(NBC Washington)   Daycare toddlers get stoned on goldfish
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to get them to take a nap.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, they banned Flintstones Chewable Morphine so this is the next best.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dude! My diaper is like soo soft man.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Best naptime ever.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The snack that smiles back.

And giggles a lot, presumably.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Acapulco Goldfish
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More like GoldPhish crackers
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Worst TikTok challenge ever.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A ragga with Rafi?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
C.J. and Danny: Everything
Youtube zrsDhVVD51A
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: More like GoldPhish crackers


Dude, Trademark that! Once it's legal on the federal level that will be worth a ton of money =)
 
pdieten
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Call me a square if you want but how did goldfish crackers get infused with enough THC to get the kids high?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Took them to the ER? What are they gonna do there?  Give them a bowl of cheerios and put on Paw Patrol?

"Dude...I think Marshall's spots change every scene."
"Duuuude."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pdieten: Call me a square if you want but how did goldfish crackers get infused with enough THC to get the kids high?


Magic. Tommy Chong flies over your house at night and blesses your snack cupboard with fog from his magical bong.

/are you unaware of the existence of edibles?
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Took them to the ER? What are they gonna do there?  Give them a bowl of cheerios and put on Paw Patrol?

"Dude...I think Marshall's spots change every scene."
"Duuuude."


IV for dehydration is all I can come up with.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shockingzulu: MythDragon: Took them to the ER? What are they gonna do there?  Give them a bowl of cheerios and put on Paw Patrol?

"Dude...I think Marshall's spots change every scene."
"Duuuude."

IV for dehydration is all I can come up with.


dehydration of the mouth is not the same as dehydration lol, but I like where your head is at
 
pdieten
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: pdieten: Call me a square if you want but how did goldfish crackers get infused with enough THC to get the kids high?

Magic. Tommy Chong flies over your house at night and blesses your snack cupboard with fog from his magical bong.

/are you unaware of the existence of edibles?


Of course not but I don't use them or go into the stores where they're sold. The ones from the grocery store that Pepperidge Farm makes obviously don't have THC.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pdieten: Call me a square if you want but ...


Pulp Fiction | Square | Tarantino
Youtube RMZYYdyp7Bg
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well whuddya know, they do make tie dyed onesies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She should get locked up for a long time. I'm surprised she was let out on only $2000 in bail.
 
