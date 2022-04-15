 Skip to content
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that was some fine police work!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth deal gone south, err, north
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Damn, that was some fine police work!


Those officers sure put in some legwork.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Darth_Lukecash: Damn, that was some fine police work!

Those officers sure put in some legwork.


I think the hospital staff that did the actual legwork.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You picked a fine time to leave me, shot heel.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two .45s to the legs and still walking? Have to admit, I'm impressed.
I doubt I could manage much more than a 9mm...well .380....actually a .22.....okay, a paintball round and I might need an ambulance.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Two .45s to the legs and still walking? Have to admit, I'm impressed.
I doubt I could manage much more than a 9mm...well .380....actually a .22.....okay, a paintball round and I might need an ambulance.


Err - yeah.  .45?  In each leg?  And you're walking?  Man you'd have to be pretty farked up to do much but lie there and thrash around some and make noise unless those were both grazes.  Even then owowittyfarkingow but I'd buy walking if you had to.  Center of leg mass ACP rounds to each leg and they're walking?  Put one in their damn head before they try to feast on your brains, 'cause something's not right here
 
