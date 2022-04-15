 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1308

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So I got my weekly Piggly Wiggly sales paper, and they've now got an app. For those of you who don't know, Piggly Wiggly is a franchised chain of grocery stores that operate semi-independently or in small groups, and basically share marketing and access to distributors and certain store branded items. Some are upscale, but my local one is so redneck you can by a gallon of lard or a jar of pickled pigs' feet. Seriously, pickled pigs' feet. They're feet. And they're pickled. Like onions, but they're feet and a weird beige color instead of bright purple.

media-amazon.comView Full Size


So they have an app with weekly online-only specials, like this week you can get a 4-lb. bag of sugar for $1. So I figured I'd install the app.

If you're bored, open up your Play Store or App Store and search for "Piggly Wiggly". There are some two dozen separate apps for various Piggly Wiggly locations, some for only one store, some that cover several. I have to ask why there are dozens of pig-themed apps for the same store. Do I want the Bigley Piggly Wiggly? Pig Up NC? Hometown Piggly Wiggly? The Original Piggly Wiggly? Or maybe the Down Home Pig? Jeez, it's like selecting a BBQ joint in a Memphis Yellow Pages.

The fun part is going to be when I get to the store, as it sits in a "well" that has zero Internet access or phone service. I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to pull up the app, but dang it, I want my $1 sugar.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and the most confusing thing you've seen in the App/Play store.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure otters will bite people.

What do people do with pickled pigs feet?  Eat them out of the jar?  Cook them?  Broil or boil or bake or fry or grill them?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I'm pretty sure otters will bite people.

What do people do with pickled pigs feet?  Eat them out of the jar?  Cook them?  Broil or boil or bake or fry or grill them?


I'm... actually afraid to ask. It's probably better I don't know.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I'm pretty sure otters will bite people.

What do people do with pickled pigs feet?  Eat them out of the jar?  Cook them?  Broil or boil or bake or fry or grill them?


Okay, I just asked my ultra-redneck Dad, and he says he's only ever seen people "gnaw on 'em straight outta the jar".
 
