 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   ♫♪ It's Sedition What a show ♫♪ It's Sedition Here we go ♫♪ We know you're wishin' that we'd go away ♫♪ But Sedition's here and its here to staaaay   (yahoo.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Congress, Sedition, Supreme Court of the United States, Prosecutor, Evidence, Treason, Washington, D.C.  
•       •       •

678 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2022 at 10:55 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruin these monkeyfeathers
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outstanding History of the World Part 1 reference.

/Bring out the nuns!
//nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition
 
inner ted
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hang 'em high
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh please please please.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rhodes, a former U.S. Army paratrooper who graduated from Yale Law School in 2009

Yale law school's reputation certainly has been taking a lot of hits recently
 
Bondith
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Rhodes, a former U.S. Army paratrooper who graduated from Yale Law School in 2009

Yale law school's reputation certainly has been taking a lot of hits recently


Rhodes was clearly no scholar.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Rhodes, a former U.S. Army paratrooper who graduated from Yale Law School in 2009

Yale law school's reputation certainly has been taking a lot of hits recently


Geronimo
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Line up the insurrectionists in a row and chop 'em up with a M-2 machine gun. Book it. Done.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okay, subby, I've stared at that headline long enough. What tune is it supposed to be?
 
TheJadedJester
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Okay, subby, I've stared at that headline long enough. What tune is it supposed to be?


The Spanish Inquisition - Mel Brooks
Youtube LnF1OtP2Svk
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"To obtain a conviction, prosecutors do not need to prove that the defendants actually committed an overt act of sedition - such as attacking the Capitol in an organized fashion with an intent 'to overthrow' the government or to "delay the execution of any law of the United States.' But they do need to prove that two or more individuals did plot together to engage in such an act."

Pretty sure this covers that:

According to the indictment, Rhodes began preparing followers for violence two days after the 2020 election. On Nov. 5, Rhodes told an invitation-only message group of Oath Keepers leaders, "We aren't getting through this without a civil war. Too late for that. Prepare your mind, body, spirit." On Nov. 10, he published a call to action titled, "What We The People Must Do," citing the example of an anti-government uprising in Serbia and storming parliament, the court filing said.
Rhodes warned in December that if Biden were to assume the presidency, "We will have to do a bloody, massively bloody revolution against them," and coordinated the marshaling and stashing of a small "arsenal" of firearms just outside Washington for use if needed on Jan. 6, according to charging papers.

/Here's hoping he doesn't experience fresh air and sunshine for some time.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Throw the bags over their heads, throw them in the chopper and whisk them off to some deep dark hole already.
I'm tired of hearing about them and seeing their stupid ass statements.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Throw the bags over their heads, throw them in the chopper and whisk them off to some deep dark hole already.
I'm tired of hearing about them and seeing their stupid ass statements.


Who do you think we are?  The gestapo?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheJadedJester: Kalyco Jack: Okay, subby, I've stared at that headline long enough. What tune is it supposed to be?

[YouTube video: The Spanish Inquisition - Mel Brooks]


👍
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"rare use of seditious conspiracy charges"

IS IT SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN ALL THE FARKING TIME??!!?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: "rare use of seditious conspiracy charges"

IS IT SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN ALL THE FARKING TIME??!!?


I would hope every single time there's an act of sedition involving more than one individual.  Though so far I'm not actually seeing that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: "rare use of seditious conspiracy charges"

IS IT SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN ALL THE FARKING TIME??!!?


J. Edgar Hoover to the white person phone
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm already amused by the headline and I don't even know what the link is yet
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.