Drew Mathews Banned
14
•       •       •

Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College Cop Was Secretly a Racist, Anti-Homeless Reddit Troll for Years

I'm assuming it was the "Reddit Troll" part that was the secret.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Doxxing, even of a scumbag, is not something anyone should be proud of.

In 3 years, YOUR positions may be out of favor. Will you support the witch hunt when YOU are the target?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Say Goodbye to your job.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This just in: cops are racist assholes
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's the over/under on the number of days before Lolo Bobo gets a photo-op with this kunckle-dragger? I bet we see one by Monday.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, nice resume if he's looking to be hired by an actual police department.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Doxxing, even of a scumbag, is not something anyone should be proud of.

In 3 years, YOUR positions may be out of favor. Will you support the witch hunt when YOU are the target?


You sound like a Mean Girl.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to work for the Univ. of Colorado Police Dept. so I'm.....not getting a kick.  What a jerk.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zgrizz: In 3 years, YOUR positions may be out of favor. Will you support the witch hunt when YOU are the target?


listen, poindexter. a racist piace of shiat found out actions have consequences. if i'm a racist piece of shiat too, then damn right i should be a target.

does that clarify things for you?

/bootlicker
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The u/BocoRam18 account has since been deleted."

That'll teach him.

Now this officer can go back to blackmailing anonymous street connects or parolee's into assaulting or murdering homeless people they way they always have.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If mediocre was a picture:
video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The face that launched a thousand punches
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Doxxing, even of a scumbag, is not something anyone should be proud of.

In 3 years, YOUR positions may be out of favor. Will you support the witch hunt when YOU are the target?


Identifying is not "doxxing". I didn't see anywhere here (or in the link) that anyone disclosed his home address or phone number. They identified a racist pig who had no business with a badge let alone a place in society. Tough cookies if this pig thought the citizenry or the Boulder PD brass would protect him somehow.

If you can't say something publicly without obscuring your own identity, it's probably something that you know is vile and inappropriate in the first place. This little piggy got found out. Fark him.
 
