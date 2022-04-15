 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Racist landlords in our America? New data shows who, exactly, got evicted the most during the Covid pandemic   (motherjones.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Systemic.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Prose and Cons - SNL
Youtube 6iCbK3ooekU


/Obligatory
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But, economic anxiety guize!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A private equity firm is buying our rental house. So you gotta go.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean, either pay your rent or GTFO?

Pretty sure the government would kick me out as well if I stopped paying the local school district their protection money each month.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You would be surprised how decently decent people act when  you treat them like humans. Deals were made with all my tenants who got hit. Back rent was turned into a loan. EVERY single case I had has either paid that loan back or is almost done.

We are all in the shiatebox, so let's try and play nice.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damn it. One of these days it's going to be rich white people.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People that cannot afford their rents?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: You would be surprised how decently decent people act when  you treat them like humans. Deals were made with all my tenants who got hit. Back rent was turned into a loan. EVERY single case I had has either paid that loan back or is almost done.

We are all in the shiatebox, so let's try and play nice.

We are all in the shiatebox, so let's try and play nice.


You.
You I like.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You can't own property, man.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I mean, either pay your rent or GTFO?

Pretty sure the government would kick me out as well if I stopped paying the local school district their protection money each month.


it's almost like you're deliberately hypersimplifying a massive systemic issue in order to say "I don't really care about racism because i'm white, so it doesn't affect me"
 
genner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So I assume it was mostly Asian's since the graph only used the very helpful term "minorities".
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
this comes as no surprise.

Flushing It All Away: I mean, either pay your rent or GTFO?

Pretty sure the government would kick me out as well if I stopped paying the local school district their protection money each month.


depends on your race. there was a time when renters were allowed to avoid rent if they lost their job. but by all means, pretend the world revolves around your privileged ass.
you know how I can tell you are an over privileged, under educated piece of shiat? you just told me without actually telling me.
prick.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Black people are paid less than white people (thus are more likely to be unable to pay rent), are more likely to be ignored by doctors (making them more likely to face later medical debt - the main cause of bankruptcy in our broken system), face a court system that's insanely stacked against them, face cops who are eager to throw them out, and have to deal with the fact that many landlords are old, racist white guys... and that's all without even getting into redlining and gentrification, which are both bullshiat policies that are still depressingly common.

So yeah, this isn't a one-factor problem. Systemic racism is exactly that, and we're not going to fix it with "this one weird trick", it's going to take an actual societal effort.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"No, you see, those people are just predisposed towards eviction".
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chucknasty: this comes as no surprise.

Flushing It All Away: I mean, either pay your rent or GTFO?

Pretty sure the government would kick me out as well if I stopped paying the local school district their protection money each month.

depends on your race. there was a time when renters were allowed to avoid rent if they lost their job. but by all means, pretend the world revolves around your privileged ass.
you know how I can tell you are an over privileged, under educated piece of shiat? you just told me without actually telling me.
prick.


Can you tell me how many people were evicted that paid their rent on time and in full each month?

There seems to be a pretty straightforward answer here on how to avoid these kinds of situations.

But, alas, having zero expectation of any consequences when people fail to live up to their side of the agreement they voluntarily entered in to seems to be en vogue these days.
 
Cephelo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One weird trick to avoid eviction!

LANDLORDS DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW THIS BUT THEY CAN'T STOP YOU!!1!

GUARANTEED TO WORK!


Pay your rent.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is the result of not allowing people to live a normal life. So we have one guy, who was making a good living, and then the government stopped that. So explain to me how Arturo Ruiz evicting Gabriel Guzman is racist.
 
vrax
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Umm... Obviously?  Duh?  No shiat?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

trerro: Black people are paid less than white people (thus are more likely to be unable to pay rent), are more likely to be ignored by doctors (making them more likely to face later medical debt - the main cause of bankruptcy in our broken system), face a court system that's insanely stacked against them, face cops who are eager to throw them out, and have to deal with the fact that many landlords are old, racist white guys... and that's all without even getting into redlining and gentrification, which are both bullshiat policies that are still depressingly common.

