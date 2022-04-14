 Skip to content
(NYPost) Not news: Man develops brain tumor. News: Years later, his wife develops brain tumor. OH SHIAT: His sister also develops brain tumor. HUGE OH SHIAT: 94 people linked to one high school have brain tumors
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man: Tumor!
Wife and sister: Two more!
Man:  I know it's a tumor, I just said that!
Wife and sister:  No, I have tumor, and she has tumor!  That's two more!
Man: Wouldn't that be four more?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whereas the NYPost gives me a brain tumor just reading it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chemistry classes used to be a lot more realistic.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School spokesman:

theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had a spat of cancer cases at my own school...teachers/staff in rooms without windows. Veteran teachers dying in their 50s from cancer.

It's scary.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tons of speculation, but does no one own a Geiger Counter???
Just go check!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: School spokesman:

Dammit! I CHECKED before making my post! 🤣
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: School spokesman:

Boys have a tumor and girls also have a tumor.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Tons of speculation, but does no one own a Geiger Counter???
Just go check!


Mine is in the shop.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Private_Citizen: Tons of speculation, but does no one own a Geiger Counter???
Just go check!

Mine is in the shop.


whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Loucifer: School spokesman:

Dammit! I CHECKED before making my post! 🤣


maybe you have a tumor
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Jersey thing. They should understand.

fark cancer though. Especially all cancers.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Loucifer: School spokesman:

Dammit! I CHECKED before making my post! 🤣


We were all thinking it. You know, because of the tumors.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NJ? probably caused by someone in "waste management"
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High-Power Transmission Lines

High-Power Transmission Lines
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospital my brother works at has their radiology dept on the second floor above the ED. They had a significant number of staff in the ED developing cancer. Come to find out, the system for the radiological waste was not properly contained and flowing above peoples heads all day. Don't cut corners, especially with radioactive shiat.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Oprah make an appearance there back in the day?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hummm and they all went to Asbestos High.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lupiano told NJ Spotlight News that the school is located less than 12 miles from the Middlesex Sampling Plant- a site that was used, under the direction of the Manhattan Project, to crush, dry, store, package and ship uranium ore for the development of the atomic bomb.

The only thing that is relevant in this article
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long till someone goes on tv and blames vaccines?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more likely to be chemical than radioactive. See what industries were in the area before the school was built.

Then again, it could be intentional. I had a girlfriend whose mom died of cancer because when mom was young she lived with a guy who thought it was a Good Idea to bug-proof his apartment by mixing house paint with insecticide.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Loucifer: School spokesman:

Dammit! I CHECKED before making my post! 🤣


it will probably get posted once again. Maybe even Two More.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't try to make Jersey people smarter through education, it gives them brain rot.  Best to keep them stupid.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question is:
If you add up the incidence, in that particular state/area, of all of the various types of tumors that those people had, is it a lot more than expected for the population of "everyone who ever attended or worked at" the school.  That's a question not answered in the article, or the CBS article it links to.   Not even addressed.  They don't even know how many of the "rare" cancers there were.  Basically, nothing-burger article until some numbers are done.

/Just saying
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Lupiano told NJ Spotlight News that the school is located less than 12 miles from the Middlesex Sampling Plant- a site that was used, under the direction of the Manhattan Project, to crush, dry, store, package and ship uranium ore for the development of the atomic bomb.

The only thing that is relevant in this article


When I was a boy, me and other kids from the 'hood rode our dirt bikes on the property that belonged to this chemical company.

https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/SiteProfiles/index.cfm?fuseaction=second.cleanup&id=0200665
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cancer survivor is vowing to untangle the twisted mystery of why almost 100 people associated with a New Jersey


You answered your own question.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they were doing the asbestos abatement while the kids were in school.  They put up a barrier in the room they're working on but 10 minutes later, the barrier is propped open and the kids are sucking down some primo Aussie Blue Asbestos.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hendawg: How long till someone goes on tv and blames vaccines?


Brandon.
 
Bslim
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Maybe they're the normal ones..
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

berylman: Lupiano told NJ Spotlight News that the school is located less than 12 miles from the Middlesex Sampling Plant- a site that was used, under the direction of the Manhattan Project, to crush, dry, store, package and ship uranium ore for the development of the atomic bomb.

The only thing that is relevant in this article


Come on, it's New Jersey. That they were near a plant that crushed up and shipped uranium ore hardly narrows down the potential causes.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Also, I wouldn't worry about it, personally, until the tumor starts telling you to start the reactor.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Today, it enrolls around 1,300 students, many of whom are said to be concerned and anxious about the probe.

