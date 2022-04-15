 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So Jewish Space lasers are an actual thing now   (twitter.com) divider line
82
    More: Interesting, shot  
82 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An invisible death force in time for Passover ?

Um.......
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Is it hand held?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not space-based just yet.  Which is a good thing, because space-based weapons are difficult to place, maintain, and re-supply.  I don't think you're going to get a solar array big enough to power a satellite laser that needs to punch through 10k kilometers of atmosphere (including possibly clouds and other things that will reduce the laser's effectiveness), and an extension cord is problematic at best.  And then there's the backstop issue.

You really do want to be firing from the ground up.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they flying around protecting the Hebrew race?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was $4.50 a shot but you know.
 
fourthsword
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when do we expect the evaporation of Anti-Semites?

...

WHAT DO YOU MEAN THAT'S NOT WHAT IT'S FOR?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Are they flying around protecting the Hebrew race?


They are not

/they're zooming along, not flying about
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at a cost of $3.50 per shot.

That sounds like a cost of goods sold number and not remotely the total cost.  While it may cost $3.50 in energy cost each time it's used, it certainly costs a lot more in research, design, construction, staffing, and maintenance.  The "cost" to produce an egg is almost zero if you don't count all the inputs that went into the chicken.
 
animekev
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even get a shot of good bourbon for $3.50
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another Zionist conspiracy to circumcise Superman.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$3.50? How do you figure it costs $2.50?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it going to be plane based?
gndn.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
TokiWartooth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some sort of monster is always asking me for my three fiddy
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jews in Space (Mel Brooks)
Youtube ZAZhtT-dUyo
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: It was $4.50 a shot but you know.


My Uncle Morty could get it for you at $3.00 a shot at his store.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at a cost of $3.50 per shot.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: It was $4.50 a shot but you know.


No, I don't.  Please spell it out for me in simple terms like I'm a child.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"don't throw rocks or we'll blind you"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else see this at the end of the video?:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: at a cost of $3.50 per shot.

That sounds like a cost of goods sold number and not remotely the total cost.  While it may cost $3.50 in energy cost each time it's used, it certainly costs a lot more in research, design, construction, staffing, and maintenance.  The "cost" to produce an egg is almost zero if you don't count all the inputs that went into the chicken.


all weapon systems have that overhead.

but compare that to Iron Dome which costs that plus $100,000 per shot.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: at a cost of $3.50 per shot.

[memegenerator.net image 259x194]


Naw, godDAMN it, Dragon!
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost instant interception with no collateral damage from the remains of the interceptor, reusable, great environmentally-friendly solution.
As long as it doesn't fry all the birds, we should be good.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

animekev: I can't even get a shot of good bourbon for $3.50


Why would you do shots of good bourbon?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, you could have just stopped opressing the West Bank and saved a ton of cash.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Rapmaster2000: at a cost of $3.50 per shot.

That sounds like a cost of goods sold number and not remotely the total cost.  While it may cost $3.50 in energy cost each time it's used, it certainly costs a lot more in research, design, construction, staffing, and maintenance.  The "cost" to produce an egg is almost zero if you don't count all the inputs that went into the chicken.

all weapon systems have that overhead.

but compare that to Iron Dome which costs that plus $100,000 per shot.


I actually can't compare it to the Iron Dome because I don't know its total cost either.  "Per shot" is still just a tiny piece of information.

Every single process in the world has overhead.  Total cost is an important factor in evaluating them.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: An invisible death force in time for Passover ?

Um.......


Project Elijah..
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I like, give them some money for a few shots and tell them where to aim at???
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: Yet another Zionist conspiracy to circumcise Superman.


Bzzz-ZAP !

YEEOUCH ! What the Kal El was that ?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mokmo: Almost instant interception with no collateral damage from the remains of the interceptor, reusable, great environmentally-friendly solution.
As long as it doesn't fry all the birds, we should be good.


