(MSN)   Old and tired: Dances with Wolves. New hotness: Dances with Alligators   (msn.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, that was weird and stupid.
 
Esroc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is super old and staged. Whoever greenlighted this needs to get to a meeting.
 
phedex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What about dances with dudley?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How is that even possible. It has to be like a replica or something.

Also that site is a horror show. At least on mobile.
 
Low Damage Potential
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone is trying to make it seem like Rumble would be a nice place to watch old memes.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He was hoppin' and boppin' to the Crocodile Rock.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These creatures haven't evolved one day in the last 30 million years.

Neither have the alligators.
 