So yeah, this isn't a one-factor problem. Systemic racism is exactly that, and we're not going to fix it with "this one weird trick", it's going to take an actual societal effort.

So yeah, this isn't a one-factor problem. Systemic racism is exactly that, and we're not going to fix it with "this one weird trick", it's going to take an actual societal effort.


The headline also assumed that non-racist judges were equally willing to evict all races, but the landlords were only willing to evict minority ones.  I'd be curious just how easy this is to hide with "red line dockets" that sent "certain areas" to the same judge, likely used to rubber stamping evictions.

Expect things screwed up all the way down.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In a real First World Country...such blatantly illegal behavior would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

/ in a real First World Country
 
Tabletop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think it's hilarious they're referring to the end of lease agreements as "lockouts" and trying to make that seem like an eviction.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Racist America in my racist America? It's more racist than you think......
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: "No, you see, those people are just predisposed towards eviction".


They're among the most downtrodden, disenfranchised, and lowly employed, thus guaranteeing that they don't have the monetary resources and stability to ensure that they can keep up with the rent, and are also the most likely to be targeted systemically, so...yes?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I think it's hilarious they're referring to the end of lease agreements as "lockouts" and trying to make that seem like an eviction.


It's amazing to me that people who sign 12 month leases actually believe they are somehow owed more than that 12 months.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chucknasty: this comes as no surprise.

Flushing It All Away: I mean, either pay your rent or GTFO?

Pretty sure the government would kick me out as well if I stopped paying the local school district their protection money each month.

depends on your race. there was a time when renters were allowed to avoid rent if they lost their job. but by all means, pretend the world revolves around your privileged ass.
you know how I can tell you are an over privileged, under educated piece of shiat? you just told me without actually telling me.
prick.


So you would be okay if your boss said that things were tight and that he wanted you to keep working, but he wouldn't pay you for a year or until things get better?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

madgonad: chucknasty: this comes as no surprise.

Flushing It All Away: I mean, either pay your rent or GTFO?

Pretty sure the government would kick me out as well if I stopped paying the local school district their protection money each month.

depends on your race. there was a time when renters were allowed to avoid rent if they lost their job. but by all means, pretend the world revolves around your privileged ass.
you know how I can tell you are an over privileged, under educated piece of shiat? you just told me without actually telling me.
prick.

So you would be okay if your boss said that things were tight and that he wanted you to keep working, but he wouldn't pay you for a year or until things get better?


lmao. landlords don't work.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

replacementcool: madgonad: chucknasty: this comes as no surprise.

Flushing It All Away: I mean, either pay your rent or GTFO?

Pretty sure the government would kick me out as well if I stopped paying the local school district their protection money each month.

depends on your race. there was a time when renters were allowed to avoid rent if they lost their job. but by all means, pretend the world revolves around your privileged ass.
you know how I can tell you are an over privileged, under educated piece of shiat? you just told me without actually telling me.
prick.

So you would be okay if your boss said that things were tight and that he wanted you to keep working, but he wouldn't pay you for a year or until things get better?

lmao. landlords don't work.


It good to see people like you justifying the double standard in real time.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Won't someone please think of the poor racist landlords???
 
replacementcool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: replacementcool: madgonad: chucknasty: this comes as no surprise.

Flushing It All Away: I mean, either pay your rent or GTFO?

Pretty sure the government would kick me out as well if I stopped paying the local school district their protection money each month.

depends on your race. there was a time when renters were allowed to avoid rent if they lost their job. but by all means, pretend the world revolves around your privileged ass.
you know how I can tell you are an over privileged, under educated piece of shiat? you just told me without actually telling me.
prick.

So you would be okay if your boss said that things were tight and that he wanted you to keep working, but he wouldn't pay you for a year or until things get better?

lmao. landlords don't work.

