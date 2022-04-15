 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Possibly missing: one piece of Holy (drift)wood   (yahoo.com) divider line
20
    More: Unlikely  
463 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2022 at 11:20 AM (21 minutes ago)



20 Comments     (+0 »)
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was it also carrying the Ark of the Covenant?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Was it also carrying the Ark of the Covenant?


That's in Ethiopia.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No it wasn't.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: No it wasn't.


Obviously - it woonta' sank.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More likely a chip off of Putin's shoulder.
 
johnh2005
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or does that make it even funnier?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So this is a holy war now?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There are enough pieces of the "true cross" out there to build an entire ark.  No wonder Jesus got so tired dragging that thing to Calvary.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also, they shouldn't be setting fires with all that wood on board.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Russia is still denying that Ukraine hit it with a missile?

Seriously, which story is less embarrassing to Russia:
- we underestimated our enemies and they managed to hit our flagship with a land-based missile, or
- we blew up our own ship.  Oopsie daisy,.,,
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On Good Friday more or less?
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: So this is a holy war now?


That ship was certainly holy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Back in medieval times fake religious relics were a very popular scam. There are over 29 churches that claim they house one (or more) of the original nails.

If you collected all the claimed pieces of the "real cross" currently in circulation you could probably build a forest of crosses with them.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Russia is still denying that Ukraine hit it with a missile?

Seriously, which story is less embarrassing to Russia:
- we underestimated our enemies and they managed to hit our flagship with a land-based missile, or
- we blew up our own ship.  Oopsie daisy,.,,


Even worse:  God smote them.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: emersonbiggins: So this is a holy war now?

That ship was certainly holy.


It's always been a holy war.  It started in the 1560s when Russia went to rescue all the christians trapped in the Ottoman Empire in Crimea.    By 1571, the Crimeans, tired of the attacks, took the war to Moscow's doorsteps.  Next thing you know, Moscow burnt to the ground.   The city of built of wood.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you believe such a thing exists, then you're an idiot.
 
tfresh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Griftwood is more like.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

