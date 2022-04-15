 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   HA, Ha*cough, cough, cough*...no   (cnn.com) divider line
41
    More: Unlikely, Vaccination, Smallpox, Vaccine, Infectious disease, Immune system, herd immunity, Measles, Infection  
•       •       •

2995 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Apr 2022 at 2:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herd immunity is possible if everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19.

/trying very hard not to laugh
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not while 30% of the population willfully and deliberately rejects all measures to control the virus.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's udderly impossible.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but tribal dipshiattery is practically guaranteed.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, I'm going to have to wait for noted immunologist, Dr. Rand Paul's assessment on this matter.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fail tag resting at home sick with Omicron. The tag is vaccinated...because it's the Fail tag, not the Stupid tag
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That depends on what we consider an acceptable loss of life. If the answer is "Whatever it takes" then sure, we can get to herd immunity.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: I don't know, I'm going to have to wait for noted immunologist, Dr. Rand Paul's assessment on this matter.


I get my advice from patriotMAGA223748 on twitter.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: Herd immunity is possible if everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19.

/trying very hard not to laugh


I always wonder what would have happened if in an ideal world with no antivaxxers, say 80% of people who could get the vaccine did as soon as they were available. Quick herd immunity achieved and very low chance of new variants being generated?

Obviously we missed that chance, if we ever had it. Now we are at the mercy of the virus hoping a new and very lethal variant gets created.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: I don't know, I'm going to have to wait for noted immunologist, Dr. Rand Paul's assessment on this matter.


Are you crazy? Rand Paul is an idiot. Don't trust ANY doctors. Go listen to Joe Rogan and his podcast instead. He'll tell you what to do.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Requiring Covid vaccinations irregardless of bullshait religious exemptions to enter school would be a good start.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The concept of classical herd immunity may not apply to Covid-19," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reinfection is possible within a year, or within a couple months if a new strain with some degree of immune escape pops up.

Vaccines provide real protection against infection for like 8-10 weeks after a booster, after which it wanes.

So... no. We just now have a super-flu that's 10x deadlier, often leaves debilitating effects, and no way to truly stop the damn thing. We'll just be dealing with it (ignoring it) for the rest of our lives most likely.

Get boosters before big waves, wear a goddamn kn95 indoors in public, don't eat out. Enjoy!
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DemonEater: Reinfection is possible within a year, or within a couple months if a new strain with some degree of immune escape pops up.

Vaccines provide real protection against infection for like 8-10 weeks after a booster, after which it wanes.

So... no. We just now have a super-flu that's 10x deadlier, often leaves debilitating effects, and no way to truly stop the damn thing. We'll just be dealing with it (ignoring it) for the rest of our lives most likely.

Get boosters before big waves, wear a goddamn kn95 indoors in public, don't eat out. Enjoy!


The trend is that the virus becomes more contagious but less deadly.  Most who keep on their shots are asymptomatic or suffer mild symptoms.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, science & technology has changed, but, to roll out a really "not long tested" vaccine
in such a short time, with liabilities removed...


Fauci points to measles as an ideal case study in herd immunity.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DemonEater: Reinfection is possible within a year, or within a couple months if a new strain with some degree of immune escape pops up.

Vaccines provide real protection against infection for like 8-10 weeks after a booster, after which it wanes.

So... no. We just now have a super-flu that's 10x deadlier, often leaves debilitating effects, and no way to truly stop the damn thing. We'll just be dealing with it (ignoring it) for the rest of our lives most likely.

Get boosters before big waves, wear a goddamn kn95 indoors in public, don't eat out. Enjoy!


10X deadlier?    is that Fauci math?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Yes, science & technology has changed, but, to roll out a really "not long tested" vaccine
in such a short time, with liabilities removed...


Fauci points to measles as an ideal case study in herd immunity.
[Fark user image image 850x599]


It's almost like science has advanced in 70 years.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, not anymore.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: ToastmasterGeneral: I don't know, I'm going to have to wait for noted immunologist, Dr. Rand Paul's assessment on this matter.

Are you crazy? Rand Paul is an idiot. Don't trust ANY doctors. Go listen to Joe Rogan and his podcast instead. He'll tell you what to do.


Rogan is too busy gargling Paul's drizzle to send you to an authorized ivermectin dealer.
/TN has made ivermectidiot otc from pharmacies
//yeah they special
 
Kryllith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if it gets deadly enough to kill off the unvaccinated...
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Realistically, we could control the virus much better than we are if we required quality masks indoors (none of that cloth shiat, those were a stopgap for two years ago), put merv13 filters in every air handler and turned up the flow (and generally worked on improving airflow in buildings), moved activities outside that could be, made sure sick leave was a thing, funded testing... of course we're doing fark all of that except on an individual basis, and so we're just doomed to waves of sickness forever. Good jorb everybody.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: DemonEater: Reinfection is possible within a year, or within a couple months if a new strain with some degree of immune escape pops up.

