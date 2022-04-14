 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The bird flu that's plaguing the country's avian population has now infected our bald eagles. Oh noes, USA USA USA   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Avian influenza, avian flu, bald eagles, Influenza, bird flu, Influenza vaccine, pathogenic avian influenza, wild birds  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2022 at 2:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
America should invest in plastic flamingos.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zulius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the Turkey take over as the national bird?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably not a lot of genetic diversity in the Bald Eagle population.  That's not good.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Bird Flu is now more patriotic than Covid? 

Just another future vaccination the right wing won't take to protect people in the name of... I don't even know anymore.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bald eagles are vile scavengers.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to legend, Benjamin Franklin protested the use of the bald eagle as a symbol for the United States and suggested a turkey instead. In a letter Franklin wrote to his daughter after the fact, we can see a glimpse into Franklin's thought process. Franklin called the eagle a "bird of bad moral character." He noted that the eagle is a lazy bird prone to bullying, claiming to have often witnessed eagles perched in tree tops watching as other birds worked to catch a fish. Once a bird secured his catch, the eagle swooped in to steal it from him. Franklin even called the bald eagle a "rank coward," observing that smaller birds frequently attack the eagle and force him away. "

https://historydaily.org/bald-eagle-versus-the-turkey
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to mask up?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the "green energy companies, was fined 8 million because their clean energy
wind farms killed over 150 eagles.

https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/wind-energy-company-kills-150-eagles-us-pleads-83916292
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see all the acolytes of Franklin have come round with the woke turkey talk.

Just a reminder:

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eagly will be even more badass in season 2 as a bioweapon.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: I see all the acolytes of Franklin have come round with the woke turkey talk.

Just a reminder:

[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x448]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: I see all the acolytes of Franklin have come round with the woke turkey talk.

Just a reminder:

[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x448]


You say that as if the 'actually' image were somehow bad. And as if the first picture also wasn't accurate.

Yeah, he wasn't big on puritan values.

I've never met an intelligent man that was.

/work hard, play hard
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zulius: Does the Turkey take over as the national bird?


More likely the vulture, also a raptor, in the same family Accipitridae along with eagles, though notably preys on the weak and dead.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zulius: Does the Turkey take over as the national bird?


Depends on how many will be culled over the summer.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How would such a majestic bird ever contract such a common virus as bird flu?

Bald eagles invade parking lot
Youtube HRnH9BVgNfA
 
tinyarena
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got your infected-bald-eagle right here pal.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Up next on Fox News... Bald Eagles swooping in and stealing your horse paste! Liberal plot or are they hiding Hunter Biden's laptop in the nest?
/s
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
AHACK HACK COUGH COUGH HACK *Phlem noises* ACCCCHACK!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.