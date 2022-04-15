 Skip to content
(Metro)   How did Jesus die? He died from a dislocated shoulder caused by carrying the cross, not from being hung up on it. At least according to this priest   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Unlikely, Jesus, Reverend Prof Patrick Pullicino, Shroud of Turin, Crucifixion of Jesus, subclavian artery, axillary artery, Common carotid artery, right hand  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm sure at the very least, being crucified didn't help.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought he got sucked into the mechanical chicken separator working third shift at the Tyson plant?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
By studying the shroud of Turin

* walks away shaking head*
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He died from the unbearable weight of being imaginary.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'Orribly
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Isn't the whole point that he didn't die? They're all convinced he's still helping them throw touchdown passes at high school football games.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baka-san: By studying the shroud of Turin

* walks away shaking head*


So you don't want to read my essay on how Jesus died based on my study of his appearance on toast?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Clearly, he died baked.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He still died crossed
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

propasaurus: He died from the unbearable weight of being imaginary.


I don't think he was imaginary. The Bible says he really only had a few loyal followers so he was probably not a big deal during his time. And apparently there were a lot of these guys walking around Jerusalem at the time. Now whether or not he did all those miracles is obviously up for debate (probably not).
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cancel Easter, they found the body.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That explains that scene in Mel Gibson's movie where Jesus is carrying the cross and the people are yelling "lift with your legs, oh Lord. Lift with your legs."
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well that changes EVERYTHING. Let's start worshipping chiropraktors.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My nephew went to a christian preschool simply because it was close and convenient. He thought that Jesus died on the crosswalk. At least it taught him to look both ways before crossing.
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I figured he dies because of the stabbing... " And another took a spear, and thrust it into His side, and out came water and blood".  Sounds like they also got his Dasani.
 
clovercat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa's mustache or is it Groucho's?

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about we tie him to a cross, nail stakes through his hands and feet, and then leave him there for days languishing in the farking sun and heat without food or water.

Yeah, I'm sure it's gonna be a 'dislocated shoulder' that'll be the reason why he dies...Asshole.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think that the real question is why is ham such a popular option for a holiday celebrating the death and resurrection of a Jewish Rabbi?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
no evidence for the authenticity of the shroud of Turin..

Shroud of Turin subsequently used as evidence to support religion.

*sigh*
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think we have a new poster child for Garbage In, Garbage Out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jesus walks into a hotel and hands the innkeeper 3 nails...
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why is Jesus no longer able to walk on water?
His feet are holy!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know how this one farking died? He got so sick of the endless British tabloid shiat infecting Fark that he laid his head on a railroad track just as the 540 to New Haven came through.
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: You know how this one farking died? He got so sick of the endless British tabloid shiat infecting Fark that he laid his head on a railroad track just as the 540 to New Haven came through.


Gee, I would have guessed Snu Snu.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bootleg: baka-san: By studying the shroud of Turin

* walks away shaking head*

So you don't want to read my essay on how Jesus died based on my study of his appearance on toast?
[Fark user image image 201x250]
/Clearly, he died baked.


First he got baked, then died toasted.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reverend Professor sounds like a bullshiat title bestowed upon the uncle of an African warlord.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheEdibleSnuggie: How about we tie him to a cross, nail stakes through his hands and feet, and then leave him there for days languishing in the farking sun and heat without food or water.


Well the good news is that I don't care about my shoulder anymore....
 
Bslim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know dude was all kinds of swolle and shiat

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

propasaurus: He died from the unbearable weight of being imaginary.


Um, ok. There are historical records that he did indeed exist. The whole "Son of God" thing is debatable but his existence isn't.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Isn't the whole point that he didn't die? They're all convinced he's still helping them throw touchdown passes at high school football games.


I'm going to pray for you.
 
gyruss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: You know how this one farking died? He got so sick of the endless British tabloid shiat infecting Fark that he laid his head on a railroad track just as the 540 to New Haven came through.


Not everything that comes out of the UK is tabloid trash.   Let your soul be uplifted on this solemn day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: I know dude was all kinds of swolle and shiat

[pbs.twimg.com image 354x354]


Is he eating a gopher?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mr. deity,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dzuxyq3ltls
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Well that changes EVERYTHING. Let's start worshipping chiropraktors.


Gyro wrappers?
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ray Comfort on the Banana, in context [HQ]
Youtube BXLqDGL1FSg


Gotta love the "evidence" that some christians will come up with to try and prove their particular brand of mythology is the one true myth.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jesus played hockey for years but quit because he was tired of getting nailed to the boards
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jesus was quite the ladies man.  He was going like this [spreads arms as wide as possible]
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: propasaurus: He died from the unbearable weight of being imaginary.

I don't think he was imaginary. The Bible says he really only had a few loyal followers so he was probably not a big deal during his time. And apparently there were a lot of these guys walking around Jerusalem at the time. Now whether or not he did all those miracles is obviously up for debate (probably not).


It's iffy. If he were crucified by the Romans, especially by being nailed up instead of just tied, there should be records. An empire requires a lot of bureaucracy, and they kept detailed records. They also really weren't going to damage a perfectly good, reusable crucifix for just anyone, and they'd have some explaining to do.

There don't seem to be any records of how they'd used up a crucifix on some dude, why they took him down at all, or a requisition form for "crucifix, one, for the purpose of slow death and indefinite threat display", or "very large nails, three, for the purpose of hammering through civilians".
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The priest might be kind of right.

Compared to a typical crucifixion, its generally agreed that Jesus died on the quicker side. The way crucifixion kills is that hanging like that puts a ton of pressure on your respiratory system and you can't breath. The victim has to pull himself up (against the nails in his wrists) to take a breath. That lasts typically until he's exhausted and can't do it anymore.

If Jesus' shoulder was dislocated, he wouldn't have been able to pull himself up as easily, which may explain his shorter death.

There was also some medical significance to the water that came out of his side when speared, but I can't remember what that was now.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DeadGeek: I think that the real question is why is ham such a popular option for a holiday celebrating the death and resurrection of a Jewish Rabbi?


Why do Catholics have crackers and wine on Sunday morning?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Crucifixion's a doddle.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good Friday:  Jesus gets nailed up on some scaffolding like a Walmart Halloween decoration then put in a dug out cave in a hillside.  Maybe dead, maybe not.  Probably dead.

Easter:  Zombie Jesus escapes his eternal(three day) tomb in search of the brains of unbelievers.

/at least that's what my nieces
 
