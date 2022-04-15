 Skip to content
(HelenaIR.com)   Inmate chooses firing squad over electric chair suspended over a lava lake full of sharks with frigging lasers on their heads   (helenair.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Capital punishment, Lethal injection, Richard Bernard Moore, Execution by firing squad, Electric chair, written statement, death row, firing squad  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The electric chair is even more barbaric than the firing squad.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So being chased off a cliff by naked women was not an option?

We are truly a barbaric society.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jr Walker & Allstars - Shotgun
Youtube YnhI_ECOAK4
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
jr. walker and the all stars - shoot your shot
Youtube CV27DtGUhnc

I'm against the death penalty, it's just that these are good songs.
;)
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.


Very well said.
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is car exhaust not an option?

I'm no friend of the death penalty, especially if there's ONE chance of a mistake. But for repeat child molesters and rapists..?..
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd definitely choose the firing squad. The electric chair is is some medieval shiat (if they used electricity in medieval times). People have caught on fire in those things.

/against death penalty
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.


He was a crack addict  but I admire the way you tried to bring the Sacklers into this. Thanks to the miracle of the internet there is all sorts of info on his guy he has burglary and  weapons charges going back to  the 80ies and he's not that old he just decided early on in life  to make crime his full time job.

Former Spartanburg County resident Michelle Crowder testified that Moore punched her in the neck in 1991 in an effort to steal her purse, then kicked her repeatedly in the head and back after she fell on the purse.
When Crowder's fiancé came to her rescue, she said, Moore beat the man so severely that he had to be hospitalized.

It wasn't systemic racism that put him in jail he left his blood all over the store and dripped a bunch of it on the dead clerk's body when he stepped over it to steal from the register. With the price of ammo today I'd say a firing squad is too good for him.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YnhI_ECOAK4]


You have good taste as always.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it actually sounds like this guy should possibly be released from prison.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.


Murder is murder.  If he kills an innocent person at a liquor store, etc.  F*ck him...let him fry.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the USA, I would have thought that being shot was the complete opposite of cruel & unusual.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd prefer the electric squad to the firing chair.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RTOGUY: It wasn't systemic racism that put him in jail he left his blood all over the store and dripped a bunch of it on the dead clerk's body when he stepped over it to steal from the register. With the price of ammo today I'd say a firing squad is too good for him.

Systemic racism is statistical in character whereas any single case of justice will be arraigned and sentenced on merits. Anecdotally, you might be correct about this single case.

Statistically, you are not correct. Systemic racism is not theory or conjecture.

13TH | FULL FEATURE | Netflix
Youtube krfcq5pF8u8
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The firing squad is less prone to fark up than someone rigging an electric chair based on notes left behind by someone who last performed such an execution 50 years ago. It wouldn't surprise me if modern surge protection interrupts the show early the next time someone rides the lightning.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he can pull a "You Can't Do That on Television" and trick one of the guards into standing in his place.

But for real, both methods seem pretty horrible ways to go.
 
scott4long
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's call the Death Penalty by it's real name:

Ritualistic Human Sacrifice
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moore's supporters have argued that his crime doesn't rise to the level of a death penalty offense. His appeals lawyers have said that because Moore didn't bring a gun into the store, he couldn't have intended to kill someone when he walked in.

I think TFA is correct, this doesn't rise to the level of a death penalty offense because there couldn't have been premeditation. A long prison sentence is certainly applicable, no doubt about that.

On the other hand, we look at other crimes in death penalty jurisdictions which were much more outrageous and didn't result in the death penalty. Off the top of my head here's an example. The perpetrator was a white guy who fired his own gun into a vehicle containing several defenseless black guys. It took a second trial to even find him guilty of murder.

Moore is getting executed because he's black. There's no doubt in my mind about that. And if Farkers want to defend that, they need to explain it in the context of white guys shooting black guys in much more aggressive circumstances who didn't get the death penalty if they want to claim you're not as racist as the state of South Carolina.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't choose the firing squad. He chose the choice his lawyer told him would make it easier to delay the execution again.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No letting a 21 year old woman bang you into a heart attack?
 
scott4long
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Ker_Thwap: This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.