It good to see people like you justifying the double standard in real time.


it's nicer to see people like you not bothering with dog whistles.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: People that cannot afford their rents?


Isn't there a trans rights thread you should be sh*tting in somewhere?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cephelo: One weird trick to avoid eviction!

LANDLORDS DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW THIS BUT THEY CAN'T STOP YOU!!1!

GUARANTEED TO WORK!


Pay your rent.


With what money?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nothing like a landlord thread to bring out all the piece of sh*t "live within your means" assholes. You people have no f*cking clue. None.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

austerity101: Cephelo: One weird trick to avoid eviction!

LANDLORDS DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW THIS BUT THEY CAN'T STOP YOU!!1!

GUARANTEED TO WORK!


Pay your rent.

With what money?


Thats racist
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This is the result of not allowing people to live a normal life. So we have one guy, who was making a good living, and then the government stopped that. So explain to me how Arturo Ruiz evicting Gabriel Guzman is racist.


You think Democrats are hypocrites for being for abortion rights and against the death penalty.

Your opinion is worthless.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

trerro: Black people are paid less than white people (thus are more likely to be unable to pay rent), are more likely to be ignored by doctors (making them more likely to face later medical debt - the main cause of bankruptcy in our broken system), face a court system that's insanely stacked against them, face cops who are eager to throw them out, and have to deal with the fact that many landlords are old, racist white guys... and that's all without even getting into redlining and gentrification, which are both bullshiat policies that are still depressingly common.

So yeah, this isn't a one-factor problem. Systemic racism is exactly that, and we're not going to fix it with "this one weird trick", it's going to take an actual societal effort.

So yeah, this isn't a one-factor problem. Systemic racism is exactly that, and we're not going to fix it with "this one weird trick", it's going to take an actual societal effort.


This is what I was thinking too.  To say that it is "racist" doesn't go anywhere near far enough to explain the situation.

This is systemic.  It is part of a broken system that was purposely stacked against people for racist reasons.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: Cephelo: One weird trick to avoid eviction!

LANDLORDS DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW THIS BUT THEY CAN'T STOP YOU!!1!

GUARANTEED TO WORK!


Pay your rent.

With what money?


You might be shocked by this, but a bunch of people chose to not pay their rent due to the eviction moratorium even though they worked all the way through it. It would mean they would have to move when it was over, but a couple years free rent is too good to pass up.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: trerro: Black people are paid less than white people (thus are more likely to be unable to pay rent), are more likely to be ignored by doctors (making them more likely to face later medical debt - the main cause of bankruptcy in our broken system), face a court system that's insanely stacked against them, face cops who are eager to throw them out, and have to deal with the fact that many landlords are old, racist white guys... and that's all without even getting into redlining and gentrification, which are both bullshiat policies that are still depressingly common.

So yeah, this isn't a one-factor problem. Systemic racism is exactly that, and we're not going to fix it with "this one weird trick", it's going to take an actual societal effort.

This is what I was thinking too.  To say that it is "racist" doesn't go anywhere near far enough to explain the situation.

This is systemic.  It is part of a broken system that was purposely stacked against people for racist reasons.


A lot of white people don't get that. They think when Black people say something is racist, they mean exclusively at the "point of sale," so to speak. But Black people generally don't use the word "racist" only to mean individual interactions, but also systemic inequality.

If something being done is racist anywhere along the way of the processes of the system, it is racist.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

madgonad: austerity101: Cephelo: One weird trick to avoid eviction!

LANDLORDS DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW THIS BUT THEY CAN'T STOP YOU!!1!

GUARANTEED TO WORK!


Pay your rent.

With what money?

You might be shocked by this, but a bunch of people chose to not pay their rent due to the eviction moratorium even though they worked all the way through it. It would mean they would have to move when it was over, but a couple years free rent is too good to pass up.


let me guess, welfare queens are real too? and the migrant caravans? they're coming right for us?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: Nothing like a landlord thread to bring out all the piece of sh*t "live within your means" assholes. You people have no f*cking clue. None.


