In Japan, adults foster independence and a sense of responsibility in children from a very young age, so there is not much concern when they walk to school or even take public transport on their own, or capture colorful monsters to train for battle
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
generalising across entire nations like this is dumb
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smarting the boobies.

It is a great show. It is an odd part of Japan that should be shared. The show depicts  a society confident enough to encourage independence of very young people. Recently in Japan, independence is really being embraced as a good thing.

Perhaps "normal" child development occurs with the simultaneous struggle with independence and the difficulties of identity and courage that requires confidence. This show highlights the desire of these kids to figure out a problem and help someone with a task.

The rest is a digression.

There are well adjusted people of all ages, and people having trouble. It is so complicated and difficult for everything to work out perfectly.

Pretty close to where I live, just yesterday, a 29 year old... confused man... walked into a cafe and pulled a knife on the proprietor for no particular reason. And left.  This is so unusual that there were five police cars on the scene, with vans, and about 20 cops combing the neighborhood for three hours afterward, going house to house to find the guy. They got him. Pretty well end of story.

Unemployed, shut in, unable to integrate socially. He was dependent and probably afraid. He just acted out some weirdness. He will probably be ok. Everyone is fine. He wore a mask, so how much of a maniac could he be?

So among young people, you have huge numbers of motivated, smart, linked in youths doing amazing things, and a cohort of people who are emotionally or developmentally stunted, and having real trouble dealing with this very complex society.

I do not want to bring my children into Fark, but I really do have to say that we have worked as parents, as our duty, to produce independent, responsible children. We are not so loved and lovable, and that hurts sometimes, but we would rather have children with their own dreams and ideas than to feel forced to share ours. We have raised them as Japanese, and they are likely to be ok. They will pay a lot of taxes, but at least they will not have to worry about us. We can teach the importance of independence by example.

My children went to school with children of their community, which included developmentally disabled children, and people of all kinds. Public schools. At the very least, public schools in Japan form a root of humanity that reminds everyone of how we were born and how we grow. This 29 year old knife assailant likely went to the same schools, up to a point, as the young doctors and lawyers and business owners of our area. Something eventually went wrong with this person, but given that he had a good start, maybe all he needs is something that the others got along the way.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: [wall of text]


Name doesn't check out. Come back later.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You breeding is seriously not my problem
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes too much responsibility.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: snip


gotta be honest, I can't tell what you really think about anything, from this post.

also, gotta be honest a second time... 'we are not so loved and lovable' sounds pretty ominous.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before tentacles.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here to see the helicopter parents' brains assplode.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: la dee frickin da


Too Long - Didn't Read
Youtube 45Ynt0mNSwo
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: I'm just here to see the helicopter parents' brains assplode.


what helicopter parents?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Sometimes too much responsibility.

[Fark user image image 696x392]


Get in the farking Eva, Shinji!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lady J: The Official Fark Cajun: I'm just here to see the helicopter parents' brains assplode.

what helicopter parents?


Fark user imageView Full Size


All of them.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: You breeding is seriously not my problem


And the women of the world breathe a sigh of relief!
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
omoshiroi
 
comrade
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's similar here in a Switzerland. For example parents aren't allowed to bring their children to school - the children need to make it there on their own. The first time you'll get a note from the school, the second time the police will come and explain why, after that it's fines.

Twice a year the police are out in force in the neighborhoods teaching kids how to cross the street properly, how to ride their bikes safely, etc. as part of getting them to school safely. It's one of the reasons you don't jaywalk here - old people will lecture you that it teaches the kids bad habits if they see adults doing it.

In the morning groups of kids start gathering going to each other's houses and then they walk together in small packs.

This reminds me of something I saw when I first moved here that blew my mind. I saw a group of people in emergency gear (reflective bright outfits, some with helmets and gloves) standing around a fire hydrant. I did a double-take when I realized that they were all children and teenagers - not a single adult. The older teenagers were showing everyone how to open and close the water on the fire hydrant to feed a fire hose.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lady J: The Official Fark Cajun: I'm just here to see the helicopter parents' brains assplode.

what helicopter parents?


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TacoConsumer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gamera is the friend of all children.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
comrade:

csb, no sarcasm really, csb.

I've only experienced America.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lady J: generalising across entire nations like this is dumb


There's two kinds of people I can't stand: people who generalize across entire nations, and the Dutch.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Japan is one of those rare high trust societies that can pull this off. You could do this in the US and Europe like 70 years ago, too, and might still be able to in some extremely rural areas.
We have diversity now, though, which I've been told is a whole lot better than the instinctual tribal trust of homogeneity because of, uhhh... hmmm. Well, I'm sure someone will find the answer one day.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Lady J: generalising across entire nations like this is dumb

There's two kinds of people I can't stand: people who generalize across entire nations, and the Dutch.


To tell a family secret - my grandmother generalized across entire nations.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Unemployed, shut in, unable to integrate socially.


Maybe that's what the knife was for.  Maybe he was just trying to integrate... by parts.

/sorry
//not sorry
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This kinds of things are possible when you foster community.  Something Wallstreet doesn't grasp
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
good lord I've read some crap on fark in the last hour
 
reveal101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've been binge watching this with my daughters today; it's freaking adorable and wholesome.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: 2fardownthread: la dee frickin da

[YouTube video: Too Long - Didn't Read]


I genuinely need this played at my funeral.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: We have diversity now, though, which I've been told is a whole lot better than the instinctual tribal trust of homogeneity because of, uhhh... hmmm. Well, I'm sure someone will find the answer one day.


Diversity is a whole lot better than your ignorant bigotry.  Please stuff any "instinctual tribal trust of homogeneity" up your racist ass.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lady J: good lord I've read some crap on fark in the last hour


It was my integration joke that did you in, wasn't it?  Look, try as you might, we're all trapped under the same curve.  But we are the added Constant in your life.  You can't substitute us.  And by keeping things fresh, we stay the opposite of derivative.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't like the idea of little kids being forced to grow up too fast. I also think that they will have a problem of missing children.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Americans can't comprehend anything beyond their own front door?

The hell you say!
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Japan is one of those rare high trust societies that can pull this off. You could do this in the US and Europe like 70 years ago, too, and might still be able to in some extremely rural areas.
We have diversity now, though, which I've been told is a whole lot better than the instinctual tribal trust of homogeneity because of, uhhh... hmmm. Well, I'm sure someone will find the answer one day.


Welcome to Red 2.

Did you graduate from the Police Academy, or were you thrown out?
 
