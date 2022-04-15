 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   Having stage 4 colon cancer and driving on icy roads for a chemo appointment might sound like the worst kind of day, at least until a freight train became involved   (kbzk.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, 2009 albums, Automobile, Cancer, community support, Columbus man, emergency brake, Napa Auto Parts, intersection of East Pike Avenue  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2022 at 7:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Like the poor guy wasn't short on time to begin with, yeesh.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy auditioning for the Final Destination reboot?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stage 4 colon cancer? He'll probably regret surviving the train accident.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Stage 4 colon cancer? He'll probably regret surviving the train accident.


This. I'm pretty sure if I were at that point, I'd just let the train hit me.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Stage 4 colon cancer? He'll probably regret surviving the train accident.

This. I'm pretty sure if I were at that point, I'd just let the train hit me.


family member has stage four cancer  (throat / lung / liver).  he's staying positive despite the terminality of the situation.  Trying to get his affairs in order before the time comes.   No one really knows how they'll react when it happens to you!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Columbus man survives after getting hit by train

Cancer's a biatch
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sounds like a David Allan Coe song.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phedex: Kit Fister: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Stage 4 colon cancer? He'll probably regret surviving the train accident.

This. I'm pretty sure if I were at that point, I'd just let the train hit me.

family member has stage four cancer  (throat / lung / liver).  he's staying positive despite the terminality of the situation.  Trying to get his affairs in order before the time comes.   No one really knows how they'll react when it happens to you!


Fair. I've already come to terms with it, and just want it over already and i'm not even terminally ill.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phedex: Kit Fister: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Stage 4 colon cancer? He'll probably regret surviving the train accident.

This. I'm pretty sure if I were at that point, I'd just let the train hit me.

family member has stage four cancer  (throat / lung / liver).  he's staying positive despite the terminality of the situation.  Trying to get his affairs in order before the time comes.   No one really knows how they'll react when it happens to you!


My dad's been living with stage 4 colon/liver/lung cancer for 18 months now.  He also managed to survive a near-death experience with COVID in November 2020.  Honestly at this point someone's decided that nothing is going to kill him.
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did a blimp crash down on him, too?

//Goodyear?
//No, the worst.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like that train wrecked him.
 
KB202
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Sounds like a David Allan Coe song.


There's nothin about Momma, or gettin drunk...
 
KB202
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Stage 4 colon cancer? He'll probably regret surviving the train accident.


Maybe, at the very end. But with all of the advances in the last fifty years, and the RNA advances in the last twenty, I would hold on to every possible day, just in case.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
trains are sneaky...one hit me in 1980, i never heard it..!

/in a 1968 ford with a 390ci and no muffler.
//the car was SO loud they a trai...oh, you get it.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.