When I was young and poor I had three roommates. Apparently everyone is now entitled to their own place in a nice neighborhood and they don't want to pay very much for it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had to boot some black southside muthafarker during the pandemic, from one of my mom's buildings.  Dude would come home and blast music after work, all the other residents would complain.
/I'm also black, but us westsiders don't get along with southsiders in Chicago, so I might have let my bias come in.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

replacementcool: madgonad: austerity101: Cephelo: One weird trick to avoid eviction!

LANDLORDS DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW THIS BUT THEY CAN'T STOP YOU!!1!

GUARANTEED TO WORK!


Pay your rent.

With what money?

You might be shocked by this, but a bunch of people chose to not pay their rent due to the eviction moratorium even though they worked all the way through it. It would mean they would have to move when it was over, but a couple years free rent is too good to pass up.

let me guess, welfare queens are real too? and the migrant caravans? they're coming right for us?


Reality. Taking advantage of current law. There are consequences, but a lot of people took advantage. People who wanted to stay where they were OR didn't want to be a dick to their landlord paid their rent.
 
slantsix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: trerro: Black people are paid less than white people (thus are more likely to be unable to pay rent), are more likely to be ignored by doctors (making them more likely to face later medical debt - the main cause of bankruptcy in our broken system), face a court system that's insanely stacked against them, face cops who are eager to throw them out, and have to deal with the fact that many landlords are old, racist white guys... and that's all without even getting into redlining and gentrification, which are both bullshiat policies that are still depressingly common.

So yeah, this isn't a one-factor problem. Systemic racism is exactly that, and we're not going to fix it with "this one weird trick", it's going to take an actual societal effort.

This is what I was thinking too.  To say that it is "racist" doesn't go anywhere near far enough to explain the situation.

This is systemic.  It is part of a broken system that was purposely stacked against people for racist reasons.


You are right.

But none of that happened here. A lease ended without renewal and it's not the landlord's job to find their tenants a new place to live.

I've been called a communist by left-wing Canadians, I'm so lefty left. But to call this one occurrence racist is a real stretch. They weren't even evicted FFS. They didn't renew the lease and this is what happens. Welcome to bring an adult.
 
tell the truth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well now that the guy that thinks people shouldnt have to work if they don't want to is here, this thread should really get good.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I understand wanting to live rent free.

But unless you're willing to lock your landlord in a chest freezer along with anyone that comes looking for them, you're gonna get kicked out.

/Speaking of, I'm moving soon and need to unload a couple chest freezers if anyone wants one cheap.
 
alex10294
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People who didn't pay their rent?

austerity101: Cephelo: One weird trick to avoid eviction!

LANDLORDS DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW THIS BUT THEY CAN'T STOP YOU!!1!

GUARANTEED TO WORK!


Pay your rent.

With what money?


The money you make by doing labor, or conducting business, or money you previously saved from those endeavors.  Or money magically gifted to you by the government that was taken from someone who did those things.  Like everyone.
 
vrax
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: Nothing like a landlord thread to bring out all the piece of sh*t "live within your means" assholes. You people have no f*cking clue. None.


Yeah, my daughter was living within her means, but things are still a bit tight and then she got COVID and had to take over a week off with no pay.  That was enough to make things very tight very quickly.  She lucked out with some help from the state (IIRC that's what it was) for rent relief, but still.  Lots of people are very close to the edge these days and lots have already gone over.  Things aren't all roses out there like many would like to believe.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: Moniker o' Shame: People that cannot afford their rents?

Isn't there a trans rights thread you should be sh*tting in somewhere?


Are they paying their rents?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So to prove racism they go through this long sob story of a Latino getting evicted by a Latino?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh look, a thread full of landlords.
 
