(ABC Action News)   Firefighter with stage 4 lung cancer denied benefits by county because it's her "personal" problem   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an odd system you all put up with. You really should change it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Firefighters perform an essential function, an essential service to our community. We owe them a societal debt to make sure we're taking care of them when they get sick, in the way that Christina has,"
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool, everyone will fly thin red line flags in support, and they'll praise themselves for being a community that comes together

F*ck Polk county
Pasco county too
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anybody ever suffer from a non-personal health problem?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: It's cool, everyone will fly thin red line flags in support, and they'll praise themselves for being a community that comes together

F*ck Polk county
Pasco county too


You're very familiar with both of those counties huh?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wish her luck.

The FDNY firefighters that got illnesses due to their work during 9/11 had to fight in court for years to get the benefits they deserved.

And even then it wasn't as much as it should have been.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought maybe the "personal" designation was because she'd been a smoker.

Another article makes that more clear. She didn't smoke. She just missed the cutoff date.

That's just cold. Firefighters are at huge risk for all kinds of cancers (my cousin is a firefighter and has stage 4 cancer also) and the least we can do is cover their medical expenses.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Firefighters perform an essential function, an essential service to our community. We owe them a societal debt to make sure we're taking care of them when they get sick, in the way that Christina has,"
[media.vanityfair.com image 850x477]


That guy makes me want to punch turtles when I see them now. Which sucks, because I really love turtles. Putrid sack of salted dicks.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's it. Time to burn this whole country to the ground.
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember kids: Real "Patriot" Christian 'Murrcans only care about kids, values, military, and first responders as a form of cosplay.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
god i hate this place.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The fact that people think this is uncommon isn't surprising. It's so common that Arkansas of all places passed a law to keep municipalities from doing this in 2020
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: The fact that people think this is uncommon isn't surprising. It's so common that Arkansas of all places passed a law to keep municipalities from doing this in 2020


I didn't know that but I'm really not surprised. Polk County isn't far from here and I'm just dying of like twelve thinks. Granted most of them aren't occupational but can't afford coverage. The US is boned.
 
dletter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I wish her luck.

The FDNY firefighters that got illnesses due to their work during 9/11 had to fight in court for years to get the benefits they deserved.

And even then it wasn't as much as it should have been.


and only because a late night TV host made it basically his passion to get done.

Don't know what TV host is going to step up for her.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: Anybody ever suffer from a non-personal health problem?


Crabs?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I wish her luck.

The FDNY firefighters that got illnesses due to their work during 9/11 had to fight in court for years to get the benefits they deserved.

And even then it wasn't as much as it should have been.


This is just for treatment.  Wtf insurance not paying because it's personal?  I thought all that preexisting shiat was gone with Obama care.  It's the only part of it I actually liked because if you have a life long illness and you lose insurance for any reason your a dead man... or woman
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is why ppl go nuts and shoot ppl.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Welcome to Florida.
 
Confoundit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Noticed this.after visiting the link someone posted above:
This isn't the first firefighter they've done this to.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Confoundit: Noticed this.after visiting the link someone posted above:
This isn't the first firefighter they've done this to.


Notice how St Pete is the only same place in that article?   Well the Trumpers are moving in with their damn flags everywhere.  It's like they didn't research the area at all before plunking money down on a house.  This place is gonna be shiat in a decade.
 
