to Liga I go.


People read the news somewhere else, come here to discuss it.  It's not news.
 