He was a crack addict  but I admire the way you tried to bring the Sacklers into this. Thanks to the miracle of the internet there is all sorts of info on his guy he has burglary and  weapons charges going back to  the 80ies and he's not that old he just decided early on in life  to make crime his full time job.

Former Spartanburg County resident Michelle Crowder testified that Moore punched her in the neck in 1991 in an effort to steal her purse, then kicked her repeatedly in the head and back after she fell on the purse.
When Crowder's fiancé came to her rescue, she said, Moore beat the man so severely that he had to be hospitalized.

It wasn't systemic racism that put him in jail he left his blood all over the store and dripped a bunch of it on the dead clerk's body when he stepped over it to steal from the register. With the price of ammo today I'd say a firing squad is too good for him.


Are you saying that Failure To Render Aid is a capital offense?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Ker_Thwap: This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.

He was a crack addict  but I admire the way you tried to bring the Sacklers into this. Thanks to the miracle of the internet there is all sorts of info on his guy he has burglary and  weapons charges going back to  the 80ies and he's not that old he just decided early on in life  to make crime his full time job.

Former Spartanburg County resident Michelle Crowder testified that Moore punched her in the neck in 1991 in an effort to steal her purse, then kicked her repeatedly in the head and back after she fell on the purse.
When Crowder's fiancé came to her rescue, she said, Moore beat the man so severely that he had to be hospitalized.

It wasn't systemic racism that put him in jail he left his blood all over the store and dripped a bunch of it on the dead clerk's body when he stepped over it to steal from the register. With the price of ammo today I'd say a firing squad is too good for him.


Yet the Sacklers walk free.
 
scott4long
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Ker_Thwap: This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.

Murder is murder.  If he kills an innocent person at a liquor store, etc.  F*ck him...let him fry.


Blood for the Blood God
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

With Six You Get Spittle: Why is car exhaust not an option?


Because modern cars are too clean.

Just give him a mask feeding him straight nitrogen. It's notorious for switching people off, which NASA had enough of a problem with as a purge gas they started blending in carbon dioxide so people would feel uncomfortable and know something is wrong and leave the space.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should make it a real firing squad and use flamethrowers.
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How medieval and barbaric.
 
mkultrastl
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Ker_Thwap: This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.

He was a crack addict  but I admire the way you tried to bring the Sacklers into this. Thanks to the miracle of the internet there is all sorts of info on his guy he has burglary and  weapons charges going back to  the 80ies and he's not that old he just decided early on in life  to make crime his full time job.

Former Spartanburg County resident Michelle Crowder testified that Moore punched her in the neck in 1991 in an effort to steal her purse, then kicked her repeatedly in the head and back after she fell on the purse.
When Crowder's fiancé came to her rescue, she said, Moore beat the man so severely that he had to be hospitalized.

It wasn't systemic racism that put him in jail he left his blood all over the store and dripped a bunch of it on the dead clerk's body when he stepped over it to steal from the register. With the price of ammo today I'd say a firing squad is too good for him.


Somehow, I bet you are pro-life too. Hypocrite
 
Discordulator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.


I would also add that even without systemic racism, human error is pretty heavy.

I would support the death sentence if it were done like the Jewish rules, with the added clause of removing systemic racism as well. Obscenely strict rules about finding guilt to a degree that death is warranted, and noting that if death is found to be warranted too often then the court is examined for being bloodthirsty.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: With Six You Get Spittle: Why is car exhaust not an option?

Because modern cars are too clean.

Just give him a mask feeding him straight nitrogen. It's notorious for switching people off, which NASA had enough of a problem with as a purge gas they started blending in carbon dioxide so people would feel uncomfortable and know something is wrong and leave the space.


Yah, if you're just trying to get them dead quick, there's nothing that beats pure nitrogen.  They never even know what hit them.  Of course that doesn't work if your goal is to have them suffer as much as possible, in which case fark you, you evil sadistic bastard.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Yah, if you're just trying to get them dead quick, there's nothing that beats pure nitrogen.


