(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Police, ATF recover rocket launcher from man's Seattle home. They better ship that thing to Ukraine ASAP   (kiro7.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know if the rocket launcher actually had a live round in it or was demilled or not before I judge based on the finding of a rocket launcher.

/local military surplus store has a demilled M72 LAW hanging on the wall
//the holes drilled through the launch tube are where they put the screws through to attach it
///and even if it wasn't demilled, without a round it's little more than an empty tube anyway
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm with TWX, and betting it was a empty LAW or AT4 tube. Without the rocket, it's use as a weapon is "Unwieldy club".

/I think it's technically possible to reload
//But it's designed to be a single-use weapon
///So why bother?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always an empty (unreloadable) tube, but ROCKET LAUNCHER draws more clicks.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it had been an actual rocket the fear mongering would be at 11, not just a limp attempt.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wish I had a rocket launcher. Sigh.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle is getting a lot of press here, just sayin'.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I do know that M72 trainers can be reloaded, but I couldn't tell you if the launcher and/or munition casing design are exactly the same as the full live weapon version or not.  It would not surprise me if the trainer was just slightly different to prevent reloadable trainers from being stolen and readily used with live rounds.

Also couldn't tell you if that reloading can be done on-site or if it has to be done at the factory or otherwise with skilled technicians.  I can tell you that if an M72 is prepped to fire and not fired, even returning it to its collapsed state does not re-weatherize it.  Once unsealed it remains unsealed without factory support.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what is the answer to The Question?
Anyone?
There was no mugshot or name.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well the Center of the Universe is there so it kinda makes sense, no?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think that hits the "just obscure enough" sweet spot for Fark.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So, Wiki says the LAW isn't reloadable and the trainer is a separate unit (M190) that uses a separate round (35mm M73 training rocket). It also says the AT4 tube is only built to survive the one launch, so it can't be reloaded either (Training is done with the tube and a 9mm tracer round to simulate firing (Or, apparently, a 20mm tracer that would have been much cooler to fire)). So, I was wrong, and neither actual launcher is reloadable.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Makes sense.  My wife worked at Talley so she had incidental exposure to the M72 program but it wasn't her own program.  She did tell me a funny one, apparently due to Maricopa County clean air laws, during the season when the pollution is higher, the defense contractors had to get formal permission to test, even if the nature of that test wouldn't have contributed much of anything to air quality.  Boeing and others were getting their permits easily but Talley was struggling.  So Talley brought in someone from that agency to do a demo of what their testing actually involved, and as a treat at the end had her launch a trainer rocket.  They never had problems getting their permits approved after that.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Actually, every time I see Shoreline now I think of:

warhistoryonline.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What the launcher may have looked like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

You've got to VERY careful when acquiring surplus stuff, especially any gasmasks. You would be surprised how often something "de-milled" isn't.

/ do not, under any circumstance, use gasmask filters from Russian or you will die.

// seriously. Get any gas mask filter with Cyrillic on it OUT. OF. YOUR. HOME
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
To be fair,
you can buy a gently-used, one-owner M72 LAWS tube on ebay for between $300 and $500 normally...

the fact that they're not posing with the thing suggests the guns might be the real problem
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's a good reason why:

One Crazy Summer - Radio scene
Youtube l-9IOM2O9_c
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was he planning on going to Subway?

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I believe you.

That said, please elaborate. I'd like to know more on the nature of the problems with them.  Asbestos?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I think that hits the "just obscure enough" sweet spot for Fark.


Had to see if it was Bruce Cockburn, since that was awhile ago.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why do we arrest these guys instead of helping them live out their dream/fantasy?    You want to shoot people from a clock tower? We got you covered.  You want to "be a hero" and stop the government from infringing on your rights? Yep.  We got you covered. You want to masturbate to the sight of dead bodies? Weird, but ok... Just Drop them on the front lines in Ukraine.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

This.

Well almost this.  We shouldn't drop our killer criminals on the front lines.  We should drop them behind russian lines. The sacramento gang with the fully auto weapons last week?  Drop them in moscow and let them live their dreams.  Give them belt fed machine guns.

Anybod found with explosives?  Wire them up as a dirty bomb suicide bomber and drop them into st Petersburg.

Of course the criminals will need to be wires with kill charges around their necks so they dont join russia.  But that is no big deal.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thought this was a repeat of the story of huge penis man  .... never mind
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One less gun toting tweaker on the streets.
 
tolallorti
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I believe you.

That said, please elaborate. I'd like to know more on the nature of the problems with them.  Asbestos?


Without any additional info gonna guess  filled with spider egg, and the issue is you have to change and dispose of the old filter when the spider eggs hatch. So old Russian gas mask filters are full of generations of cannabilistic spiders that live half-starved brutal lives amongst their dead siblings and relatives yearning for flesh to sink their teeth into.

Reality based guess: probably toxic or something.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe he had just gone dumpster diving in So-Cal.

https://www.npr.org/2022/04/01/1090178116/rocket-launchers-bazooka-grenade-california-middle-school

(Anytime I see an article about rocket launcher being recovered in the US, I assume it's an empty AT-4/M72. I haven't been wrong yet.)
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I have no idea of the ethnicity of the suspect
//hey, 30th anniversary!
 
