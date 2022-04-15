 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Russia threatens to declare war on Ukraine. That's the joke   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... They know we can see them, right?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... They know we can see them, right?


Yes.  And they don't care.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... They know we can see them, right?


Who are you gonna believe, them or your lying eyes?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave Foley, porn star
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of chutzpah for Passover.  I suppose if the real meaning of "declare war" is "use standoff muntions (artillery, cruise missiles, bombers) to inflict as many civilian deaths as possible" we just might get that Nato/Russia battle after all.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I missing something politically? Like are they circumventing some NATO red tape or something by not having officially declaring this a war? Or is this exactly as dumb as it seems?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical abuser behavior: "stop resisting me beating you or I'll have to beat you."
 
AubergineDream
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presumably this will be to allow them to call up their conscripts to throw into the war?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it's not a real war unless you declare it? It's just a "sparkling genocide"?
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they do so charges for war crimes can be brought up.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Am I missing something politically? Like are they circumventing some NATO red tape or something by not having officially declaring this a war? Or is this exactly as dumb as it seems?


They don't want to admit to their public that they've been fighting a war this whole time.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AubergineDream: Presumably this will be to allow them to call up their conscripts to throw into the war?


And threaten use of nukes.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they never declared Vietnam a war. Korea either.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes a kind of sense.  For over a month now, Russia has told its citizens that it's not a war, but a "special operation" (and they've been arresting anyone who publicly calls it a war).  If they claim that Ukraine attacked a Russian city, that gives them a pretext to start calling it a war.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's so much disinformation flying around internally, Russians might think they aren't currently.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are you people not taking them seriously? This has a been a special* military operation.

*Short bus special

memeguy.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this-is-too-much-wharrgarbl.jpg
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strong Rickety Cricket vibes from this guy.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... They know we can see them, right?


They hope you do see them. Like the American right wing, they equate lying with power. The bigger the lie, the more it goes against the evidence, the more you can show that you can get people to accept it, the more power you have.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Am I missing something politically? Like are they circumventing some NATO red tape or something by not having officially declaring this a war? Or is this exactly as dumb as it seems?


They lied at the start of the war and now need another lie to tell the public to explain why there are fires and bombs going off on precious Russian soil. "You better stop or we'll get serious" It's pretty much them pivoting to admitting to more problems but push their public towards revanchism instead of blaming the leadership.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha, basically they're acknowledging Ukraine's existence.  Please proceed, guvnor.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their bluff poker game is really bad, These are the eyes of a gnome that is afraid he might die within 20 hours
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But will they declare world war? And what number? 3? 4? 17?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Am I missing something politically? Like are they circumventing some NATO red tape or something by not having officially declaring this a war? Or is this exactly as dumb as it seems?


It's only dumb if it doesn't work on their intended audience.

Seems to be a "save face" maneuver.  We can't be losing this war because we haven't actually declared war.

Mind you, these are the same people who just declared that the battleship Moscow underwent a "planned sinking" while being towed back to harbor after a catastrophic cigarette incident.
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Attacking Russian cities" = "Taking back Donbas and Crimea from Russian occupiers"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: It makes a kind of sense.  For over a month now, Russia has told its citizens that it's not a war, but a "special operation" (and they've been arresting anyone who publicly calls it a war).  If they claim that Ukraine attacked a Russian city, that gives them a pretext to start calling it a war.



Not that they need the pretext exactly.
But they've been lying about using conscripts. In order to recruit and mobilize even more conscripted infantry, it could make sense to call it a war.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Am I missing something politically? Like are they circumventing some NATO red tape or something by not having officially declaring this a war? Or is this exactly as dumb as it seems?


There was a line from our Iraq adventure, "fixing facts around the narrative" I believe, which pretty much sums up the tactic.

There's the more recent, "the 2020 election was stolen" business.

I imagine in Russia, the line goes, "we had a special operation, then they sunk our battleship, so now we have to go to war."

Say it enough times, Russian MAGAs will be foaming at the mouth.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Am I missing something politically? Like are they circumventing some NATO red tape or something by not having officially declaring this a war? Or is this exactly as dumb as it seems?


If they formally declare war, then they can start widespread drafts and rationing and carpet-bombing.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But will they declare world war? And what number? 3? 4? 17?

World War Z.  That's why the Z's are on the tanks.

/And Russians are Z bad guys.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How much more war could it be...The answer is,none...None more war....
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.thrfun.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pesk Ov, Dimitri.  Should be the Ukraine response.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Dude looks like the low-rent version of David Duke. Probably roughly similar politics, though.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: AnotherBluesStringer: Am I missing something politically? Like are they circumventing some NATO red tape or something by not having officially declaring this a war? Or is this exactly as dumb as it seems?

