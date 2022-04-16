 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Sloth... orphanage... helps... cubs... to... survive... in... the... wild   (euronews.com) divider line
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

Cool
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can imagine that, when a sloth loses its family and is suddenly thrown into an orphanage, it just turns their world right side up.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rio 2 Sloth Rap
Youtube 9uoG5SYrRes
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This should be the orphanage worker's official uniform
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"What does yellow light mean?"

"Go slower."

"What. Does. A. Yellow. Light. Mean?"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"How do you teach a sloth to be a sloth? That's the real question," continues García, "and that's why we invented a way these baby orphans can be released back into the forest where they belong."

*puts down bong* Damn, that is profound
Really though it's a sad story. C'mon evolution speed up we need sloth track stars
 