Vaccines provide real protection against infection for like 8-10 weeks after a booster, after which it wanes.

So... no. We just now have a super-flu that's 10x deadlier, often leaves debilitating effects, and no way to truly stop the damn thing. We'll just be dealing with it (ignoring it) for the rest of our lives most likely.

Get boosters before big waves, wear a goddamn kn95 indoors in public, don't eat out. Enjoy!

The trend is that the virus becomes more contagious but less deadly.  Most who keep on their shots are asymptomatic or suffer mild symptoms.


That is wishful thinking. Ask Hong Kong how mild their recent Omicron wave was.

There's no rule that viruses automatically become milder over time, and nothing to say that the next variant won't step up toward MERS-like lethality rather than stepping down into 'common cold' territory.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

munko: DemonEater: Reinfection is possible within a year, or within a couple months if a new strain with some degree of immune escape pops up.

Vaccines provide real protection against infection for like 8-10 weeks after a booster, after which it wanes.

So... no. We just now have a super-flu that's 10x deadlier, often leaves debilitating effects, and no way to truly stop the damn thing. We'll just be dealing with it (ignoring it) for the rest of our lives most likely.

Get boosters before big waves, wear a goddamn kn95 indoors in public, don't eat out. Enjoy!

10X deadlier?    is that Fauci math?


Looks like he was lowballing it.

https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-death-rate-us-compared-to-flu-by-age-2020-6?amp
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: p51d007: Yes, science & technology has changed, but, to roll out a really "not long tested" vaccine
in such a short time, with liabilities removed...


Fauci points to measles as an ideal case study in herd immunity.
[Fark user image image 850x599]

It's almost like science has advanced in 70 years.


but not how to arrange events in a sensible manner.

What type of timeline layout is that?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Fart_Machine: DemonEater: Reinfection is possible within a year, or within a couple months if a new strain with some degree of immune escape pops up.

Vaccines provide real protection against infection for like 8-10 weeks after a booster, after which it wanes.

So... no. We just now have a super-flu that's 10x deadlier, often leaves debilitating effects, and no way to truly stop the damn thing. We'll just be dealing with it (ignoring it) for the rest of our lives most likely.

Get boosters before big waves, wear a goddamn kn95 indoors in public, don't eat out. Enjoy!

The trend is that the virus becomes more contagious but less deadly.  Most who keep on their shots are asymptomatic or suffer mild symptoms.

That is wishful thinking. Ask Hong Kong how mild their recent Omicron wave was.

There's no rule that viruses automatically become milder over time, and nothing to say that the next variant won't step up toward MERS-like lethality rather than stepping down into 'common cold' territory.


MERS is far less contagious than Covid simply by virtue of having such a high fatality rate which in terms of adaptive traits means it has to be less deadly to spread.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

p51d007: Yes, science & technology has changed, but, to roll out a really "not long tested" vaccine
in such a short time, with liabilities removed...


Fauci points to measles as an ideal case study in herd immunity.
[Fark user image image 850x599]


I feel we could go over a detailed explanation of how our medical research capabilities have advanced since the 1950s but

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In before some Fox ham head tells the rabble that "sterilizing immunity" means they will be sterilized.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At this point I actually believe I will die from covid.   It may take 5 or 10 more years but I don't see humanity doing anything other than letting it slowly mutate and destroy us over the next decade.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
IIRC herd immunity became mathematically impossible a couple of variants ago.

vaccination/natural immunity rate needed = [(R0 - 1) / R0] / (% vaccine/immunity efficacy)

So for OG Covid with an R0 of maybe 2.5: [(2.5 - 1) / 2.5 / (%90) = 66% -- achievable even with the politicization around the vaccine.

Delta? Had an R0 of 5-7, lets say 6...needs 92% of the population immune assuming 90% efficacy...at 80% efficacy it exceeds 100%, becoming impossible.

Omicron? R0 of 8+ and a vaccine effectiveness of 50%? Forget it.

Unfortunately, it still seems to be more profitable for the vaccine manufacturers to just sell more of their original vaccine than to go through the R&D/regulatory process for an Omicron-specific vaccine sans government aid and public demand.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: ToastmasterGeneral: I don't know, I'm going to have to wait for noted immunologist, Dr. Rand Paul's assessment on this matter.