They don't want to admit to their public that they've been fighting a war this whole time.


Yeah. The Russian media still refers to this as a "special operation".

"Special operations" aren't supposed to last for months.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: But will they declare world war? And what number? 3? 4? 17?

World War Z.  That's why the Z's are on the tanks.

/And Russians are Z bad guys.


If it was Gwar you could just spray blood and urine on the front row and have foam monsters eating pretty girls, and call it an evening.

But ... this is Zwar.  So ... whatevar.  You're not even a cool 80's band.  I bet Bon Jovi wouldn't even play for your wedding.  And you don't have a mullet OR a t-top like Joe does.

How do you expect to rule the world when Tears for Fears won't even reunite for your attempt?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You're such a stupid piece of shiat, Russia. fark you. -The world
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

assjuice: But will they declare world war? And what number? 3? 4? 17?


Pi.
 
Rindred
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is Russian domestic propaganda; it's not targeted at anyone outside their borders.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: AubergineDream: Presumably this will be to allow them to call up their conscripts to throw into the war?

And threaten use of nukes.


They already have threatened, it's empty their nukes are duds.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If Russia is denying the Ukrainians did not sink the ship, how come Russia is targeting civilians  instead of attacking the fire and the sea? Why not blame the hole on the hull for letting the water in?
It doesn't make sense man. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: AubergineDream: Presumably this will be to allow them to call up their conscripts to throw into the war?

And threaten use of nukes.


They have done that since day one.

Don't help Ukraine or we'll nuke
Don't join NATO or we'll nuke
Don't send more weapons or we'll nuke
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AubergineDream: Presumably this will be to allow them to call up their conscripts to throw into the war?


Full mobilization is the primary upside of officially declaring war I can see. Technically speaking, there are probably additional powers granted with it too but it isn't like any law is stopping Putin and his goons from doing exactly what they want at any given point.

Access to a larger pool of warm bodies not only gives them more fodder to throw at Ukraine, they will probably come in handy in dealing with the other troubles coming for Russia. Conscripted labor can be used for plugging holes in the Russian supply chain through new development or nationalization of foreign-owned capacity that has gone dark as a result of sanctions. And if civil order ever starts to fall apart they can be used as pawns to maintain order in the absence of a "professional" military that is currently otherwise occupied.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Am I missing something politically? Like are they circumventing some NATO red tape or something by not having officially declaring this a war? Or is this exactly as dumb as it seems?


Internal Russian politics. The Mad Moscow Midget started the war by explicitly denying it was a war. It's a "special military operation"- apparently with the short yellow bus definition of "special". He has repeatedly denied just about anything even vaguely factual about his not-a-war, and insists that everything is going well, conscripts are not serving in the not-a-war, and there is no need to mobilize what Russia calls their "reserves", because he pinky-swears it's not a war.

Political problem 1: conscripts are being sent to die in Ukraine.

Political problem 2: conscripts are not bein discharged after their 1-year mandatory service is completed.

Political problem 3: young men with valid exemptions from service are nonetheless being press-ganged into the military, and a special military unit is engaged in destroying and falsifying records to make it "legal".

Amazingly Critical and Vital Political Problem Which Outweighs All Other Considerations: Pootie-Poot's entire political existence is dependent upon being seen as the "infallible tough guy". Problems 1, 2, and 3 demonstrate he's been lying to his internal audience, and his not-a-war is actually a real war, and Vladimir the Incompetent is losing that war.

Declaring the Ukraine fiasco to be a war would permit the Kremlin's Bungler in Chief to mobilize lots of additional troops, but:

- Yanking a few hundred thousand young men out of the economy will not help Russia's current economic collapse
- It will take a couple of months (minimum) to muster, train, and (poorly) equip those fresh troops to be capable of handling even minimally-useful military tasks.

On the plus side (for Pootie-Poot) full mobilization would give him additional propaganda tools to use on his captive audience.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If FOX News was a country.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: AnotherBluesStringer: Am I missing something politically? Like are they circumventing some NATO red tape or something by not having officially declaring this a war? Or is this exactly as dumb as it seems?

It's only dumb if it doesn't work on their intended audience.

Seems to be a "save face" maneuver.  We can't be losing this war because we haven't actually declared war.

Mind you, these are the same people who just declared that the battleship Moscow underwent a "planned sinking" while being towed back to harbor after a catastrophic cigarette incident.


And they announced that they shelled Ukrainian cities as retaliation for not sinking their ship. That's my favorite one.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, it's not a real war unless you declare it? It's just a "sparkling genocide"?


It could be a Police Action or an Authorized Use of Military Force

/it's war no matter who does it or what you call it.
 
