(SFGate)   Restaurant manager in Moscow flies Ukranian flag, is called a Nazi. That's 'Moscow' as in 'Moscow Mitch'   (sfgate.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking traitors harassing this place remains disgusting, IMHO.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She Called Me A PC Thug! (The Simpsons)
Youtube _XggiqelZ7Y
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentuckians like Putin because he's corrupt, greedy, and power hungry to the exclusion of all decency, without a trace of humanity, just like McConnell.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time some putin-loving trumphumper starts this noise, ask if they're a communist.
If they say no, demand to know why they're spouting russian propaganda, then.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is scum, and so is anyone supporting him.  I wouldn't be surprised if 100% of the online stuff was Russian troll farms.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA: Over on Google, someone left a one-star review of Colton's: "food tasted woke"

So much stupid in just three words. Bravo.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FB page would have links back to the people who posted it.  Someone could trace back the people to their places of business and point out to those places that they are attacking someone for supporting a country that the U.S. and entire free world (except India) is supporting.

I'm sure there are enough fine people in Kentucky who actually understand politics that if they focused them down one by one they could get this straightened out.  (Not suggesting doxing- just hitting the traitors back on FB and at their place of businesses FB page.)
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Putin is scum, and so is anyone supporting him.  I wouldn't be surprised if 100% of the online stuff was Russian troll farms.


I would be. I'd assume at least some of them are home-grown Tucker Carlson ditto heads.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who the hell is Anti-Ukrainian in the USA? 

I'm right leaning, and I have no idea who the hell these other assholes are.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The 16-year-old is one of the couple's 13 children - eight biological and five adopted or in the process of being adopted."

Holy feces, I don't normally judge people on their hobbies or collections, but they really seem to be treating kids like Pokemon! Gotta adopt them all!

Anyway, the workplace is supposed to be for work, not signaling your religion, your politics, your virtue or whatever.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is Moscow Mitch out there supporting a local business?

/I didn't think so.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Frikkin sister farking hill bullies.
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As jaded as I've become, I still get surprised to see the level of brainwashing that has happened to the MAGA crowd.  To take the Russian line and call them Nazis.  FFS.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Putin is scum, and so is anyone supporting him.  I wouldn't be surprised if 100% of the online stuff was Russian troll farms.


The number of Russian trolls really dropped off a cliff as soon as the sanctions started to kick in.. The CryptoBro bots too. In their wake a whole new crop of MuskBro bots have appeared, tho. This is probably just Cheeto dusted basement dwelling edgelords.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kentucky has a variety of morons weighing in on this.   The UberPatriots are complaining that he "replaced the US flag with some damned woke foreign flag".   He didn't.   The place flew two Texas flags because it's some kind of Texas steakhouse thing.   GQP types think he's a Nazi for supporting Ukraine instead of Mother Russia.   Others are complaining because they have hives or some shiat.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's Trumpland these days. Actual nazis harassing innocent restaurant people at Putin's marching orders.

The right wing is a poison to humanity. I'm ashamed that we share a species. farking degenerates.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm going to need a bigger coffin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
GreenSun:

Anyway, the workplace is supposed to be for work, not signaling your religion, your politics, your virtue or whatever.

He owns the business. He gets to decide to fly a flag in support of a country that's under siege by Russia.
 
TiredWings
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a Kentuckian, this does not surprise me one bit. Ive done been educated by a few here that Ukraine started this war as a favor to Biden to hide the info on Hunters laptop.  The Derp is Deep here in the Bluegrass.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: GreenSun:

Anyway, the workplace is supposed to be for work, not signaling your religion, your politics, your virtue or whatever.

He owns the business. He gets to decide to fly a flag in support of a country that's under siege by Russia.


But workplace is for work, comrade! Da?

Feckin idjit
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreenSun: "The 16-year-old is one of the couple's 13 children - eight biological and five adopted or in the process of being adopted."

Holy feces, I don't normally judge people on their hobbies or collections, but they really seem to be treating kids like Pokemon! Gotta adopt them all!

Anyway, the workplace is supposed to be for work, not signaling your religion, your politics, your virtue or whatever.


Exactly, that's why conservatives never fly Trump flags or wear MAGA hats or Let's Go Brandon shirts.

Wouldn't want to signal your politics, your virtue or whatever.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Next time some putin-loving trumphumper starts this noise, ask if they're a communist.
If they say no, demand to know why they're spouting russian propaganda, then.


I got this...
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's never been about Communism, actual Communism, since Marx and Engels.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like half his problem is that someone, somewhere online incorrectly posted that he replaced the American flag with a Ukrainian one.

But the other half is that the Right is full of morons, some of who support Russia.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

John Dillerman: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: GreenSun:

Anyway, the workplace is supposed to be for work, not signaling your religion, your politics, your virtue or whatever.

He owns the business. He gets to decide to fly a flag in support of a country that's under siege by Russia.

But workplace is for work, comrade! Da?

Feckin idjit


smarting your own posts is never a good look.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Who the hell is Anti-Ukrainian in the USA? 

I'm right leaning, and I have no idea who the hell these other assholes are.


"Other" adds an interesting twist to your comment.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You have to be a special kind of stupid to confuse the Stars & Stripes with the Texas flag

/bet if he'd put up the Russian flag no one would've noticed
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hateful social media posts may be actual opinions expressed by a real person.

Or they could be from a bot, or a troll, or a foreign agent, or someone who was duped.

Even if the Weeners was real, that comment becomes a magnet for fake people and fake opinions.

His best bet is to get rid of his social media presence until things die down.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Who the hell is Anti-Ukrainian in the USA? 

I'm right leaning, and I have no idea who the hell these other assholes are.


Nazis in the US are Anti-Ukranian. Actual Nazis are calling non-Nazis Nazis.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
America is broken as hell.

This is what underfunding education for decades buys you.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Farking traitors harassing this place remains disgusting, IMHO.


"Traitors"? United States is not at war. The Ukraine is not United States.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Farking traitors harassing this place remains disgusting, IMHO.


Some of the quotes sound Russian bot-ish.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: You have to be a special kind of stupid to confuse the Stars & Stripes with the Texas flag

/bet if he'd put up the Russian flag no one would've noticed


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 minute ago  
TIL Kentucky is aligned with Russia.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 minute ago  

macdaddy357: TIL Kentucky is aligned with Russia.


Turtle out front shoulda told ya
 
Omnivorous
‘’ less than a minute ago  
AlienRobot: The Ukraine is not United States.

No, but Republican and NRA campaign contributions come from Russia, Vladimir Putin and a genocidal regime.

/So STFU.
 
