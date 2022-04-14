 Skip to content
(Lexington Herald Leader)   Happy Payday to you. Happy Payday to you. Happy Payday, dear worker. Happy Payday to you   (kentucky.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A day later after he arrived for work, he was called into a meeting with two superiors, who "confronted and criticized" him for how he reacted to the birthday party he did not want, according to the lawsuit. This caused him to have another panic attack.

That personality type--the one that literally cannot admit a mistake and always externalizes blame--is the worst possible type of person to have in management, yet is the most likely to get there at poorly-run companies.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lowball on the award
 
goodncold
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was a KY company.  I would be anxious too about unwanted surprises.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"If you give me a birthday party, I'll have a panic attack"
*Gives birthday party*
*Has panic attack*

...

*Surprised Pikachu*
It's almost as if the basic concept of cause and effect has been classified as a state secret or something.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

goodncold: It was a KY company.  I would be anxious too about unwanted surprises.


Relax. Or it'll hurt.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seriously though, why do people try to pull out an introvert into a situation they don't want instead of telling extroverts to shut up and make the situation more bearable for the introvert?

Is it because the introvert wishes no conflict and they kowtow to keep the peace or because no one wants to stand up to the extrovert?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We had the "Birthday List." Every month a list was posted with the birthdays, no year, of all the olds. When the list was sent to people (2) to post it did have the years, we were supposed to make a new one with clip art and shiat.

There was also the Anniversary List.

"They're only that old but have worked here that long? Explains a lot."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: Seriously though, why do people try to pull out an introvert into a situation they don't want instead of telling extroverts to shut up and make the situation more bearable for the introvert?

Is it because the introvert wishes no conflict and they kowtow to keep the peace or because no one wants to stand up to the extrovert?


Yes, let's blame the person who made his wishes clearly known, had those wishes violated, got upset by this, and was fired for it.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: Seriously though, why do people try to pull out an introvert into a situation they don't want instead of telling extroverts to shut up and make the situation more bearable for the introvert?

Is it because the introvert wishes no conflict and they kowtow to keep the peace or because no one wants to stand up to the extrovert?


Probably because extroverts don't understand everyone is not like them.
They believe the person is just shy and needs to drawn out of their shell and they will be happy.
They don't realize they are just causing more damage and dread at the site of them.
Either that or they are psychopaths.

I vote psychopath.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Grand_Theft_Audio: Seriously though, why do people try to pull out an introvert into a situation they don't want instead of telling extroverts to shut up and make the situation more bearable for the introvert?

Is it because the introvert wishes no conflict and they kowtow to keep the peace or because no one wants to stand up to the extrovert?

Yes, let's blame the person who made his wishes clearly known, had those wishes violated, got upset by this, and was fired for it.


Never said I was, foo.

My remark was a rhetorical statement and not a blaming of the victim.

/don't know if your comment is a snark or pointed at me for not reading the room right
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's interesting that the company is trying to justify their behavior, but in their personal lives if someone did something to them that they had said not to do, they would not be happy.
 
alienated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Auntie Ellen died about a week before my birthday. I asked really nice about ignoring my day as I wasn't in the mood. The dickhead owner always had to make a big show of things so I had to be there for the candle thing, but I refused to blow them out and let everyone else eat the farking cake. To this day I still say " fark you , Hamid , you asshole" , 3 times a year.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

goodncold: It was a KY company.  I would be anxious too about unwanted surprises.


I'd start wearing union suits with flap seats.  But that's just me.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I live in that area. I've heard a few horror stories about the management in that place. I wasn't aware it was big enough to have that much money.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The meek shall inherit.
Who knew there was money in being a total wussbag?
It ain't easy being White.
 
alienated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 400x544]


You never , *ever* , disappoint.
 
amb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I also would not like a birthday party at work. I don't like those kind of social situations, and they stress me out. It takes a lot of energy out of me. Bizarrely, for a work meeting it isn't as bad, even if I am presenting to the CEO. For work parties, I go out of obligation, but usually will leave as quickly as is polite. Heck, that is for any parties where I don't have a lot friends there. In college I suffered through parties for the beer.

The ones who insisted on throwing the party just wanted cake at work, and didn't care about the person. If they cared at all, they would have respected the request.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
worfs birthday
Youtube aQiz7gg2KMI
 
Tabletop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's a not insignificant religious denomination that doesn't celebrate birthdays. Any company forcing a birthday celebration on anyone is begging to hand out free money.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: We had the "Birthday List." Every month a list was posted with the birthdays, no year, of all the olds. When the list was sent to people (2) to post it did have the years, we were supposed to make a new one with clip art and shiat.

There was also the Anniversary List.

"They're only that old but have worked here that long? Explains a lot."


They started doin that at my company (Birthdays were made public on the internal employee website). I emailed the HR lady and told her I did not want my borthday made public.  Apparently, others did the same. Within a few days, birthdays were no longer public.

I go to the office to work. I keep my private life separate from my work life. I don't appreciate it when work decides to do things like that.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Management accused victim of "workplace violence," but there was nothing about that in the story. Did management just make that up?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When the company threw him a lunchtime party against his wishes, it triggered a panic attack and he left abruptly to spend his break in his car. . .

From his manager: "My employees de-escalated the situation to get the plaintiff out of the building as quickly as possible while removing his access to the building, alerting me and sending out security reminders to ensure he could not access the building, which is exactly what they were supposed to do," Brazil told Link NKY. "As an employer who puts our employee safety first, we have a zero-tolerance policy and we stand by our decision to terminate the plaintiff for his violation of our workplace violence policy."

From his lawyer: "More than the financial award, I believe (he) was so happy and relieved that the jury recognized that he was not some violent and menacing person and that it was not okay for Gravity Diagnostics to just assume that he was without any evidence to support those misconceptions."

Reading between the lines here, I'm guessing he didn't just sheepishly run to his car when the cake came out.  I'd guess the employee had an explosive episode in between, and the company read that as the employee being violent.  The jury ultimately sided with the employee, which is fine, but I'd bet dollars that there was an intervening part of the story that TFA just completely omits.
 
alienated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [YouTube video: worfs birthday]


You also never disappoint. May you have a peaceful Ramadan.
 
