(NBC Philadelphia)   Ever seen a car ripped in half? Now you have   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ever seen a car ripped in half? Now you halve
/Fixed that for you.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I have never seen a car *while* being ripped into pieces, but I have encountered a few wrecks in my time where that happened
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the driver missed his savings :(
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monte Carlo?

More like Mon Ca💥============ te rlo.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World's Scariest Police Chases - Chasing Corvette
Youtube Nyou_eKlr0U
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Well, I have never seen a car *while* being ripped into pieces, but I have encountered a few wrecks in my time where that happened


I remember driving home from a friend's house late one night. Ended up coming upon a wreck that just happened and a fire truck was rolling up. Guy went around a curve too quickly, popped over the median, and slammed his car into a tree. Split it into 3rds, with 1/3 (trunk) on left, 1/3 (front/engine) on the right, and the center of the car smashed into the center of the tree. His body was also somehow ejected into the middle of the median, for everyone driving by to see.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jesus...How fast were they going???
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Jesus...How fast were they going???


The article just says "a high rate of speed" so I'm guessing at least three.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, yes.  Trees and poles are both very good at doing that.

Also, sometimes the engine gets dislodged.  You know they were going really fast when that happens.
i2-prod.liverpoolecho.co.ukView Full Size
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nyou_eKlr0U]


That's the one I always think of when someone mentions a car ripped in half.  Can't believe the guy was thrown from the car and wasn't hurt.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Paul Walker.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Jesus...How fast were they going???


yes
 
drayno76
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Well, I have never seen a car *while* being ripped into pieces, but I have encountered a few wrecks in my time where that happened



Won't embed per the video owner...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0xQTCsDQ8E
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Light Standard always wins. I've seen BC Transit buses with their front ends caved in around a light standard that was even a degree out of vertical.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just remembered of the time that guy in Cali split his Enzo in half and tried to blame it on Dietrich.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And A View to a Kill shown here with the stuntman.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Glad to hear the driver of the pickup wasn't injured. I couldn't care less about the stupid Monte Carlo driver Darwining himself, but hurting or killing an innocent person would have been horrendous.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
His head was found in the driving wheel
But his body was never found
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ugh....i hate this phrase from the FTA:

A driver in a 2007 red Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS was going at a high-rate of speed northbound on Bustleton


As a former physics major and engineer that literally translates to high acceleration. Are they saying that the car was accelerating a lot the whole time? God it just grates on me so much, and I'm not sure why.

They could have said "was going at a high speed" and would have literally said what they meant.

/And why the farking hyphen? I need a drink
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, I saw that happen once. It was about 25 years ago. Car was traveling really fast, lost control, spun, hit a tree, and snapped in half. I came upon the scene maybe 5 minutes after it happened. The front half of the car was on the front lawn of a house. The driver was still buckled in, but quite obviously dead. What I imagine was the front seat passenger lay motionless in the middle of the lawn, thrown from the car, also dead. The part that's really burned into my brain is that there were two people still buckled into the back seat in the other half of the car, facing the rest of the wreckage. One was screaming and crying, yelling someone's name (I presume one of the front half bodies that were in plain view.)
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Well, I have never seen a car *while* being ripped into pieces, but I have encountered a few wrecks in my time where that happened


What exactly were you doing during "your" days? Paramedic?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My compliments to the CE who spec'ed out an immovable object for a traffic light pole.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Well, I have never seen a car *while* being ripped into pieces, but I have encountered a few wrecks in my time where that happened


Truckasaurus
Youtube gzjUkTu91sE
 
DVD
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I saw Herbie the Love Bug once.

ONCE.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what good crash safety looks like.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of the worst accidents in NASCAR history, in terms of damage to the car.  Waltrip got loose in the corner and drove head-on into a concrete wall and severed his car length-wise.  He walked away from it, to the relief of pre-race fan everywhere.

Michael Waltrip Crash at Bristol Motor Speedway | Official Footage | NASCAR
Youtube uzxcuV5rmA4
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The drivers here are terrible and are getting worse every day. I'm not sure what's going on, but people seem to be in panic mode just going about their normal day.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Note the speed limit sign. Apparently at least one of the drivers didn't.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.