The instant interception also means you don't have to worry about calculating an intercept course.  It's point and shoot, courtesy of the speed of light and very short distances relative to it.  You don't even have to lead the target.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's the laser's effectiveness at 100 kilometers?  I'm wondering if missing a target means things in orbit can become collateral damage.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow this sounds like it could save a lot of lives of people who were being attacked by an aggressor.  Too bad Israel is refusing to give any side to Ukraine.  Their older systems could have come in handy.
 
pacified
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe they should ask why they kept getting shot at?
 
hammettman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Not space-based just yet.  Which is a good thing, because space-based weapons are difficult to place, maintain, and re-supply.  I don't think you're going to get a solar array big enough to power a satellite laser that needs to punch through 10k kilometers of atmosphere (including possibly clouds and other things that will reduce the laser's effectiveness), and an extension cord is problematic at best.  And then there's the backstop issue.



They are also most likely illegal, per the Outer Space Treaty, Israel is a signatory.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mokmo: As long as it doesn't fry all the birds, we should be good.


So they'd be like Trump versions of Windmills if they did?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's really amazing what kind of military hardware you can develop with billions and billions of US taxpayer dollars.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The JSL has been in development for a very long time.
It all began when the Jews left Egypt and needed a way to get those nice brown lines on matzohs, since at the time the Egyptians held all the IP on that tech and after ten plagues they were in no mood to sit at the Table of Arbitration, so the Jews had to come up with their own thing.
First they tried hydro power, with some success.
Then they tried to harness the Sun using a golden reflector but God, coming from the land of oil, put a stop to that right quick.
Then God gave Moses the keys to starting to build the first laser.
It's in the Torah.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They can also shoot down any so-called messiahs descending from heaven.  Just in case the Gentiles were right about that stooge from Galilee.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000: at a cost of $3.50 per shot.

That sounds like a cost of goods sold number and not remotely the total cost.  While it may cost $3.50 in energy cost each time it's used, it certainly costs a lot more in research, design, construction, staffing, and maintenance.  The "cost" to produce an egg is almost zero if you don't count all the inputs that went into the chicken.

This sounds like those complaints of "Yeah, but wind turbines eventually wind up in a landfill and how ecological is that?"

Research, design, construction, staffing, and maintenance are all in the total cost of a missile launcher, but you could easily say that the launch of a single missile costs a lot more than $3.50
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can we put about 25,000 of these around Russia plz?
 
TK-593
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone doubted the existence of Jewish space lasers (I didn't anyway), the issue was whether they were using them to start California forest fires, a ludicrous and antisemitic idea.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Rapmaster2000: at a cost of $3.50 per shot.

That sounds like a cost of goods sold number and not remotely the total cost.  While it may cost $3.50 in energy cost each time it's used, it certainly costs a lot more in research, design, construction, staffing, and maintenance.  The "cost" to produce an egg is almost zero if you don't count all the inputs that went into the chicken.

This sounds like those complaints of "Yeah, but wind turbines eventually wind up in a landfill and how ecological is that?"

Research, design, construction, staffing, and maintenance are all in the total cost of a missile launcher, but you could easily say that the launch of a single missile costs a lot more than $3.50


This sounds like how a simpleton makes financial decisions and why they remain poor.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: at a cost of $3.50 per shot.

That sounds like a cost of goods sold number and not remotely the total cost.  While it may cost $3.50 in energy cost each time it's used, it certainly costs a lot more in research, design, construction, staffing, and maintenance.  The "cost" to produce an egg is almost zero if you don't count all the inputs that went into the chicken.


Compare Iron Dome at an estimated 1.2 million dollars of consumables per shot.
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[twitvomit url snipped]


That's the kind of video whose audience is the same [usually small group of] people who paid for it, made by a production company contractor who barely understands what the subject is about.

I bet the bald general officer who leaps out of his chair near the end was the primary audience member, too.

/seen too many of these made
//it's only cool for the people who worked on it
 