Didn't someone invent "suicide pods" that work with helium? At least his last words would sound funny.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Giving the choice of having your brain fried, possibly multiple times, not guaranteed to be unconscious after the first... and quite possibly being on fire, or getting shot in the heart, yeah, firing squad is the way to go.

That spectacle-based execution (or really execution period) exists in a country that claims to be a member of the free world and claims to be advanced and modern says quite a bit about said country, and none of it is good.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've never understood why people aren't executed with a combination of heroin and fentanyl. It can't people inhumane, because people do it to themselves willingly all the time. It's not as though there isn't a huge supply in any police station.

I don't care how resistant you are, being pumped full with 1liter of the stuff would kill the entire country.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd rather it were in the hands of the bereaved when possible.

Let the victim's family choose whether they will carry the penalty out, or even allow it to be, should it be received.  It's more appropriate than impersonal death handed out by the state.

Powerful sh*t for closure, and perhaps in extraordinary circumstances, change and forgiveness.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The electric chair is even more barbaric than the firing squad.


I'm shocked 😲 to 👂 this
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.


💯
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We need more chances for rehab.

Put an explosive collar around the neck and ship the criminal to russia with a gun and 10 bullets.  Give them 7 days to kill putin, and the collar will deactivate.  If they dont, they get their top popped.

Give them a chance to save the world.

And if they manage to deactivate the collar Nd ever get caught, make it known to them that they will be tortured for as long as possible.  That the rituals to auto damn their souls will be performed.  That their kin will be forced to eat their corpse.  Whatever it takes to either have the criminal pop their own top in russia or kill putin.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mkultrastl: RTOGUY: Ker_Thwap: This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.

He was a crack addict  but I admire the way you tried to bring the Sacklers into this. Thanks to the miracle of the internet there is all sorts of info on his guy he has burglary and  weapons charges going back to  the 80ies and he's not that old he just decided early on in life  to make crime his full time job.

Former Spartanburg County resident Michelle Crowder testified that Moore punched her in the neck in 1991 in an effort to steal her purse, then kicked her repeatedly in the head and back after she fell on the purse.
When Crowder's fiancé came to her rescue, she said, Moore beat the man so severely that he had to be hospitalized.

It wasn't systemic racism that put him in jail he left his blood all over the store and dripped a bunch of it on the dead clerk's body when he stepped over it to steal from the register. With the price of ammo today I'd say a firing squad is too good for him.

Somehow, I bet you are pro- ...


I like to think of myself as "anti-murder" and it never used to be a controversial position. If you want somebody to feel sorry for instead of crying for this piece of shiat murderer maybe you can reach out and talk to the victim's family and see how they are holding up.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

With Six You Get Spittle: Why is car exhaust not an option?

I'm no friend of the death penalty, especially if there's ONE chance of a mistake. But for repeat child molesters and rapists..?..


Actually why don't we do helium/laughing gas? Which one kills you silently?
Also why no drugs? To chill before the kill?
I swear we're ugly and undignified
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: So being chased off a cliff by naked women was not an option?

We are truly a barbaric society.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I like to think of myself as "anti-murder" and it never used to be a controversial position. If you want somebody to feel sorry for instead of crying for this piece of shiat murderer maybe you can reach out and talk to the victim's family and see how they are holding up.


We're all anti-murder. The problems in TFA aren't about the guy being convicted of murder. The issues are the cruel and unusual punishment options and the death penalty more broadly. Sadly there are lots of murders, including in death penalty jurisdictions, but the death penalty is statistically much less likely to be served up to white murderers.

We get that you're cool with that but don't use it to accuse the rest of us being somehow not "anti-murder".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Moore's supporters have argued that his crime doesn't rise to the level of a death penalty offense. His appeals lawyers have said that because Moore didn't bring a gun into the store, he couldn't have intended to kill someone when he walked in.

I think TFA is correct, this doesn't rise to the level of a death penalty offense because there couldn't have been premeditation. A long prison sentence is certainly applicable, no doubt about that.

