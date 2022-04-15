 Skip to content
(KCBY Coos Bay)   In-n-Stuck   (kcby.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farkers:  "Whatever.  ______________ has better burgers anyway."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thank goodness he was spared from ordering one of their shiatty burgers and those nasty fries.

/Whatever, Culver's has better burgers anyway.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hmm... Thats odd, subby's stepsister is stuck too.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On the bumper of every lowered mini truck at my high school...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did the Secret Menu survive?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Thank goodness he was spared from ordering one of their shiatty burgers and those nasty fries.

/Whatever, Culver's has better burgers anyway.


Culver's isn't exactly a big player out West. Just like In-N-Out isn't a big player in the Midwest and East.

Closest Culver's to Oregon are the 3 in Idaho or the ones in Utah.

And while I rave about the Double-Double (Animal Style, spread & grilled onions only), I agree that their fries are, at best, sub-par.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Thank goodness he was spared from ordering one of their shiatty burgers and those nasty fries.

/Whatever, Culver's has better burgers anyway.


I don't like the texture of their fries, but they taste good.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

8 inches: Farkers:  "Whatever.  ______________ has better burgers anyway."

Whatever. Oregon has better pizza anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The iconic burger sign

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Thank goodness he was spared from ordering one of their shiatty burgers and those nasty fries.

/Whatever, Culver's has better burgers anyway.

I don't like the texture of their fries, but they taste good.


They absolutely do not. They are quite possibly the worst fast food fry in existence, probably because they can't be bothered to soak them in water or double fry them, which is why they taste like congealed tubes of corn starch.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
