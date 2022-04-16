 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   There's really nothing worth doing in Pennsylvania. "Nazario and Deyton got into an argument over car parts and started shooting at each other"   (wgal.com) divider line
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, I found a cool rock/fossil(?) and some glass slag in Slippery Rock Creek once as a kid, so that was worth doing.

Then I returned in college with a friend to visit my brother in Mercer. One Saturday night, we went out looking for the "underground scene," as we were into Wax Trax industrial bands, etc. We had no illusions that such existed in small-town Mercer, but lo and behold, off the town square was a building with a hand-made sign for "Underground" and an arrow pointing downwards. It was some guy's farking basement. He had a pool table and sold Rolling Rock out of a cooler for cheap. Then we crashed a wedding party with a girl we met there, because what the hell else is there to do in Mercer on a Saturday night? And yes, of course we were wearing Docs. And the wedding party people didn't even object. They weren't dressed much better and they fed us well.

Fun times.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was growing up in Central PA, we had two seasons.  In summer people watched grass grow.  In winter they watched cars rust.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing to do in PA?

You've never been to South Street.
 