On the other hand, we look at other crimes in death penalty jurisdictions which were much more outrageous and didn't result in the death penalty. Off the top of my head here's an example. The perpetrator was a white guy who fired his own gun into a vehicle containing several defenseless black guys. It took a second trial to even find him guilty of murder.

Moore is getting executed because he's black. There's no doubt in my mind about that. And if Farkers want to defend that, they need to explain it in the context of white guys shooting black guys in much more aggressive circumstances who didn't get the death penalty if they want to claim you're not as racist as the state of South Carolina.


Prison is silly.
We should house arrest and or ticket most crime.
Kill the rest. (Which should be a handful a year)

Punishment is a wasteful concept
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.


Well said
 
Moose out front
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gr3asy: I'd rather it were in the hands of the bereaved when possible.

Let the victim's family choose whether they will carry the penalty out, or even allow it to be, should it be received.  It's more appropriate than impersonal death handed out by the state.

Powerful sh*t for closure, and perhaps in extraordinary circumstances, change and forgiveness.


It's supposed to be impersonal though, it's not supposed to be emotional. It's supposed to be justice, not revenge.

/unfortunately it's not justice in the US. It's revenge
//or more often, it's just simple racism
///blood for the blood god
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Ker_Thwap: This is why I'm against the death penalty.  A black man battling against systemic racism turns to drugs, to crime, to the ugly avenues that his society has left open to him.  An addict makes an addict's choice.  With no pre-meditation he very much kills a man.

The fine people of South Carolina decides he has no more potential, no more value as a human and he must be exterminated, after they drove him into that corner.  Not a lengthy prison sentence, not mental health assistance, not job training, not education, nope, just end him.

I'd be all for the death penalties in a perfect world where there wasn't systemic racism, where the judicial system was balanced to punish the truly vile despite race or income.  But, we live in a world where the Sacklers get a slap on the wrist for causing addicts, then they're allowed to restructure their billions and file a partial bankruptcy with no actual effect on them, in a world where the addicts they create, like Richard Bernard Moore are put out with the trash, with no possibility of parole.

I would also add that even without systemic racism, human error is pretty heavy.

I would support the death sentence if it were done like the Jewish rules, with the added clause of removing systemic racism as well. Obscenely strict rules about finding guilt to a degree that death is warranted, and noting that if death is found to be warranted too often then the court is examined for being bloodthirsty.


/
Just saw a documentary about a kid who is accused of trying to kill is mom and dad.
The mom doesn't believe it was him.
If you ask me, eyewitness accounts are trash and we need to stop depending on them solely.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Aussie_As: ....

Prison is silly.
We should house arrest and or ticket most crime.
Kill the rest. (Which should be a handful a year)

Punishment is a wasteful concept


Not in the US, it's the new slave labour.
(Fark not letting me link but here's the first link Google found me about the economic output of prisons in the US:

https://scholarworks.umass.edu/dissertations/AAI3152671/#:~:text=Last%20year%2C%20prisoners%20in%20state,commodities%2C%20both%20goods%20and%20services. )

It's exactly why numerous southern states are prohibiting abortions at a local level but freely allowing people with the means to travel to blue states to access abortion services. It entrenches poverty among the already poor (and I don't need to explain the racial disparity of who is poor in the US, particularly the south) and raises a generation of unwanted kids who will statistically be likely to fill the (private) prisons and pump out economic gains nice and cheaply. The abortion laws won't impact wealthy people other than the minor inconvenience of a few days interstate.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok, they'd have to finesse the timing, but why not both?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: RTOGUY: I like to think of myself as "anti-murder" and it never used to be a controversial position. If you want somebody to feel sorry for instead of crying for this piece of shiat murderer maybe you can reach out and talk to the victim's family and see how they are holding up.

We're all anti-murder. The problems in TFA aren't about the guy being convicted of murder. The issues are the cruel and unusual punishment options and the death penalty more broadly. Sadly there are lots of murders, including in death penalty jurisdictions, but the death penalty is statistically much less likely to be served up to white murderers.

We get that you're cool with that but don't use it to accuse the rest of us being somehow not "anti-murder".


He didn't think shooting someone to death was cruel or unusual when he was looking for crack money.
 