Indeed.
 
germ78
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We need a screen grab from the beginning of the Toxic Avenger where they show a truck full of radioactive waste going past a welcome to New Jersey sign.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Loucifer: School spokesman:

Boys have a tumor and girls also have a tumor.


Boys have a penis, girls have a fuh-chine-uh
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What the hell are they teaching at that school?

I bet it's critical race theory. That's what's giving everyone tumors. And they're saying "gay" all the time too, I'll bet
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Tons of speculation, but does no one own a Geiger Counter???
Just go check!


FTFA: "Officials conduct a radiological survey on the school's baseball field. "
Looks like they are checking.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's see... 25 years of data, they currently enroll about 1300 students, so that's about 325 new students every year.  That times 25 years == about 8000 students have passed through that school over that time period.  94 brain tumor cases is about 1.1% of that population.  Is that a lot?  Maybe.

According to the googles, "Brain and other nervous system cancer is the 10th leading cause of death for men and women".

They also mention that they're 12 miles from a site that processed radioactive material for the Manhattan Project.  I'd worry a lot more about all the places that are only 1 mile from that site.

Of course, my dad was a physicist at the Westinghouse Bloomfield lamp plant in the 50's, which also did work for the Manhattan Project years earlier and is, I believe, still a federal clean up site because of radioactive waste, and he died of brain cancer, so who knows???
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I will not rest until I have answers,"

Or, y'know, until your brain tumor kills you. One or the other.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

alex10294: The question is:
If you add up the incidence, in that particular state/area, of all of the various types of tumors that those people had, is it a lot more than expected for the population of "everyone who ever attended or worked at" the school.  That's a question not answered in the article, or the CBS article it links to.   Not even addressed.  They don't even know how many of the "rare" cancers there were.  Basically, nothing-burger article until some numbers are done.

/Just saying


It's the Post.  I mean, you were expecting?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"San Dimas High School Brain Tumors RULE!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: It's more likely to be chemical than radioactive. See what industries were in the area before the school was built.

Then again, it could be intentional. I had a girlfriend whose mom died of cancer because when mom was young she lived with a guy who thought it was a Good Idea to bug-proof his apartment by mixing house paint with insecticide.


Okay, so that sounds like a really good idea... What's your point? Damn, I need to paint the bathroom and these pantry moths are driving me crazy.

*lighter warming the meth pipe*
 
hlehmann
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
hlehmann: ...... They also mention that they're 12 miles from a site that processed radioactive material for the Manhattan Project.  I'd worry a lot more about all the places that are only 1 mile from that site.

Of course, my dad was a physicist at the Westinghouse Bloomfield lamp plant in the 50's, which also did work for the Manhattan Project years earlier and is, I believe, still a federal clean up site because of radioactive waste, and he died of brain cancer, so who knows???

I just looked up where this school is located, and where the Bloomfield lamp plant used to be, and yep, they're about 12 miles apart, so that's probably the place they're talking about.  Still, I'd be a lot more worried if I lived down the street from the lamp plant site than if I lived 12 miles away.  Inverse square law and all that.
 
B0redd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We had something similar in my town, 12 cases of one of the rarest brain cancers, all on the same street (we called it cancer hill) The massive phone mast behind the houses was nothing to do with it apparantly so they removed it anyway and now people barely remember it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Let's see... 25 years of data, they currently enroll about 1300 students, so that's about 325 new students every year.  That times 25 years == about 8000 students have passed through that school over that time period.  94 brain tumor cases is about 1.1% of that population.  Is that a lot?  Maybe.


The United States incidence rate for primary brain and nervous system tumors in adults (aged 20 years or older) is estimated to be 23.8 per 100,000 persons (data from 51 cancer registries, 2013 to 2017).  That's 0.0238%.  So, yeah - this is a lot.  46 times as many.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What I find interesting is there is also a rail line that runs directly behind the building.
Were fuel shipments done by rail to any of the  nuclear power plants nearby?
Did shipments of Uranium (as mentioned in the article there was a place that did work with it)
get brought to that place by rail?

There are some HUGE power transmission towers that pass through that town..The school might
not be the connection, so much as that all the people that have this lived under the lines.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: [i.pinimg.com image 600x400]


Anytime a headline has a tumor in it, posting that pic is practically calling "the zeroth item in a list."
 