Are you crazy? Rand Paul is an idiot. Don't trust ANY doctors. Go listen to Joe Rogan and his podcast instead. He'll tell you what to do.


Drink...
More...
Ivermectin?!

A lousy radio ad?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have had both shots and the booster and am now on day 5 of quarantine after feeling sick and testing positive on Monday. Feeling good since yesterday but still testing positive as of this afternoon. There will be no herd immunity.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: DemonEater: Reinfection is possible within a year, or within a couple months if a new strain with some degree of immune escape pops up.

Vaccines provide real protection against infection for like 8-10 weeks after a booster, after which it wanes.

So... no. We just now have a super-flu that's 10x deadlier, often leaves debilitating effects, and no way to truly stop the damn thing. We'll just be dealing with it (ignoring it) for the rest of our lives most likely.

Get boosters before big waves, wear a goddamn kn95 indoors in public, don't eat out. Enjoy!

The trend is that the virus becomes more contagious but less deadly.  Most who keep on their shots are asymptomatic or suffer mild symptoms.


That's the "law of declining virulence" which, while comforting, isn't a law. The currently accepted theory is that it's a bit more complicated than that: https://theconversation.com/will-coronavirus-really-evolve-to-become-less-deadly-153817

Tl;DR; there's no scientific reason to believe the current virus must become less dangerous, but there's also no reason to believe that it must become worse.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nope.

People are just that fucking stupid.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Ivo Shandor: Fart_Machine: DemonEater: Reinfection is possible within a year, or within a couple months if a new strain with some degree of immune escape pops up.

Vaccines provide real protection against infection for like 8-10 weeks after a booster, after which it wanes.

So... no. We just now have a super-flu that's 10x deadlier, often leaves debilitating effects, and no way to truly stop the damn thing. We'll just be dealing with it (ignoring it) for the rest of our lives most likely.

Get boosters before big waves, wear a goddamn kn95 indoors in public, don't eat out. Enjoy!

The trend is that the virus becomes more contagious but less deadly.  Most who keep on their shots are asymptomatic or suffer mild symptoms.

That is wishful thinking. Ask Hong Kong how mild their recent Omicron wave was.

There's no rule that viruses automatically become milder over time, and nothing to say that the next variant won't step up toward MERS-like lethality rather than stepping down into 'common cold' territory.

MERS is far less contagious than Covid simply by virtue of having such a high fatality rate which in terms of adaptive traits means it has to be less deadly to spread.


Most COVID transmission happens in the early phase of the disease, regardless of what happens to the host afterwards.
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

p51d007: Yes, science & technology has changed, but, to roll out a really "not long tested" vaccine
in such a short time, with liabilities removed...


Fauci points to measles as an ideal case study in herd immunity.
[Fark user image image 850x599]


Quit telling lies, liar. The leading vaccines have been exhaustively tested
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: p51d007: Yes, science & technology has changed, but, to roll out a really "not long tested" vaccine
in such a short time, with liabilities removed...


Fauci points to measles as an ideal case study in herd immunity.
[Fark user image image 850x599]

It's almost like science has advanced in 70 years.


Conservative hatred and loathing of science haven't, though
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Fart_Machine: DemonEater: Reinfection is possible within a year, or within a couple months if a new strain with some degree of immune escape pops up.

Vaccines provide real protection against infection for like 8-10 weeks after a booster, after which it wanes.

So... no. We just now have a super-flu that's 10x deadlier, often leaves debilitating effects, and no way to truly stop the damn thing. We'll just be dealing with it (ignoring it) for the rest of our lives most likely.

Get boosters before big waves, wear a goddamn kn95 indoors in public, don't eat out. Enjoy!

The trend is that the virus becomes more contagious but less deadly.  Most who keep on their shots are asymptomatic or suffer mild symptoms.

That's the "law of declining virulence" which, while comforting, isn't a law. The currently accepted theory is that it's a bit more complicated than that: https://theconversation.com/will-coronavirus-really-evolve-to-become-less-deadly-153817

Tl;DR; there's no scientific reason to believe the current virus must become less dangerous, but there's also no reason to believe that it must become worse.


Indeed it is not a law. Rabies and smallpox never evolved to be more kind and gentle. Neither did Rinderpest or .... too many to note. The technical term for believing it must be so is "wishful thinking."
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Herd immunity is possible if everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19.

/trying very hard not to laugh


"If not a vaccine in a nasal spray, Bloom says, why not put monoclonal antibodies in a spray you could take daily before leaving home to prevent transmission of the virus?"

Yeah, that would work. :D

/though, people could be prevented from entering stores etc. before getting the spray. Boy that would piss some people off, which would make it totally awesome.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.