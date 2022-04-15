 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "Today, on Good Friday, we American Christians remember Jesus Christ's death on the cross caused by a society where authoritarian politicians and corrupt religious leaders conspired for power and...uh...hey, look over there: chocolate Easter eggs"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
50
•       •       •

Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.


Obligatory
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And on the third day He rose and rolled back the stone -- and if he saw His shadow there'd be six more weeks of winter...
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All of us serve the same masters, all of us nothin' but slaves
Never forget in the story of Jesus, the hero was killed by the state
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pssh. It's Ramadan here. Can't even find a beer.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.


That is because Paul was a Roman citizen.
If you wanted a Jewish friendly religion then maybe they should have followed someone that knew Jesus when he was alive.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like Good Friday; it's the one day per year when I get to be nice to Christians.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There is an anthology movie called Holidaysthat has this fantastic segment on Easter featuring a sort of pagan Christ-bunny thing that grants eternal life to children but also abducts them to the alternative place where it lives.

Holidays - Easter Bunny Scene (Please read the description)
Youtube ej-oyvQ9vDU
Happy Good Friday all!
All hail bunny Christ!
 
major hatred
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is all a conspiracy because phone book companies were unable to move their old products
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
always look on the bright side of life
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought it was the day a bunny died, and came back to hide all the eggs out of revenge.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I like Good Friday; it's the one day per year when I get to be nice to Christians.


Screaming at them, "your supposed savior died and what do you think is going to happen when he doesn't show up on Sunday? Nevermind, it'll be the same thing as every other year!" is being a type of nice.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this the year he comes back?
 
wademh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
reknew.orgView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I plan on spending the day laying chocolate eggs and subbys'  mom
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Garza and the Supermutants: Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.

That is because Paul was a Roman citizen.
If you wanted a Jewish friendly religion then maybe they should have followed someone that knew Jesus when he was alive.


By the time the first book was written they were all dead. The time when there were originators at the top who knew it was all a scam had passed.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Pssh. It's Ramadan here. Can't even find a beer.


live elsewhere.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Is this the year he comes back?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Garza and the Supermutants: Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.

That is because Paul was a Roman citizen.
If you wanted a Jewish friendly religion then maybe they should have followed someone that knew Jesus when he was alive.


Also being a citizen at that time didn't hardly mean you were white, or ethnically Roman or even close.  You had ex-Syrians, Ethiopians, Persians, assorted steppe tribe types, former Arabs, all sorts of damn people as citizens.  Service = citizenship has a somewhat dramatic effect on the ethnic makeup of a polity, and the Romans were serious about that shiat.  For those that did not want to go that route, you could most certainly 'buy in' with enough money, property etc. and a willingness to pay taxes (unlike the oldschool Romans.)   Assuming Pilate existed, there's fark-all way to know what the hell his ethnicity would come up as
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I left my evangelical church and started attending Episcopal services. One of the first sermons I heard was a warning against pursuing political power. So I kept attending.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Pssh. It's Ramadan here. Can't even find a beer.


Here ya go...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Garza and the Supermutants: Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.

That is because Paul was a Roman citizen.
If you wanted a Jewish friendly religion then maybe they should have followed someone that knew Jesus when he was alive.


This is kinda messed up. Lots of Jews were Roman citizens. Paul was a Jew AND a Roman citizen.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: sinner4ever: Garza and the Supermutants: Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.

That is because Paul was a Roman citizen.
If you wanted a Jewish friendly religion then maybe they should have followed someone that knew Jesus when he was alive.

Also being a citizen at that time didn't hardly mean you were white, or ethnically Roman or even close.  You had ex-Syrians, Ethiopians, Persians, assorted steppe tribe types, former Arabs, all sorts of damn people as citizens.  Service = citizenship has a somewhat dramatic effect on the ethnic makeup of a polity, and the Romans were serious about that shiat.  For those that did not want to go that route, you could most certainly 'buy in' with enough money, property etc. and a willingness to pay taxes (unlike the oldschool Romans.)   Assuming Pilate existed, there's fark-all way to know what the hell his ethnicity would come up as


If you knew his voting tribe you might.
 
freakay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And what's all this latest BS about "Spy Wednesday?"  Nobody in my Catholic family had heard about that and now apparently it's a huge thing to talk about.

