(Thread Reader)   Here's a quick primer on the "greatest real estate investment vehicle around" -- private prisons   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Barf
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Private property ownership laws will ultimately be a downfall of the United States.

A hint of irony in that many legacy farms were based on what are *technically*19th century war crimes.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plantations, flophouses, assisted-living facilities, soup kitchens ... all good investments in the US.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a great schtick.

If he was just complaining about for profit prisons nobody would click.

Abolish for profit prisons
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: That's a great schtick.

If he was just complaining about for profit prisons nobody would click.

Abolish for profit prisons


I second this motion and would add that regulation and inspection by a separate federal entity that can shut down dangerous and non-compliant prisons so they are less of a hellhole than they currently are.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part of that was how he treated prisoners as assets, like fleet vehicles or farm animals.  Really drives home the Confederate plantation owner vibe of that thread.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: The best part of that was how he treated prisoners as assets, like fleet vehicles or farm animals.  Really drives home the Confederate plantation owner vibe of that thread.


The south only lost the civil war militarily. Other than that, they've successfully infected US society to shiat like in TFA seems normal.
 
Katwang
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a landlord's dream come true. A good portion will be long term tenants, you have a long waiting list to get in, plus no drunk college kids punching holes in the walls. Why rent a 1200 ft house to a family when you can put 4 people in a 100sq Dr room and charge each $1000 a week? Reduce guards and support staff for even bigger returns.
Flinging feces is optional and costs extra.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Heck, you can even hire a prison tattoo artist to boost morale amongst the slaves.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ that was horrifying.  The banality of evil.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: The best part of that was how he treated prisoners as assets, like fleet vehicles or farm animals.  Really drives home the Confederate plantation owner vibe of that thread.


And the forced labor that they rent out to companies and to help run the prison. It is modern slavery. This is the third form that farked up institution has taken and it needs to be made fully illegal once and for all. Working to combat racism and criminal justice reform will help, as will better mental healthcare that we are slowly getting thanks to a federal ruling that the brain was part of the body and that care for it was covered under the ACA. Getting rid of the festering boils that these modern plantations/industrial slavery facilities are would make it much harder for racism to cause as much harm to people's lives.

It would also make the country more productive since we wouldn't be wasting so much time and resources enforcing racism and locking large portions of of society out of the economy.
 
ieerto
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"This is how I scam the system, legally" and "Tough-on-crime Judges are paid for by yours truly." Got it.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought he was serious until the bit about the judges.  Prisons are state-wide facilities.  Jails are local facilities.   You'd buy a judge to stock your jail, but buying only a single judge isn't going to be a revenue maximizer for a prison.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't understand. Americans can buy a prison? That makes no sense?
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: I thought he was serious until the bit about the judges.  Prisons are state-wide facilities.  Jails are local facilities.   You'd buy a judge to stock your jail, but buying only a single judge isn't going to be a revenue maximizer for a prison.


Get ready to be angry for a while as you learn about this asshole who did exactly that, but with juvies:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/kids-for-cash-judge-loses-bid-for-lighter-prison-sentence/2020/08/26/a8e82fea-e7a8-11ea-bf44-0d31c85838a5_story.html
 
0lorin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: I don't understand. Americans can buy a prison? That makes no sense?


No, no, ...  ANYONE can buy a prison in America... Just pick up your bootstraps and you too can own part of the prison industrial complex!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I make money (and probably get off) on human suffering."
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

0lorin: BadCosmonaut: I don't understand. Americans can buy a prison? That makes no sense?

No, no, ...  ANYONE can buy a prison in America... Just pick up your bootstraps and you too can own part of the prison industrial complex!


My ex-wife thought I was crazy when I made a second basement for the house, look who's laughing now!
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And as long as your cameras don't work when you are housing a person that might spill the beans on some really rich people you can get really paid...
 
