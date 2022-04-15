 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Pennsylvania man takes a page out of South Dakota AG's book of lies   (wpxi.com) divider line
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"...I thought I hit a deer....OR A TELEPHONE POLE..."!!!!!

Maybe, just maybe - you shouldn't be farking driving?

At all???

/ emphasis mine
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BenSaw2: "...I thought I hit a deer....OR A TELEPHONE POLE..."!!!!!

Maybe, just maybe - you shouldn't be farking driving?

At all???

/ emphasis mine


I promise you, we don't have telephone poles in the middle of the street here in Allegheny county.

If you're going to try to bullshiat your way out of something, at least make it somewhat believable, sheesh.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think he might have been improved by running into a telephone pole.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: BenSaw2: "...I thought I hit a deer....OR A TELEPHONE POLE..."!!!!!

Maybe, just maybe - you shouldn't be farking driving?

At all???

/ emphasis mine

I promise you, we don't have telephone poles in the middle of the street here in Allegheny county.

If you're going to try to bullshiat your way out of something, at least make it somewhat believable, sheesh.


More to the point, when you have an accident you stop, unless you don't want someone to find out the reason.

But as for the South Dakota AG, he already stole his excuse from another great Pennsylvanian: Tom Druce. The oldies-but-goodies always get recycled by people who think they're too clever or important to be caught.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I said a prayer for him. We good now?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA: When asked if Carlson had anything to say to Peden's family, he said, "I would say I'm sorry. I didn't realize I hit him. I went to church on several occasions, and I said a prayer for him."

Well, that just makes it all better then, doesn't it?  Just a small oopsie that prayer can take care of.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"After the crash, Carlson said he kept driving up the road to Denny's, where he had dinner."
.............

Denny's...the perfect place to eat after you've killed an elderly pedestrian.  Try the Grand Slam.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Third Man: "After the crash, Carlson said he kept driving up the road to Denny's, where he had dinner."
.............

Denny's...the perfect place to eat after you've killed an elderly pedestrian.  Try the Grand Slam.


*Grandma Slam
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA: When asked if Carlson had anything to say to Peden's family, he said, "I would say I'm sorry. I didn't realize I hit him. I went to church on several occasions, and I said a prayer for him."

Well, that just makes it all better then, doesn't it?  Just a small oopsie that prayer can take care of.


We'd save millions on prisons if we made that a thing.
But. Then We'd have to stop being racist
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Before the South Dakota guy, there was Nestande.

https://www.ocweekly.com/gabrielle-jane-nestande-whisked-off-to-texas-jail-for-180-days-for-hit-and-run-homicide-6480798/

"I hit a deer" works every time. And if you were drunk when you "hit a deer," go home and sober up ASAP.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA: When asked if Carlson had anything to say to Peden's family, he said, "I would say I'm sorry. I didn't realize I hit him. I went to church on several occasions, and I said a prayer for him."

Well, that just makes it all better then, doesn't it?  Just a small oopsie that prayer can take care of.


Saying prayers for people is like paying people in "exposure".
 
