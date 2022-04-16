 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Bow and arrow wielding maniac runs amok on Las Vegas highway. Thankfully, no one took 1d6 damage   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woke up Old English this morning and thought you were taking about 1/6d or a shilling and sixpence.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.libquotes.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Message for you, sir."
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to be a gambler like you, then I took an arrow to the knee.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the toll would have been if he used a gun...
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clint or Kate?

OK, maybe Oliver, Merlyn or Roy?  Or maybe Oliver's kids Conner or Mia?  Or maybe Artemis?  (Lots of DC bow and arrow users)

But not Katnis.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Headline: "Man armed with bow and arrow injures motorcyclist with car prompting freeway closure in Henderson"

What?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they say videogames don't cause violence
mobygames.comView Full Size
/ Third best game of all time where you use a bow.
// it goes Last of Us 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, this one
///Get off my lawn
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You have failed this city.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When you live in Vegas, shot like this isn't even strange anymore.

I once got stuck in the conversational crossfire between Elvis and Dean Martin talking about eating marshmallows as a quick cute for diarrhea before a show, with Elvis lamenting about how all he had was hard stale mini ones for cocoa that expired 2 years prior. But he pounded them anyway and they worked. I once caught a homeless guy jerking off while licking ashtrays. And yesterday a drunken tourist tried to challenge me to a fight.

Rando killing a dude in a wreck and shooting arrows on the freeway? That's just a morning commute here.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maaaaybe, he was trying to shoot whoever decided cocktails in Vegas should be $20+ a piece. Did you ever think of that? Huh?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Great, now the locals will be quivering with fear.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!
 
wingnut396
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Total noob.  He didn't go rogue for the sneak attack damage or didn't go ranger to use hunter's mark for extra damage.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
