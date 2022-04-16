 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Spectrum kid is really good at hide and seek   (sfgate.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, Missing person, Family, Missing Persons, English-language films, Forced disappearance, Sheriff, American films, Convenience store  
•       •       •

832 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2022 at 11:14 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oswalt reportedly declined to tell the officers his name, but he allowed them to scan his fingerprints, revealing he had a warrant out of Nevada under the misspelled name "Conner Jack Oswald." After suspecting there was more to his story and researching missing people that might fit his profile in National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, the match was made.

He's damn lucky he ran into an actual decent cop.  Most would have happily arrested him and he'd get lost in the system.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Better than that no good Comcast kid.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That was fun. Ok, now it's my turn. 1...2...3...
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
something about this doesn't feel right to me after watching that video.
Wonder what the kids reason for leaving was.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: Wonder what the kids reason for leaving was.


Parents gave him a dumb name?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ubermensch: hotmoonsauce: Wonder what the kids reason for leaving was.

Parents gave him a dumb name?


I didn't make it past the headline before I hit that conclusion as well
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: something about this doesn't feel right to me after watching that video.
Wonder what the kids reason for leaving was.


Autistic kids will just go sometimes.  My son got picked up by the cops because he woke up at 4:AM one morning and just decided to go for a walk.   He was 6 at the time.   We ended up putting deadbolts on the inside of the doors so we could sleep.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I couldn't tell from the article, but I don't think he's home with his family. I suspect that warrant in NV has to be cleared first
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: something about this doesn't feel right to me after watching that video.
Wonder what the kids reason for leaving was.


Did the video not mention that he's autistic? Hence the poor-taste "spectrum kid" jab

He had a lengthy prior history of running away, once taking nothing with him but his cat. Yet what resources do his working class parents have at their disposal to help stop that behavior, which is clearly linked to his disorder?

This story is a story of America and who we really are. We call ourselves a "Christian Nation", we love to rally and spew jingos like "stand united"

But in truth this family and all families dealing with mental illness, developmental disorders and any manner of health or financial issues are told "go be poor somewhere else"

It's every many, woman and child for themselves in the Anarchic States of America, because the only alternative is evil, baby raping, satanic communism
 
delysid25
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who moves to another state while their autistic teen has been missing for several years??
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

delysid25: Who moves to another state while their autistic teen has been missing for several years??


Someone who had given up?  Yeah, it would be crazy after a few months, but after a few years, you start to assume they're not coming back.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

delysid25: Who moves to another state while their autistic teen has been missing for several years??


People who recognize the need to move on and live their lives, because that's what we all have to do, no matter the pains that might come with it

A better question might be "what sort of person casts scorn and judgment on others who they do not know with only scraps of incomplete information?"

Be curious, not judgmental. I'm sure if you knew their story you'd find these are very relatable, compassionate people who love their son very much and you'd find yourself wishing you hadn't made that sorry utterance
 
delysid25
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: delysid25: Who moves to another state while their autistic teen has been missing for several years??

People who recognize the need to move on and live their lives, because that's what we all have to do, no matter the pains that might come with it

A better question might be "what sort of person casts scorn and judgment on others who they do not know with only scraps of incomplete information?"

Be curious, not judgmental. I'm sure if you knew their story you'd find these are very relatable, compassionate people who love their son very much and you'd find yourself wishing you hadn't made that sorry utterance


Welcome to the internet, where asking a question is judged as judgement...
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: A better question might be "what sort of person casts scorn and judgment on others who they do not know with only scraps of incomplete information?"

Be curious, not judgmental. I'm sure if you knew their story you'd find these are very relatable, compassionate people who love their son very much and you'd find yourself wishing you hadn't made that sorry utterance


hint: some of us identify with the kid, or just don't have NPD
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gilatrout: I couldn't tell from the article, but I don't think he's home with his family. I suspect that warrant in NV has to be cleared first


Depends on where the warrant is considered enforceable. If nowhere outside NV, he's free to go. If NV authorities won't come get him (minor crime stuff not worth their time), he's free to go.

A few phone calls explaining the disability might work to get them to work something out like parents pay a fine and charges are dropped.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Better than that no good Comcast kid.


They both suck, that's why I'm really into kid Cox.

Hold on, there's a knock on my door.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

delysid25: Who moves to another state while their autistic teen has been missing for several years??


This kid's parents. Duh, that's pretty basic reading comprehens...oh right, this is fark.
 
alex10294
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's been on his own for 3 years, and apparently survived just fine.  He's 18. I guess just let him go then?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.