(Fox 5 New York)   Long Island cops are cracking down on paper plates   (fox5ny.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Nassau County, New York, Police, Suffolk County, New York, Crime, illegal license plates, Law enforcement agency, Law enforcement agencies, Queens  
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
About time. I lost a lot of good food because of bad paper plates.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justice needs a 2 ply plate to be dished out
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, cops Protecting and Serving for once, and they didn't even kill any bystanders!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: Finally, cops Protecting and Serving for once making sure revenue is collected, and they didn't even kill any bystanders!


FTFY
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Illegal license plate crackdown on Long Island

So the license plate crackdown is illegal?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah, the internet, where it's a controversial question whether people should be required to have valid license plates.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Ah, the internet, where it's a controversial question whether people should be required to have valid license plates.


Don't need no guvvmint spies up in my business!  Freeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeedom!1BBQ
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: About time. I lost a lot of good food because of bad paper plates.


Harry Freakstorm: Justice needs a 2 ply plate to be dished out


Chinet Paper Plates Commercial - 1970s
Youtube FUVRa8tNCEE
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In Wisconsin all you need is a L A F sign to show that you applied for a license plate.   As long as you don't pass the same cops every day, you're good for years.
 