I think it's like elf on a shelf.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Could always go back to passover and have the first born of corrupt politicians and religious leaders murdered in the middle of the night.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JammerJim: sinner4ever: Garza and the Supermutants: Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.

That is because Paul was a Roman citizen.
If you wanted a Jewish friendly religion then maybe they should have followed someone that knew Jesus when he was alive.

This is kinda messed up. Lots of Jews were Roman citizens. Paul was a Jew AND a Roman citizen.


And a virulent hater of my there Jews including James the Righteous, brother of Jesus
 
Fissile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah subby, it sure is funny how they miss the point.

"I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ."

--Mahatma Gandhi
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Assuming Pilate existed,


There seems to be some good evidence for that.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JammerJim: sinner4ever: Garza and the Supermutants: Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.

That is because Paul was a Roman citizen.
If you wanted a Jewish friendly religion then maybe they should have followed someone that knew Jesus when he was alive.

This is kinda messed up. Lots of Jews were Roman citizens. Paul was a Jew AND a Roman citizen.


He was also an absolute dickhead.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And that's why we eat chocolate bunnies

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.


As 2000 years ago, the religious people chose an insurrectionist over actual Christian values.
Let's go Barrabas!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can't stop the pagans you can only hope to contain them!

Narrator: They did, indeed, stop the pagans

/But their holy days live on
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've been calling certain evangelicals modern day Pharisees since Falwell sued Larry Flynt.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.


I'm confused, So where the characters in the Bible, yellow, red or black somehow in your opinion?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
South Park: Peter Rabbit
Youtube JsmtDBHfL4w
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

freakay: And what's all this latest BS about "Spy Wednesday?"  Nobody in my Catholic family had heard about that and now apparently it's a huge thing to talk about.

I think it's like elf on a shelf.


It's they day that Jesus secretly watches you poop.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The*
Jesus Christ!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JammerJim: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Assuming Pilate existed,

There seems to be some good evidence for that.


Yes, there's more than many biblical figures certainly.  I just tend to take anything that's bound up in religious apocrypha and shiat with 2 grains of salt.  Historical accuracy has never been a priority or even a major concern for such groups - and they tend to end up defining the narrative eventually because they're the ones that care mostly.  While there probably was a Pilate who was Prefect of Judea, who the hell knows if he had anything to do with what's attributed to him.  That's where you run into problems
 
boozehat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
truth

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bill Hicks on Easter


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.


Would love to real the basis for this statement, I have a sneaking suspicion you equate being a Roman with being white.

In which case your logic would be ridiculous only because Rome was a diverse empire, but also because Paul is explicitly also stated to be a Roman citizen
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Pontius Pilate--possibly the only named white character in the entire Bible--brought about the death of Jesus, then denied responsibility, blaming the Jews.


Actually the Jewish authorities probably went to Pilate "He's overturning the money tables. No money, no taxes. Capisce?"
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

freakay: And what's all this latest BS about "Spy Wednesday?"  Nobody in my Catholic family had heard about that and now apparently it's a huge thing to talk about.

I think it's like elf on a shelf.


I'd never heard of that either and had to look it up. It sounds like a day you'd set aside for James Bond and Jason Bourne marathons, but instead it's an observance of when Judas ratted out Jesus, which is a really strange thing to commemorate.

Maybe you're supposed to spy on your neighbors to see who celebrates, exposing them as Judas apologists.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Brown is an admixture. Red and white is brown. Black and white is brown apparently.
And of course we all know Italian is brown as well.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The end of a story of political intrigue and betrayal.
 
Stoker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well,since we are talking about this, I'll drop this in here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

boozehat: truth

[Fark user image 755x719]


That's a lot of toes.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
and the Irish the Irish are definitely brown
 
